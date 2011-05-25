Judgement Order Listings – Would You Pay??

How Shabby is this Company?

Would you pay money over the Internet via an un-secure connection to this company?

Her is a copy of a letter from Judgement Order Listings:

“RE: One Call Insurance outstanding Account £

We have now requested your employment details from your insurers broker to determine whether you are in full-time employment.

We are preparing our legal documents and need this information to ascertain whether we can use this channel as a method to clear your outstanding debts.

If full payment is not made, or a suitable payment plan is not agreed then we will issue a County Court Summons against you for the full outstanding balance with additional interest and solicitors fees. If you fail to make payment and judgement is obtained, we may execute the judgement by way of an ‘Attachment of Earnings’, which will allow deduction of monies from your weekly/monthly earnings.

Visit our on-line payment facility @ www.jol.onecall.ws & and follow the simple on-line instructions using your Credit or Debit Card. Be sure to quote the reference number noted above…………..”

Here is a copy of the website taken today. Not only is the site not encrypted (not safe to enter your card details). It is also worth noting that they have spelt judgement twice!!:

The actual letter itself also gives me concern, as the address is only a PO Box, surely the registered office should also be listed??

I assume that this is part of One Call Insurance and therefore not very professional at all??

So how do you really know this is a genuine collection agency?