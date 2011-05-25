Judgement Order Listings – Would You Pay??

How Shabby is this Company?
Would you pay money over the Internet via an un-secure connection to this company?
Her is a copy of a letter from Judgement Order Listings:
“RE: One Call Insurance outstanding Account £
We have now requested your employment details from your insurers broker to determine whether you are in full-time employment.
We are preparing our legal documents and need this information to ascertain whether we can use this channel as a method to clear your outstanding debts.
If full payment is not made, or a suitable payment plan is not agreed then we will issue a County Court Summons against you for the full outstanding balance with additional interest and solicitors fees. If you fail to make payment and judgement is obtained, we may execute the judgement by way of an ‘Attachment of Earnings’, which will allow deduction of monies from your weekly/monthly earnings.
Visit our on-line payment facility @ www.jol.onecall.ws & and follow the simple on-line instructions using your Credit or Debit Card. Be sure to quote the reference number noted above…………..”
Here is a copy of the website taken today. Not only is the site not encrypted (not safe to enter your card details). It is also worth noting that they have spelt judgement twice!!:
The actual letter itself also gives me concern, as the address is only a PO Box, surely the registered office should also be listed??
I assume that this is part of One Call Insurance and therefore not very professional at all??
So how do you really know this is a genuine collection agency?
JOL is not a registered company, it is a sole trading name of Mr John Radford the major shareholder of One Call Insurance. JOL is literally run by his personal assistant from the One Call Insurance office. There is no registered address because the company doesn’t exist, whilst it may chase genuine debtors on behalf of One Call Insurance, it has no enforcement powers and is not a genuine debt collection agency.
Judgement Order Listings
This Company appears to be trading without the necessary Authorities.
The letters that they send quote a Court Action Number which is all part of their intimidation as No Court Details are listed which would strongly indicate No Court Action is being taken.
There is No FSA Registration for this Company and they do not appear to have a Current Consumer Credit Licence.
The Direct Debit does not have a suitably worded Direct Debit Guarantee.
JOL & One Call Insurance
This company has become the bain of my life! I tried to take out Home Insurance with them last year and they asked for my no claims bonus. As I did not have this to hand , I cancelled the policy the following day. I paid an initial amount of £27.50, expecting to get this reimbursed. They did not. In fact they had the bare faced cheek to take £41.25 out of my account the following month. I claimed this back through my bank. To this day, they are still hounding me for this money and adding admin charges to the amount, currently £93.00!
I have contacted the FS Ombudsman. This company needs to be stopped from trading, sooner rather than later.
You certainly are doing the right thing by going to the Ombudsman!
I would suggest that you make sure that you correspond with them only in writing, this way you have actual records as evidence.
Please do let me know how you get on with this.
JD
Judgment is actually a correct spelling in a legal context. Just as Judgement is a correct spelling in a non legal context. I’d be more worried about the random use of capital letters on that page! last time i checked this was something that children did when learning to type?
There is a discrepancy between the letter head and the website with regards to spelling.
this cowboy outfit is chasing after money after cover was paid up and numerous phone calls to them for them to investigate. insured car was sold as scrap when cover finished and they still hounding us for money outstanding when car was disposed .even after a couple of months……so we are waiting for day in court ….ill screw them to the floor and make sure all the papers know as well as watchdog amongst others………
i have stop my car insurance in octomber 2011 at this company but they send me today a judgement order listings with £439.they said if i didn”t pay this amount in the next 10 days,they will send me in a court.What can i do now?Is no one who can helps us with this rubbish company?
When I have received a letter from JOL as shown above on this webpage they were asking me to make a payment of 90 pounds from the insurance of my car which was scrapped , now I am sure it was a bit unfair for them to ask me insurance money for a car that has been scrapped and after I have decided to ignore this for a while as it was an unfair decision. Now after about 30 days they sent me a second letter claiming that I owe them 146 pounds this time they just raised the fee up as they pleased and I have decided to make a payment before it actually got worse , I have enough problems to deal with let alone being nagged and being chased by crooks.They are making unfair claims and then raising their fees up as they dont deserve this and I believe that no one needs to be chased by JOL because it can turn out to be false accusations. If anyone needs proof against JOL , I will be more than happy to help out and I personally think that watch dog or our authorities should close businesses like Judgement Order Listings.
OneCall is a terrible company – DO NOT USE them.
They cancelled our insurance because we hadn’t sent them copies of our driving licenses (even though we had) and then said we’d owed them 45% of the policy! A complete rip off. Went to direct line and things are much more straight forward.
AVOID at all costs!
I have had there threatening letters also after they cancelled my car insurance. and i certainly will not be paying anything. but can they affect your credit score as i doubt very much that they will be getting an attachment of earnings.
Also has anybody managed to resolve there disputes…..
It would seem that a large number of people have had similar problems, it may be worth contacting the Financial Ombudsman Service to complain?
In answer to your question, they may well have the ability to affect your credit rating.
I have just reported them to the Financial Services Ombudsman. I have been in dispute for 2 years and now they are threatening to visit my employer do you believe.
The standing order form looked like it had the bank details of a personal/sole trader account. I have sent all the information off, hopefully somebody will deal with this very amateur shortly.
Hello Skookum
Many thanks for visiting my site.
I might also contacting the Financial Conduct Authority and informing them of the problem. I believe they are a new regulator with far greater powers.
Please do come back here and let me know how you got on.
JD
Just served them with a harassment and revoked their rights of visiting my door step notice.
