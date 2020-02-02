Credit Card Companies Secrets Exposed

What Credit Card Companies Think About You

Have you ever wondered what credit card companies think about their customers? Well here is a post that will explain what type of customer you are and what the credit card companies call you.

Credit Card Companies Think of You as a Deadbeat

A credit card company may label you as a deadbeat, not a really nice term to call a customer. However, if you are catagorised as a deadbeat, then you can be rather proud of yourself. Obviously a credit card company will never call you a deadbeat to your face, but yes you may well be labeled as a deadbeat. So what is a deadbeat? Credit card companies will call you a deadbeat if you pay your entire credit card balance in full at the end of every month. As a result of paying the card off at the end of each month, the customer does not pay interest. So to the credit card company, a Deadbeat is not generating any income for them. Credit card companies will also call them convenience users and transactors.

Credit Card Companies Love Revolvers

The term Revolvers, is used by credit companies who’s customers actually carry balances on their credit cards. Banks and credit card companies love revolvers. The reason being is that the customer has does not pay the balance off in full and therefore the credit card company will make money from the interest on the outstanding balance. So in simple terms Revolvers keep the credit card company in business, this amounts to billions of pounds a year!

Credit Card Rate Surfers, Rate Tarts and Gamers

Customers who regularly transfer balances from credit card to credit card, looking for better rates are known as Rate Surfers, Rate Tarts or Gamers. Obviously, regularly transferring balances from one credit card to another with a better rate can have its own adverse effect on the customer. Doing a credit card transfer too often can have an adverse effect on your credit rating. So if you are doing this, you really need to think about how important is your credit rating? You will be seen as overextended and a heightened credit risk, even if you have never missed a payment.

What Does Your Credit Card Company Call You

Are you a Deadbeat, a Revolver, Rate Surfers, Rate Tarts or Gamers? Let me know in the comments below which category you fall under. Just remember if you are a revolver then you are giving the creditors money that you could put to better use.

Credit Card Companies Secrets Exposed Video

If you are a lazy sod like me, then maybe you will want to watch this video instead, In this video by hett1618 you will be able to see information about Credit Card Issuers Secrets Exposed. Yes, it is a little old, but still very relevant.

Getting out of Debt Recommendations

If you are not in a serious debt situation, then I would recommend, The Money Diet, by Martin Lewis. How to get out of debt. Then a there is also the book on How to Live for Free, which I did a review on.

Seek as Much Debt Advice as Possible

If you are looking to get out of debt, whether just to be free, or if you are in serious trouble. Then you need to get as much advice as possible! I wish you luck on your journey to becoming debt free.