Where are the Food Banks? Food Bank Locations in UK #FoodBank

How Many Food Banks are There in the UK?

Well according to the list that I have just seen, there are currently 915 food banks across the UK. I am sure that figure is wrong as there will be quite a few that are operating without much publicity or awareness.

I have also seen an article where people have approached food banks and requested food that does not need cooking, simply due to the fact they they have no money left to pay the meter to cook the food.

The list of food banks is courtesy of Dr Éoin Clarke (PhD) who has the complete list of food banks on his website. If you are looking for a food bank near you, I have put a link to the site (bottom of this post) where you will be able to find contact details of nearly all the food banks that are listed.

How to Apply for Food from a Food Bank

If you take a look at the comments section of this post, you will see that this question was asked by a reader. I have also answered in the comment section below.

It is also worth checking out this link: Find your nearest foodbank

List of Food Banks Locations in UK

Here is a list of all the food banks currently in the UK:

Aberdeen Aberdeen foodbank Aberdeen, King’s Community Church Food Bank Aberdeenshire North foodbank Aberdeenshire South foodbank Abergavenny foodbank Abergele District foodbank Alton foodbank Ammanford foodbank Andover foodbank Anglesey foodbank Angus foodbank Arden foodbank Arnold foodbank Ashbourne Elim Pentecostal Church Ashby foodbank Ashford foodbank Ashtead and Leatherhead Ashton Under Lyme, Tameside, New Life Church Aston & Nechells foodbank Atherton & Leigh foodbank Attwood Green Food Bank Ayrshire (East) foodbank B30 foodbank Ballymena foodbank Ballymoney foodbank Ballynahinch Banbury foodbank Bangor NI foodbank Barking & Dagenham DABD (UK) Barking & Dagenham, Bethel Church Barking & Dagenham, Dawson Christian Centre Barking & Dagenham, Food 4 U Barking & Dagenham, Living Word Church Barking & Dagenham, Ramfel Barking & Dagenham, RCCG Rivers of Joy Barking & Dagenham, Reaching Hearts Foodbank Barking & Dagenham, Salvation Army Barking & Dagenham, St Mark’s Church Barking & Dagenham, Store City Barking foodbank Barmouth foodbank Barnet Barnet, Novo Centre Barnsley foodbank Barrow foodbank Barton Area Food Bank Basildon foodbank Basingstoke Basingstoke foodbank Bassetlaw Food Bank Bath Bath foodbank Beacon Food Bank, Portsdown Community Church Beaminster Food Bank Bedford foodbank Bedfordshire Food Aid Network Bedworth & Keresley foodbank Befordshire, Vineyard Church, Potton, Bedfordshire Belper, The Basic Idea Bestwood & Bulwell foodbank Bettws, Newport Bexhill foodbank Bexley foodbank Bicester foodbank Billingham foodbank Birmingham Birmingham Birmingham Central foodbank Birmingham Lifeline Food Bank Birmingham, Basics Bank Birmingham, Nathex Sparkill Birmingham, Vineyard Network Food Bank Birmingham Birmngham, St Chad’s Food Bank, Black Country Food Bank Brierly Hill Black Country Food Bank J10 Black Country Food Bank, Community Zone Zion Black Country Food Bank, Take a Break Black Country Look Out Project Food Bank Black Country Replenish @ St John’s Food Bank Black Country The Rock Food Bank, Black Country The Thomas Project, Food Bank Black Country, New Hope Food Bank Black Country, Refresh Food Bank Black Country, Springs At Upper Gornal Food Bank Black Country, The Well Food Bank Blackburn Food Bank, Preston Christian Network Blackburn foodbank Blackpool Food Bank Blackwood & District foodbank Blaenau Gwent foodbank