Seemed to have ruffled a few feathers and they have promised 100% compliance.
On the other hand they still want their £200. They are not getting it, they will have to squeeze it out of me the sleazy little outfit.
Hi
I am in dispute against one call at the moment, someone has taken out a fraudulent policy at my address, I have received loads of letters regarding the outstanding balance, and I have replied to every single one of them, but they are still harassing me for the debt that isn’t even in my name, I am now in receipt of the “judgement order listings” letters, claiming to be court bailiffs, despite my persistence on telling them they are wasting my time, and theirs the letters still keep coming, now I know they are not real court bailiffs, they can keep sending them to me as much as they like, but they are not getting any money out of me.
If they carry on, I may retaliate with a real court letter for harassment, and maybe they will get the message.
You certainly can take legal action against them, however there is a cost in doing that. You could also get the FOS and the FCA involved.
Hi, I have been on the phone most of the day attempting to sort it out even been to CAB but no one is interested because its not in my name, so I am guessing no one can do anything to me as such its just a bit frustrating, and I am hoping this doesnt affect me when I need to renew my own car insurance, or my husbands. I am writing a letter enclosing a copy of electrol register to prove that he dont live at this address, whether it will help I dont know.
It may be worth you doing a credit check on yourself, just to see if there is anything untoward on it?
Not sure that sending them additional information will help. Maybe threaten them with County Court proceedings.
Yes done that, all is good there, I have threatened them over the phone in a rage lol, but maybe it would be slightly more professional in a letter format. There is so much identity fraud going on, it just annoys me that there isnt anyone out there to be able to solve it for you. At the end of the day if one call did their credit checks then they wouldnt be chasing for money, clearly anyone can apply for credit in anyones address. Thanks for your help.
I would personally write them an official letter informing them that if it does not stop, you will issue a CCJ for the amount that they are claiming, plus say £250 for all your time spent on dealing with the matter!
If after this letter there is no response I would send a final warning letter, then if it still continues go the CCJ route.
HAD LONG STANDING ISSUES WITH THIS COMPANY. HAVE PROVIDED THEM WITH BANK STATMENTS TO PROVE THAT WE HAVE PAID THEM THEIR SO CALLED DEBT, HAVE RANG THEM, EMAILED THEM, WRITTEN TO THEM BUT THEY IGNORE EVERYTHING. THIS HAS BEEN GOING ON SINCE 2011 AND THEY CONTINUE TO SEND RANDOM LETTERS EVERY 6 MONTHS OR SO, ADDING MORE AND MORE CHARGES. THEY ARE COMPLETLY AND UTTERLEY DISGRACEFIL AND GIVE ONE CALL INSURANCE A VERY BAD NAME (ALL THOUGH THE SAME PEOPLE OWN THEM BOTH). THEY NEED TO BE CLOSED DOWN BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES OMBUDESMEN. DO NOT USE ONE CALL INSURANCE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANES, THEY ARE SERIOUSLY BAD PEOPLE AND EXTREMELY UNPROFESSIONAL. I HAVE REPORTED THEM TO THE OMBUDSMEN AND AWAIT A REPLY.
Many thanks for your comments. Hopefully anyone else reading this will take note of all the comments and also report them to the authorities!
No. 1. This one call do not have a Consumer credit licence /FCA licence number displayed, 2. The address should be a visitable one ,not a po. box. 3. Address says c/o Court Bailiffs, a letter that looks like a legal letter and worded as such is illegal,unless it is a letter from a real firm of bailiffs and/or a court.. i will ignore them until they write a 4th attempt.
Hello Gezza,
Many thanks for highlighting the above points. Yes it would seem that they are using underhand tactics to try and get people to make payments!
JD
Pleased it’s not just me I’m having letters sent to claiming court action and more money each time , I cancelled car insurance with this cowboy outfit and they took money from my account twice which my bank refunded it’s about time something was done about this company I’m going to threaten them the same way they are me
There are many bad comments about them over the last few years, I wonder how many times they are reported for their actions? If everyone reported them to the FCA, this would make them sit up and think about their tactics.
hi there I keep receiving letters from them regarding an unpaid debt they are trying to enforce for leaving them early. I would have paid, however they have been so threatening I am just being stubborn as its only £114. However, i’ve just checked my bank statement and somehow they (onecall) are using my debit card (which I paid my initial deposit with at the time of setting up my policy – the rest were made by direct debit) to get their money. They are sneaky taking only £1 and the most £13 out of my account. So if they are doing this I see no reason to pay Judgement order lisitngs.
More underhand tactics from this company. If I recall correctly there is a way of claiming back Direct Debits via your bank. I would also check your account and see if they still have access to take money from your account. You can contact your bank and get them to stop this, or should be able to do this via your on-line banking (not always that easy to find!).
Hello. I have dealt with these previously. Just looked online and website wont load…do you know if they have gone? Thanks.
Mmm, maybe after so much criticism they have temporarily removed the site?
AVOID THIS OUTFIT, A MORE DISHONEST BUNCH OF CLOWNS HAVE NEVER BEEN KNOWN TO ME. PAY NOTHING OF THEIR CANCELLATION CHARGES AND DEMAND THAT THE FRAUD DEPT OF YOUR BANK “CHARGES BACK” ANY MONEY THAT ONE CALL STEAL FROM YOU AFTER YOU CANCEL. THIS LOR ARE CROOKS AND PREY ON THE WEAK.
Many thanks for visiting my site and leaving your comment.