CCS Collect – Debt Collection

These Debt Collection letters are designed to put you under pressure.

Here is a copy of the letter:

CCSCOLLECT

DEBT COLLECTORS

Due to: Bradford Exchange Amount Due: £162.42

Account N0: Payment Ref:

Dear Mrs Name

Our client Bradford Exchange has authorised us to recover the full amount due to them.

We regret that if we do not receive this amount within the next seven days or an offer to pay by instalments that we are able to accept, we shall have no alternative but to take action through your local Court to recover the amount due together with court costs and legal fees.

If Court action is taken and Judgement / Decree obtained against you to recover the sum due, we may need to ask the court to make one of the following orders should the debt remain unpaid:-

Warrant of Execution (Exceptional Attachment Order). Seizure and sale of movable non-essential assets / property by a County Court Bailiff or Sheriff Officer

Attachment of Earnings base (Earnings Arrestment). Deduction from your wages by your employer or arrestment of part of your salary to satisfy the debt

If you have recently settled this account, please contact us immediately to avoid further action. Otherwise, payment options are set out overleaf or alternatively call us now on 0844 412 0344 to pay or agree a repayment plan with us.

Yours sincerely

Collections Department

If you feel as though you are under extreme pressure, then a quick and easy solution could be to get yourself into a debt management plan. Although debt management plans are not always thought of as a solution, they can help to take away some of the immediate pressure; therefore giving you a chance to think!