Bognor Regis foodbank Bolsover, Freedom Community Project Bolton Food Bank, The Well Bolton, Storehouse Food Bank Bootle Food Bank Borehamwood foodbank Boston foodbank Boston, Centrepoint Outreach Bourne foodbank Bournemouth Food Bank, the Vineyard Bournemouth foodbank Brackley Food Bank Bracknell foodbank Bradford foodbank Bradford Metropolitan Food Bank (1) Bradford Metropolitan Food Bank (2) Braintree Area foodbank Brecon foodbank Brent foodbank Brentwood foodbank Bridgend foodbank Bridgnorth Food Bank Bridgwater foodbank Bridlington, East Riding Bridlington, East Riding, Christchurch Bridlington, East Riding, Kingfisher Trust Brigg foodbank Brighton and Hove Brighton, Basics Bank City Mission Brighton Bristol Bristol Bristol NW foodbank Bristol, 5 Loaves 2 Fish Project Bristol, Citadel, Food Bank Brixton Norwoood Food Bank Brixton Brixton Seventh Day Adventist Church, Lewisham Bromley Borough foodbank Bromyard Food Bank Broxbourne foodbank Broxtowe Food Bank, St Martha’s Church Buckfastleigh foodbank Buckinghamshire, Into the Community MK Buckinghamshire, King’s Church in Amersham Buckinghamshire, Storehouse, Aylesbury Vineyard Church Food Bank Buckinghamshire, The Food Bank (2) MK Buckinghamshire, The Food Bank MK Buckinghamshire, Wendover Free Chuch Food Bank Buckinghamshire, Wycombe, One Can Trust Food Bank Bude foodbank Burdiehouse Food Bank Edinburgh Burgess Hill Food Bank Burngreave foodbank Burton, YMCA Food Bank, Buxton Nightstop United Reformed Church, Brixton Soup Kitchen Caernarfon foodbank Callington foodbank Camberley Cambourne, CPR Food Bank Cambridge Cambridge Cambridge City foodbank Camden foodbank Canaan Trust, Derby Cannock & District foodbank Cardiff foodbank Cardigan foodbank Carlisle Food Bank, Salvation Army Carmarthen foodbank Carmarthenshire, Towy Community Church Food Bank Carrickfergus foodbank Caterham foodbank Catshill & Marlbrook foodbank Causeway foodbank Central Liverpool foodbank Chalk Farm foodbank Cheadle and District foodbank Cheddar Valley foodbank Chelmsford foodbank Cheltenham foodbank Chepstow foodbank Chester & Ellesmere Port Food Bank Chesterfield foodbank Chesterfield Soup Kitchen Chesterfield Town Hall Steps Chesterfield Food Bank, Clay Cross Chesterfield Soup Kitchen, Zion Church Chesterfield, Loundsley Green Community Centre Chichester foodbank Chiltern foodbank Chipping Barnet foodbank Chiswick, Food Bank Chorley, Storehouse, Chorley Food Bank Chorlton & Didsbury foodbank Churches Together Food Bank, Falmouth & Penryn Churches Together, Ludlow & South Shropshire Churches Together, Penzance Cinderford, Forest of Dean Food Bank Cirencester foodbank Clacton foodbank Clacton-on-Sea Clapham Park foodbank Clay Cross foodbank Clevedon foodbank Clifton NG11 foodbank Clitheroe foodbank Clun Food Bank Clyde, Avon & Nethan foodbank Coalville foodbank Cobham Area foodbank Cockermouth, Cumbria Colchester foodbank Coleford, Forest of Dean Food Bank Coleraine Food Bank, The Vineyard Colindale foodbank Collier Row foodbank Congleton, Storehouse Cookstown, Food Bank Cookstown, Food Bank Corby foodbank Coventry Central foodbank Coventry, Jesus Centre Food Bank Craigavon Area foodbank Craven Arms Food Bank Cromer & District foodbank Crosby Area foodbank Crowborough foodbank Crowthorne foodbank Croydon foodbank Cumbria, Penrith Food Bank, Salvation Army Cupar foodbank Cymru Dacorum foodbank Dagenham foodbank Darlaston, All Saints Food Bank, Black Country Dartmouth & District Food Bank Daventry Food Bank, Vineyard Community Church Deal Area foodbank Deepings foodbank Denbigh