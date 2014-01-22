Where are the Food Banks? Food Bank Locations in UK #FoodBank

How Many Food Banks are There in the UK?
Well according to the list that I have just seen, there are currently 915 food banks across the UK. I am sure that figure is wrong as there will be quite a few that are operating without much publicity or awareness.
I have also seen an article where people have approached food banks and requested food that does not need cooking, simply due to the fact they they have no money left to pay the meter to cook the food.
The list of food banks is courtesy of Dr Éoin Clarke (PhD) who has the complete list of food banks on his website. If you are looking for a food bank near you, I have put a link to the site (bottom of this post) where you will be able to find contact details of nearly all the food banks that are listed.
How to Apply for Food from a Food Bank
If you take a look at the comments section of this post, you will see that this question was asked by a reader. I have also answered in the comment section below.
It is also worth checking out this link: Find your nearest foodbank
List of Food Banks Locations in UK
Here is a list of all the food banks currently in the UK:
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeen foodbank
- Aberdeen, King’s Community Church Food Bank
- Aberdeenshire North foodbank
- Aberdeenshire South foodbank
- Abergavenny foodbank
- Abergele District foodbank
- Alton foodbank
- Ammanford foodbank
- Andover foodbank
- Anglesey foodbank
- Angus foodbank
- Arden foodbank
- Arnold foodbank
- Ashbourne Elim Pentecostal Church
- Ashby foodbank
- Ashford foodbank
- Ashtead and Leatherhead
- Ashton Under Lyme, Tameside, New Life Church
- Aston & Nechells foodbank
- Atherton & Leigh foodbank
- Attwood Green Food Bank
- Ayrshire (East) foodbank
- B30 foodbank
- Ballymena foodbank
- Ballymoney foodbank
- Ballynahinch
- Banbury foodbank
- Bangor NI foodbank
- Barking & Dagenham DABD (UK)
- Barking & Dagenham, Bethel Church
- Barking & Dagenham, Dawson Christian Centre
- Barking & Dagenham, Food 4 U
- Barking & Dagenham, Living Word Church
- Barking & Dagenham, Ramfel
- Barking & Dagenham, RCCG Rivers of Joy
- Barking & Dagenham, Reaching Hearts Foodbank
- Barking & Dagenham, Salvation Army
- Barking & Dagenham, St Mark’s Church
- Barking & Dagenham, Store City
- Barking foodbank
- Barmouth foodbank
- Barnet
- Barnet, Novo Centre
- Barnsley foodbank
- Barrow foodbank
- Barton Area Food Bank
- Basildon foodbank
- Basingstoke
- Basingstoke foodbank
- Bassetlaw Food Bank
- Bath
- Bath foodbank
- Beacon Food Bank, Portsdown Community Church
- Beaminster Food Bank
- Bedford foodbank
- Bedfordshire Food Aid Network
- Bedworth & Keresley foodbank
- Befordshire, Vineyard Church, Potton, Bedfordshire
- Belper, The Basic Idea
- Bestwood & Bulwell foodbank
- Bettws, Newport
- Bexhill foodbank
- Bexley foodbank
- Bicester foodbank
- Billingham foodbank
- Birmingham
- Birmingham
- Birmingham Central foodbank
- Birmingham Lifeline Food Bank
- Birmingham, Basics Bank
- Birmingham, Nathex Sparkill
- Birmingham, Vineyard Network Food Bank Birmingham
- Birmngham, St Chad’s Food Bank,
- Black Country Food Bank Brierly Hill
- Black Country Food Bank J10
- Black Country Food Bank, Community Zone Zion
- Black Country Food Bank, Take a Break
