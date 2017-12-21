A Very Merry Christmas Budget [Infographic]

Christmas unfortunately isn’t always that merry when it comes to our wallets, it is undoubtedly an expensive time of year for the majority of families in the UK.

We have to shell out on everything from presents to travel to extra heating, and often can leave a toll on our finances until way into the new year.

The team at 247Moneybox conducted a survey and from that produced an infographic that takes a look at the cost of Christmas in the UK.

Incredibly, the average family in the UK surveyed spent a mammoth £1554 over Christmas last year.

You can view the full infographic below.