foodbank Derby Refugee Centre Derby Soup Run Derby Storehouse – St Alkmund’s Church Kedleston Road, Derby Derby Storehouse Derby, The Vineyard Derby, Arena Church Food Bank Derby, Basics Bank Derby, Community Church Derby, Dove Project, Ormaston, Derby Derby, Jake’s – New Life Christian Centre Normanton Road, Derby Derby, NC Fusion Derby, Padley Centre, Derby Derby, People’s Kitchen, Derby Derby, Persian Cultural Association, Derby Derby, Prophet’s Pot, Derby Derby, Refugee Services & The British Red Cross, Derby Derby, Sunday Lunch – St Peter’s Church St. Peter’s Churchyard, Derby Derby, Systems House Padley Day Centre 3 Becket Street Derby, The Hope Centre Curzon Street Derbyshire “Advice” Dereham, Norfolk Devizes foodbank Devon, T4W Food Bank North Devon Homes Didcot Baptist Church Food Bank Doncaster foodbank Dorchester Community Church Food Bank Dorking Dover foodbank Driffield Droitwich Spa foodbank Droylsden and District foodbank Dumfries & Galloway (Machars), Basics Bank Dumfries, The First Base Agency Dundee Dundee foodbank Dundee, Ardler Food Bank, Dundee, Big Issue Drop In Club Dundee, Eagles Wings Trust Dundee, Gate Church International Dundee, Graham’s Soup Kitchen “Dundee, Parish Nursing Drop In Clinic” Dundee, Strathmore Lodge “Dundee, The Bridge Community Project” Dundee, The Drop-Inn Dundee, The Food Cupboard “Dundee, The Salvation Army Rd, Dundee DD1 1NG Drop In” Dundonald foodbank Dunfermline foodbank Dunstable foodbank Durham Durham Food Bank, The Vineyard Durham foodbank Ealing Ealing foodbank East Belfast East Bristol foodbank East Dunbartonshire foodbank East Elmbridge East Fife, Storehouse East Grinstead foodbank East Lancashire Food Bank, Accrington East Lancs Foodbank, Burnley Lancs East Lothian foodbank East Northants East Nottingham foodbank East Renfrewshire foodbank East Suffolk foodbank Eastbourne foodbank Eastern Valley foodbank Eastleigh Basics Bank Eaterhouse Food Bank, Glasgow, Salvation Army Eccles Food Bank Edinburgh & Lothians Edinburgh Central foodbank Edinburgh City Mission, Basics Bank Edinburgh NE foodbank Edinburgh NW foodbank Edinburgh SE foodbank Edinburgh SW foodbank Edinburgh, Basics Bank Edmonton foodbank Eilean Siar foodbank Ely foodbank Epsom and Ewell foodbank Erdington foodbank Esher, Claygate and Chessington Essington Food Bank, South Staffs Exeter foodbank Faithworks Wessex Food Bank, Bournemouth Falkirk foodbank “Falkirk, Worship & Community Centre, 1 Woodside Court, Falkirk” Fallowfield and Withington foodbank Fareham, Basics Bank Farnborough foodbank Farnborough, the Larder Farnham foodbank Farnworth & Kearsley foodbank Father’s Kitchen (Baptist) FEED Vineyard Church Feltham, London Feltham, London Food Bank Fife Fife, Anstruther Food Bank Fife, Methil Toastie Clud Fife, Toastie Club Find, Ipswich Flintshire foodbank Folkstone foodbank Forefront, Chard Food Bank Forfar, Chapel St, Forfar, Angus Fosse foodbank Fylde foodbank Gallery – Place of Welcome Gateshead foodbank Gillingham foodbank Glasgow Glasgow NE foodbank Glasgow NW foodbank Glasgow SE foodbank Glasgow SW foodbank Glasgow, Basics Bank, Glasgow, Bridging the Gap “Glasgow, Central and West Integration Network” Glasgow, Chanan Glasgow, Club 170 Glasgow, Crossroads YCA Glasgow, Destiny Church Glasgow, Destiny Church Glasgow, Emmaus Glasgow, Emmaus Glasgow, FARE Glasgow, Frederic Ozanam Centre “Glasgow, Govan and Craigton Integration Network” Glasgow, Greater Maryhill Foodbank “Glasgow, Greater Pollok Integration Network” Glasgow, Loaves and Fishes*** Glasgow, Lodging House Mission