- Black Country Look Out Project Food Bank
- Black Country Replenish @ St John’s Food Bank
- Black Country The Rock Food Bank,
- Black Country The Thomas Project, Food Bank
- Black Country, New Hope Food Bank
- Black Country, Refresh Food Bank
- Black Country, Springs At Upper Gornal Food Bank
- Black Country, The Well Food Bank
- Blackburn Food Bank, Preston Christian Network
- Blackburn foodbank
- Blackpool Food Bank
- Blackwood & District foodbank
- Blaenau Gwent foodbank
- Bognor Regis foodbank
- Bolsover, Freedom Community Project
- Bolton Food Bank, The Well
- Bolton, Storehouse Food Bank
- Bootle Food Bank
- Borehamwood foodbank
- Boston foodbank
- Boston, Centrepoint Outreach
- Bourne foodbank
- Bournemouth Food Bank, the Vineyard
- Bournemouth foodbank
- Brackley Food Bank
- Bracknell foodbank
- Bradford foodbank
- Bradford Metropolitan Food Bank (1)
- Bradford Metropolitan Food Bank (2)
- Braintree Area foodbank
- Brecon foodbank
- Brent foodbank
- Brentwood foodbank
- Bridgend foodbank
- Bridgnorth Food Bank
- Bridgwater foodbank
- Bridlington, East Riding
- Bridlington, East Riding, Christchurch
- Bridlington, East Riding, Kingfisher Trust
- Brigg foodbank
- Brighton and Hove
- Brighton, Basics Bank City Mission Brighton
- Bristol
- Bristol
- Bristol NW foodbank
- Bristol, 5 Loaves 2 Fish Project
- Bristol, Citadel, Food Bank
- Brixton Norwoood Food Bank Brixton
- Brixton Seventh Day Adventist Church, Lewisham
- Bromley Borough foodbank
- Bromyard Food Bank
- Broxbourne foodbank
- Broxtowe Food Bank, St Martha’s Church
- Buckfastleigh foodbank
- Buckinghamshire, Into the Community MK
- Buckinghamshire, King’s Church in Amersham
- Buckinghamshire, Storehouse, Aylesbury Vineyard Church Food Bank
- Buckinghamshire, The Food Bank (2) MK
- Buckinghamshire, The Food Bank MK
- Buckinghamshire, Wendover Free Chuch Food Bank
- Buckinghamshire, Wycombe, One Can Trust Food Bank
- Bude foodbank
- Burdiehouse Food Bank Edinburgh
- Burgess Hill Food Bank
- Burngreave foodbank
- Burton, YMCA Food Bank,
- Buxton Nightstop United Reformed Church,
- Brixton Soup Kitchen
- Caernarfon foodbank
- Callington foodbank
- Camberley
- Cambourne, CPR Food Bank
- Cambridge
- Cambridge
- Cambridge City foodbank
- Camden foodbank
- Canaan Trust, Derby
- Cannock & District foodbank
- Cardiff foodbank
- Cardigan foodbank
- Carlisle Food Bank, Salvation Army
- Carmarthen foodbank
- Carmarthenshire, Towy Community Church Food Bank
- Carrickfergus foodbank
- Caterham foodbank
- Catshill & Marlbrook foodbank
- Causeway foodbank
- Central Liverpool foodbank
- Chalk Farm foodbank
- Cheadle and District foodbank
- Cheddar Valley foodbank
- Chelmsford foodbank
- Cheltenham foodbank
- Chepstow foodbank
- Chester & Ellesmere Port Food Bank
- Chesterfield foodbank
- Chesterfield Soup Kitchen Chesterfield Town Hall Steps
- Chesterfield Food Bank, Clay Cross
- Chesterfield Soup Kitchen, Zion Church
- Chesterfield, Loundsley Green Community Centre
- Chichester foodbank
- Chiltern foodbank
- Chipping Barnet foodbank
- Chiswick, Food Bank
- Chorley, Storehouse, Chorley Food Bank
- Chorlton & Didsbury foodbank
- Churches Together Food Bank, Falmouth & Penryn
- Churches Together, Ludlow & South Shropshire
- Churches Together, Penzance
- Cinderford, Forest of Dean Food Bank
- Cirencester foodbank
- Clacton foodbank
- Clacton-on-Sea
- Clapham Park foodbank
- Clay Cross foodbank
- Clevedon foodbank
- Clifton NG11 foodbank
