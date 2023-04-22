New Bank Account for Debt Management Plan

Managing your finances can be challenging, especially when you are struggling with debt. If you are considering entering into a debt management plan (DMP), one question that may be on your mind is whether you need to open a new bank account. In this blog post, we will explore the circumstances in which you may or may not need to open a new bank account if you are going into a DMP.

Do I Need a New Bank Account for a DMP?

The short answer is no, you do not need to open a new bank account if you are going into a DMP. You can continue to use your current account, as long as it is not overdrawn and there are no other debts linked to that account.

However, there are some circumstances in which opening a new bank account may be necessary. Let’s explore these in more detail.

When to Consider Opening a New Bank Account

If your current account is overdrawn or has other debts linked to it, you may want to consider opening a new bank account. This is because your DMP payments will be made from your current account, and if it is overdrawn, there may not be enough funds to cover these payments.

Additionally, if there are other debts linked to your current account, such as overdrafts or credit cards, the lender may have the right to take funds from your account to cover these debts. This can cause issues with your DMP payments, as there may not be enough funds left to cover your essential living expenses.

Opening a new bank account can help to prevent these issues from occurring. By opening a basic bank account or a fee-free account, you can ensure that your DMP payments are made from an account that is not overdrawn and has no other debts linked to it. This can help to give you more control over your finances and reduce the risk of missed or late payments.

How to Open a New Bank Account for a DMP

If you have decided to open a new bank account for your DMP, the process is straightforward. You can apply for a basic bank account or a fee-free account with most high street banks and online banking providers.

Basic bank accounts are designed for people who may have had issues with debt in the past or who have a poor credit history. They typically come with no overdraft facility and may have some restrictions on how the account can be used. However, they are an excellent option if you need a bank account to manage your DMP payments.

Fee-free accounts are another option to consider. These accounts do not charge a monthly fee and may offer other benefits, such as cashback rewards or discounts on certain products and services. However, they may have stricter eligibility criteria than basic bank accounts, and you may need to pass a credit check to be approved.

Before applying for a new bank account, it’s a good idea to compare different providers and their products to find the one that best suits your needs. Look for accounts that offer no monthly fees, no overdraft facilities, and easy access to your money through online banking and cash withdrawals.

In Conclusion

In conclusion, you do not need to open a new bank account if you are going into a debt management plan, as long as your current account is not overdrawn and has no other debts linked to it. However, if your current account does have these issues, opening a new bank account may be necessary to ensure that your DMP payments are made on time and without any issues.

When opening a new bank account for a DMP, look for accounts that have no monthly fees, no overdraft facilities, and easy access to your money. By doing so, you can take control of your finances and manage your debt effectively