Glasgow, Missionaries of Charity Glasgow, New Life Church Glasgow, Partick South Parish Church Glasgow, Positive Action in Housing Glasgow, Preshal Trust Glasgow, Queen’s Park Baptist Church Glasgow, Rokpa Trust Glasgow, Salt and Light Bus Glasgow, Sharpe Memorial Church Glasgow, St Columba’s Church Glasgow, Storehouse, Glasgow Est End Food Bank, The Vineyard Glasgow, The Humanist Society Glasgow, The Marie Trust Glasgow, Unity in the Community “Glasgow, Whiteinch Church of Scotland” Gleadless Valley foodbank Glenrothes foodbank Glenrothes Gravy Train Glenrothes YMCA Glossop, Adult Community Education Service Gamesley Childrens Centre, Glossop, Bare Necessities Foodbank Glossop, Waterfall, The Vineyard, Charlestown Road, Glossop Gloucester foodbank Gloucester Street Food Bank, West Midlands Godalming, Surrey, St Mark’s Chruch Godmanchester foodbank Goole, Mission Trinity Gosport, Basics Bank, Grantham foodbank Gravesham foodbank Great Barr foodbank Greenwich Greenwich foodbank Grimsby, The Daily Bread Food Larder, Guildford Guildford Food Bank & Drop in Centre Guisborough, Foodstop The Bridge Hackney © Teen Challenge Hackney foodbank Hackney, TAB Centre Hailsham foodbank Halesowen, Storehouse Food Bank Hambleton, Yorkshire – FareShare Hamilton District foodbank Hammersmith and Fulham foodbank Handsworth foodbank Haringey Haringey foodbank Harlow foodbank Harold Hill foodbank Harrogate District foodbank Harrow foodbank Hart foodbank Hartlepool foodbank Hastings foodbank Haverhill foodbank Haywards Heath foodbank Helston and Lizard foodbank Henley in Arden foodbank Highbridge Area foodbank Highland foodbank – Badenoch & Strathspey Highland foodbank – South Skye and Lochalsh Highland foodbank – Thurso Hillingdon foodbank Hinckley foodbank Holderness foodbank Holmewood, Living Hope at the Abundant Life Church Tibshelf Rd Hook, Hampshire Horely, Surrey St. Bartholomew’s Church Horsham foodbank Hounslow Food Box Hounslow, Holy Trinity Church “Olive Branch Drop In Centre” Hounslow, West, London – St Paul’s Church Huddersfield The Welcome Centre, Hull Hull foodbank ighthouse Chapel International Inverclyde foodbank Island of Ireland Isle of Wight foodbank Islington Islington © Drovers Day Centre Islington © St John, Th Evangelist Islington © St Mary Magdalen Islington © The Manna Project Islington Food Bank, Aztec Row Islington foodbank Ivybridge foodbank Jane’s Kitchen, New Life Christian Centre Keighly Kendal, King’s Food Bank Kenilworth foodbank Kensington and Chelsea foodbank Kent, Whitstable Food Bank Keynsham foodbank Kidderminster foodbank Killamarsh, New Hope Community Church Killamarsh Unit 3, Rotherham Close, Norwood Industrial Estate Kingfisher foodbank King’s Church Food Bank, Stockton on Tees King’s Lynn foodbank Kingston foodbank Kirkcaldy Gravy Tain Kirkton Food Bank, Dundee Knottingley foodbank Knowsley foodbank Ladywood Food Bank Lakenheath foodbank Laleham, County Surrey Lambeth © Bondway Night Shelter, Lambeth © Cardinal Hume Centre Lambeth © First Steps Lambeth © Khaniqahi Nimatallahi Lambeth © Penge Run Lambeth © Streetlytes Lambeth, Good Samaria Network Lambeth, Simon Community, Lancashire, RAFT Foundation Foodbank Rossendale Lancs Lancing & Sompton Basics Bank Larne foodbank Launceston foodbank Ledbury Food Bank Leeds Leeds (East) Leeds (North) foodbank Leeds (West) foodbank Leeds South Leek & District foodbank Leicester Leicestershire The Bridge, North Leicestershire Leominster Letchworth Food Bank, Hitchin Letchworth foodbank Levenmouth foodbank Lewes. East Sussex Food Bank Lewisham Food