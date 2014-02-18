Closure Of Bankruptcy Association

Bankruptcy Association Closure

Today as I opened up my mail, I thought that I would be reading a “newsletter” from the Bankruptcy Association. Unfortunately, it contains the following sad news:

“Dear Member

I have recently discovered that I have terminal cancer and that I do not have very long to live, perhaps only months.

I have not been very well for some time and have now decided to close the Bankruptcy Association.

It has been a great privilege for me to be involved with so many fine unlovely people over the past 30 years. May I wish you well in your future life.

I have not collected renewal subscriptions for many months now, nor taken on board more than a handful of new members but there might be a small number of members who wish to have recent subscriptions refunded. Let me know if you are one of these.

Otherwise, it is with great sadness that I wish you farewell and thank you for your past support.

Best wishes

Yours sincerely

John McQueen”

The Bankruptcy Association

The Bankruptcy Association was first created in 1983. The aims of the Association are:

To provide truly independent practical help, advice and comfort to those who fall into serious debt and bankruptcy.

To campaign for reform of our insolvency legislation and related laws.

I personally have been a member of the Bankruptcy Association on and off for quite a few years now. During that time, I have on a number of occasions contacted John and asked some difficult technical questions. On each occasion I have received swift excellent replies to my queries. I am sure that there are many other people out there who have benefited from the services of The Bankruptcy Association.

I would like to think that someone with the same ethics as John will take over the Running of the Bankruptcy Association, so that it can continue offer truly impartial advice to people in the future!

John McQueen

I personally would like to thank you for your years of dedication to helping people before, during and after bankruptcy. Your advice has helped people to make the right decisions, also comforting them during some of their darkest hours.

I certainly hope that your predictions regarding your current situation are wrong! I am ever an optimist, but if I am wrong, then I certainly hope that your remaining time is comfortable, pain free and surrounded by love. You are one of life’s good guys.