- Clitheroe foodbank
- Clun Food Bank
- Clyde, Avon & Nethan foodbank
- Coalville foodbank
- Cobham Area foodbank
- Cockermouth, Cumbria
- Colchester foodbank
- Coleford, Forest of Dean Food Bank
- Coleraine Food Bank, The Vineyard
- Colindale foodbank
- Collier Row foodbank
- Congleton, Storehouse
- Cookstown, Food Bank
- Cookstown, Food Bank
- Corby foodbank
- Coventry Central foodbank
- Coventry, Jesus Centre Food Bank
- Craigavon Area foodbank
- Craven Arms Food Bank
- Cromer & District foodbank
- Crosby Area foodbank
- Crowborough foodbank
- Crowthorne foodbank
- Croydon foodbank
- Cumbria, Penrith Food Bank, Salvation Army
- Cupar foodbank
- Cymru
- Dacorum foodbank
- Dagenham foodbank
- Darlaston, All Saints Food Bank, Black Country
- Dartmouth & District Food Bank
- Daventry Food Bank, Vineyard Community Church
- Deal Area foodbank
- Deepings foodbank
- Denbigh foodbank
- Derby Refugee Centre
- Derby Soup Run
- Derby Storehouse – St Alkmund’s Church Kedleston Road, Derby
- Derby Storehouse Derby, The Vineyard
- Derby, Arena Church Food Bank
- Derby, Basics Bank
- Derby, Community Church
- Derby, Dove Project, Ormaston, Derby
- Derby, Jake’s – New Life Christian Centre Normanton Road, Derby
- Derby, NC Fusion
- Derby, Padley Centre, Derby
- Derby, People’s Kitchen, Derby
- Derby, Persian Cultural Association, Derby
- Derby, Prophet’s Pot, Derby
- Derby, Refugee Services & The British Red Cross, Derby
- Derby, Sunday Lunch – St Peter’s Church St. Peter’s Churchyard, Derby
- Derby, Systems House Padley Day Centre 3 Becket Street
- Derby, The Hope Centre Curzon Street
- Derbyshire “Advice”
- Dereham, Norfolk
- Devizes foodbank
- Devon, T4W Food Bank North Devon Homes
- Didcot Baptist Church Food Bank
- Doncaster foodbank
- Dorchester Community Church Food Bank
- Dorking
- Dover foodbank
- Driffield
- Droitwich Spa foodbank
- Droylsden and District foodbank
- Dumfries & Galloway (Machars), Basics Bank
- Dumfries, The First Base Agency
- Dundee
- Dundee foodbank
- Dundee, Ardler Food Bank,
- Dundee, Big Issue Drop In Club
- Dundee, Eagles Wings Trust
- Dundee, Gate Church International
- Dundee, Graham’s Soup Kitchen
- “Dundee, Parish Nursing Drop In
- Clinic”
- Dundee, Strathmore Lodge
- “Dundee, The Bridge Community
- Project”
- Dundee, The Drop-Inn
- Dundee, The Food Cupboard
- “Dundee, The Salvation Army Rd, Dundee DD1 1NG
- Drop In”
- Dundonald foodbank
- Dunfermline foodbank
- Dunstable foodbank
- Durham
- Durham Food Bank, The Vineyard
- Durham foodbank
- Ealing
- Ealing foodbank
- East Belfast
- East Bristol foodbank
- East Dunbartonshire foodbank
- East Elmbridge
- East Fife, Storehouse
- East Grinstead foodbank
- East Lancashire Food Bank, Accrington
- East Lancs Foodbank, Burnley Lancs
- East Lothian foodbank
- East Northants
- East Nottingham foodbank
- East Renfrewshire foodbank
- East Suffolk foodbank
- Eastbourne foodbank
- Eastern Valley foodbank
- Eastleigh Basics Bank
- Eaterhouse Food Bank, Glasgow, Salvation Army
- Eccles Food Bank
- Edinburgh & Lothians
- Edinburgh Central foodbank
- Edinburgh City Mission, Basics Bank
- Edinburgh NE foodbank
- Edinburgh NW foodbank
- Edinburgh SE foodbank
- Edinburgh SW foodbank
- Edinburgh, Basics Bank
- Edmonton foodbank
- Eilean Siar foodbank
- Ely foodbank
- Epsom and Ewell foodbank
- Erdington foodbank
- Esher, Claygate and Chessington
- Essington Food Bank, South Staffs
- Exeter foodbank