Bank, The Tabernacle Lewisham foodbank Lewisham, Living Waters Christian Centre Lewisham, New Cross Food Bank, London Lewisham, New Cross Food Bank, London Lewisham, New Cross Food Bank, London Lewisham, New Cross Food Bank, London Lewisham, New Cross Food Bank, London Lewisham, We Care, Lichfield foodbank Lincoln foodbank Lisburn foodbank Liskeard & Looe foodbank Littlehampton foodbank Liverpool Liverpool Cathredral Food Bank Llandrindod foodbank Llanelli Food Bank Llanelli foodbank Llanelli Lifeshare Food Bank Lochaber foodbank London London Park Royal London School of Economics London, Bloomsbury London, Bow Centre London, Camden Food Bank, St Pancras Church London, Living Waters Christian Centre London, Mobile Food Store Long Eaton & Sawley foodbank Long Eaton, Christ Church, Loughton foodbank Ludlow Food Bank Lutterworth and Villages foodbank Lymington, Basics Bank, (Reformed Church) Lyndley, Forest of Dean Food Bank Maghull & District foodbank Malling, East Sussex Food Bank Malvern Hills foodbank Manchester Manchester Manchester Central foodbank Manchester Porch Boxes, Radcliffe Manchester South Central foodbank Manchester, North West (Manchester) Manchester, Compassion Foodbank, Moss Side, Manchester Mansfield, Living Market Drayton foodbank Maryport, Cumbria Matlock Food Bank, Derbyshire Medway foodbank Melksham Food Bank Merseyside Merstham, Surrey Merstham, Surrey (free meals) High Wycombe Marlow Beaconsfield Merthyr Cynon Mid Cheshire foodbank Mid Norfolk foodbank Middlesbrough foodbank Middlewich & District foodbank Reading, CIRDIC “Churches in Reading Drop In Centre” Seven Oaks “Loaves & Fishes” Midlothian foodbank Milford Haven Patch Milnthorpe Area Food bank Monmouth and District foodbank Moray foodbank Morecambe Bay foodbank Nantwich foodbank Neath foodbank Necastle West Food Bank, Church of the Venerable New Forest, Basics Bank New Life Church Whitehaven Newark foodbank Newcastle (Staffs) foodbank Newcastle Children’s Society Food Bank, Brunswick Methodist Church Newcastle East foodbank Newcastle East Foodbank, Elim Pentecostal Church Newcastle Food Bank, The Vineyard Newcastle West End foodbank Newcastle, Walking With Food Bank, Wallsend Newham foodbank Newmarket Open Door Food Bank Newport (Shropshire) foodbank Newport foodbank Newry foodbank NewStarts, Bromsgrove Newton, West Midlands, Food Bank Newtonbreda Baptist Church Food Bank, Belfast Newtownards foodbank North Ayrshire foodbank North Belfast foodbank North Bristol foodbank North Cotswold foodbank North East (Newcastle) North Enfield foodbank North Lakes foodbank North Lanarkshire, Basics Food Bank North Liverpool foodbank North Wales Northampton Central foodbank Northampton, Food Bank Northern Devon foodbank Norwich Norwich Norwich foodbank Norwood & Brixton foodbank Nottingham Food Bank Nottingham Food Bank Nottingham, Basics Bank Nottingham, Bridgeway Hall Methodist Church The Precinct Bridgeway Centre Nottingham, Grangewood Methodist Church, West Nottingham, Main St Methodist Church Nottingham, Methodist Church, Nottingham, NG7 Foodbank Park House Nottingham, Sneinton Nottingham, St Annes & Sneinton Food Store Nottingham, Wollaton Food Bank, West Nottignham Nuneaton foodbank Okehampton Foodbank Baptist Church Okehampton Devon Oldham Food Bank, Elim Church Oldham foodbank Orkney foodbank Ormskirk foodbank Osmaston Road Baptist Church Oswestry and borders foodbank Oxford Oxford Food Bank Oxford Gatehouse Food Bank Oxfordshire North Community Food Bank Oxfordshire West Food Bank Oxfordshire, Abingdon Emergency Food Bank Oxfordshire, BYHP Food Bank Oxon, Community Emergency Foodbank Woodstock Oxon Peeblesshire foodbank Pembroke, Basics Bank, Monkton, Pembrokeshire foodbank Pembrokeshire, Basics Bank, Haverfordwest Penryn & Falmouth foodbank Perth and Kinross foodbank Peterborough foodbank Peterborough, Vinnie’s Food Bank Pilsey, Bridge Street Methodist Church Placemark 201 Plymouth foodbank Pontefract foodbank Pontyclun foodbank Pontypridd foodbank Poole Food Bank Portsmouth Portsmouth Portsmouth foodbank Portsmouth Paulsgrove Food Bank Portsmouth, Landport Food Bank, The Salvation Army Portsmouth, North End Family Church Food Bank, Portsmouth Potters Bar foodbank Preston & South Ribble Food Bank Preston Community Food Bank Preston Salvation Army Food Bank Purbeck PXI Mount Tabor Quinton and Oldbury foodbank Rainham foodbank Ramesy and District foodbank Reading, Readifood Redbridge foodbank Redcar Area foodbank Redditch foodbank Redhill, Surrey Redhill, Surrey Food Bank, St Matthew’s Church Reigate, Surrey St Mary’s Church Hall Reigate, Surrey, Food Bank “Love Works” Renfrewshire foodbank Rhondda foodbank Rhyl, Storehouse Food Bank Rhyl, Wellspring Centre Rhymney Valley foodbank Richmond foodbank Richmond, North Yorkshire Rickmansworth foodbank Ringwood foodbank Risca foodbank Rochdale foodbank Ross-on-Wye Food Bank Rotherham foodbank Royston foodbank Rugby foodbank Rugeley foodbank Runcorn foodbank Runnymead Runnymede Runnymede foodbank Rutherglen & Cambuslang foodbank Rutland foodbank Ryedale Ryedale foodbank Saffron Walden Salford Central foodbank Salisbury Salisbury foodbank Saltash foodbank Sandwell Food Bank, Breaking Bread Scunthorpe foodbank Selby foodbank Sheffield Sheffield , St Bartholomew’s Church Sheffield S6 foodbank Sherwood Forest foodbank Shildon Alive Food Bank Shoreham foodbank Shrewsbury, Basics Bank Shrewsbury, Church Stretton Food Bank Skelmersdale foodbank Skegness, Storehouse – Larder Sleaford New Life Community Larder Slough foodbank Smethwick foodbank Somer Valley foodbank South & West Lancashire Food Bank South Ayrshire foodbank South Derbyshire CVS South Liverpool foodbank South Norfolk South Normanton area foodbank South Sefton foodbank South Shields, Living Waters Church Foodbank South West (Bristol) Southampton, Basics Food Bank Southchurch foodbank Southend, Southchurch, Southend on Sea Southport foodbank Southport, Shoreline Church Food Bank Southsea Food Bank, The Salvation Army, Portsmouth Southwark Day Centre Southwark foodbank Spalding “Agape Care Food Bank” Sparkhill foodbank St Albans and District foodbank St Albans Food Bank, Vineyard St Anne’s Church Aberystywth St Augustine Food Bank, Tunbridge Wells St Austell St Austell foodbank St Barnabas Community Food Bank, Shrewsbury St Catherine’s Food Bank, Wakefield St Columb’s Church, Darlington St Edmonds Church of the Living Well Food Bank, Dartford St Helens foodbank St Jude’s, Kettering, North Hants St Leonards Church, London St Mary’s Food Bank, Dundee St Mary’s Church, Cockerton, Darlington St Neots foodbank St Philip Food Bank, Tunbridge Wells St Philip’s Church Nottingham St. Mary’s Foodbank Denton Manchester Staines, County Surrey Stalybridge Food Bank, Holy Trinity, St Johns Stamford foodbank Stapleford Food Bank, Nottinghamshire Stevenage Food Bank Stechford foodbank Stirling, “Start Up Stirling” Stirling, 19 Drip Rd, Stirling Stockport Food Bank, Chelwood Baptist Church Stockport foodbank Stockton, A Way Out Food Plus (delivery to homes) Stockton, A Way Out Food Plus (delivery to homes) Stockton, A Way Out Food Plus (delivery to homes) Stockton, A Way Out Food Plus (delivery to homes) Stockton, A Way Out Food Plus (delivery to homes) Stoke On Trent, When Food Bank Stoke-on-Trent foodbank Stopsley Baptist Church Stour Valley Food Bank, Sudbury Stowmarket, Forge Community Church Strabane foodbank Strabane foodbank Stratford-Upon-Avon foodbank Stretford foodbank Stroud District foodbank Sunderland foodbank Surrey Heath Food Bank Surrey, Casserole Club (Reigate & Banstead) Sutton Coldfield Baptist Church Food Bank Sutton foodbank Swaffham, Norfolk Swanley and District foodbank Swansea foodbank Swindon foodbank Tameside East foodbank Tameside South & Longdendale foodbank Tamworth foodbank Taunton Taunton foodbank Tavistock foodbank Telford Food Bank Tenbury Wells Food Bank Tewkesbury foodbank Thanet Food Bank The Dukeries & District foodbank The English Riviera foodbank The Forest foodbank The Highland foodbank The King’s Church, Darlington The Wirral Thetford foodbank Thornliebank, East Renfrewshire Thurrock Thurrock foodbank Torridge North Devon Food Bank Torridge, Holsworthy Food Bank Torridge, Torrington Food Bank Totton, Basics Bank, Testwood Baptist Church Towcester foodbank Tower Hamlets Food Bank, Bethnal Green Mission Church Tower Hamlets Food Bank, Salvation Army Poplar Tower Hamlets foodbank Trafford Methodist Church Food Bank, Stockport Road Trafford South foodbank Trowbridge, Storehouse Food Bank, Trowbridge, The Vineyard Truro foodbank Tunbridge Wells Nourish Community Tunbridge Wells, YMCA Food Bank, Tuxford Area foodbank Tyneside, Storehouse, Tyneside, The Vineyard Tyneside, The Bay Foodbank Whitley Bay Uckfield foodbank Uttlesford foodbank Vale foodbank Vauxhall foodbank Wadebridge foodbank Walsall North foodbank Walton & Hersham foodbank Walton & Hersham foodbank Wandsworth Wandsworth foodbank Warminster foodbank Warrington foodbank Warrington, YMCA Food Bank Warwick & Leamington Waterloo foodbank Waterside foodbank Watford foodbank Waveney foodbank Wellingborough, Food Bank Welshpool & District foodbank Welwyn Hatfield foodbank West Berks foodbank West Cheshire foodbank West Lothian foodbank West Nottingham foodbank Westminster foodbank Westmorland, Upper Eden Food Bank Appelby, Weston-super-Mare foodbank West Lothian, Fauldhouse West Lothian, Market Place, Whitburn West Lothian, Inveralmond Food Bank West Lothian, Broxburn, Whitchurch foodbank Whitechapel Mission Whitehaven Food Bank, Cumbria Widnes foodbank Wigan Food Bank Wigan The Brickless Home Project Food Bank Wigton Cumbria Wigtownshire foodbank Wiltshire, Storehouse Food Bank, West Wilts, The Vineyard Wimbledon foodbank Winchester, Basics Bank Windermere & District foodbank Wirral foodbank Wisbech foodbank Wishaw, Basics Food Bank Baptist Church Whitby Food Bank Witney Woking Woking Woking foodbank Woking Community Action Fund Wokingham Food Bank, Crowthorne, The Vineyard Wokingham foodbank Wolverhampton, Adventist Food Pantry Wolverhampton, Community Helping Hands Projeca Wolverhampton, Gloucester Street Community Centre Wolverhampton, Kirpa Food Bank Wolverhampton, New Testament Church of God Wolverhampton, Oasis Soup Kitchen Wolverhampton, St George’s Hub Day Centre Wolverhampton, Tabernacle Baptist Chruch Wolverhampton, The Good Shepherd Wolverhampton, The Goodie Club Wolverhampton, The Well Worcester foodbank Workington Food Bank, North Lakes Worthing foodbank Wrexham foodbank Yate & Chipping Sodbury foodbank Yeovil Food Bank York York foodbank Yorkshire (Barnsley) Yorkshire District Food Bank, Salvation Army Yorkshire District Food Bank, Salvation Army