- Faithworks Wessex Food Bank, Bournemouth
- Falkirk foodbank
- “Falkirk, Worship & Community Centre, 1
- Woodside Court, Falkirk”
- Fallowfield and Withington foodbank
- Fareham, Basics Bank
- Farnborough foodbank
- Farnborough, the Larder
- Farnham foodbank
- Farnworth & Kearsley foodbank
- Father’s Kitchen (Baptist)
- FEED Vineyard Church
- Feltham, London
- Feltham, London Food Bank
- Fife
- Fife, Anstruther Food Bank
- Fife, Methil Toastie Clud
- Fife, Toastie Club
- Find, Ipswich
- Flintshire foodbank
- Folkstone foodbank
- Forefront, Chard Food Bank
- Forfar, Chapel St, Forfar, Angus
- Fosse foodbank
- Fylde foodbank
- Gallery – Place of Welcome
- Gateshead foodbank
- Gillingham foodbank
- Glasgow
- Glasgow NE foodbank
- Glasgow NW foodbank
- Glasgow SE foodbank
- Glasgow SW foodbank
- Glasgow, Basics Bank,
- Glasgow, Bridging the Gap
- “Glasgow, Central and West Integration
- Network”
- Glasgow, Chanan
- Glasgow, Club 170
- Glasgow, Crossroads YCA
- Glasgow, Destiny Church
- Glasgow, Destiny Church
- Glasgow, Emmaus
- Glasgow, Emmaus
- Glasgow, FARE
- Glasgow, Frederic Ozanam Centre
- “Glasgow, Govan and Craigton
- Integration Network”
- Glasgow, Greater Maryhill Foodbank
- “Glasgow, Greater Pollok Integration
- Network”
- Glasgow, Loaves and Fishes***
- Glasgow, Lodging House Mission
- Glasgow, Missionaries of Charity
- Glasgow, New Life Church
- Glasgow, Partick South Parish Church
- Glasgow, Positive Action in Housing
- Glasgow, Preshal Trust
- Glasgow, Queen’s Park Baptist Church
- Glasgow, Rokpa Trust
- Glasgow, Salt and Light Bus
- Glasgow, Sharpe Memorial Church
- Glasgow, St Columba’s Church
- Glasgow, Storehouse, Glasgow Est End Food Bank, The Vineyard
- Glasgow, The Humanist Society
- Glasgow, The Marie Trust
- Glasgow, Unity in the Community
- “Glasgow, Whiteinch Church of
- Scotland”
- Gleadless Valley foodbank
- Glenrothes foodbank
- Glenrothes Gravy Train
- Glenrothes YMCA
- Glossop, Adult Community Education Service Gamesley Childrens Centre,
- Glossop, Bare Necessities Foodbank
- Glossop, Waterfall, The Vineyard, Charlestown Road, Glossop
- Gloucester foodbank
- Gloucester Street Food Bank, West Midlands
- Godalming, Surrey, St Mark’s Chruch
- Godmanchester foodbank
- Goole, Mission Trinity
- Gosport, Basics Bank,
- Grantham foodbank
- Gravesham foodbank
- Great Barr foodbank
- Greenwich
- Greenwich foodbank
- Grimsby, The Daily Bread Food Larder,
- Guildford
- Guildford Food Bank & Drop in Centre
- Guisborough, Foodstop The Bridge
- Hackney © Teen Challenge
- Hackney foodbank
- Hackney, TAB Centre
- Hailsham foodbank
- Halesowen, Storehouse Food Bank
- Hambleton, Yorkshire – FareShare
- Hamilton District foodbank
- Hammersmith and Fulham foodbank
- Handsworth foodbank
- Haringey
- Haringey foodbank
- Harlow foodbank
- Harold Hill foodbank
- Harrogate District foodbank
- Harrow foodbank
- Hart foodbank
- Hartlepool foodbank
- Hastings foodbank
- Haverhill foodbank
- Haywards Heath foodbank
- Helston and Lizard foodbank
- Henley in Arden foodbank
- Highbridge Area foodbank
- Highland foodbank – Badenoch & Strathspey
- Highland foodbank – South Skye and Lochalsh
- Highland foodbank – Thurso
- Hillingdon foodbank
- Hinckley foodbank
- Holderness foodbank
- Holmewood, Living Hope at the Abundant Life Church Tibshelf Rd
- Hook, Hampshire
- Horely, Surrey St. Bartholomew’s Church
- Horsham foodbank
- Hounslow Food Box
- Hounslow, Holy Trinity Church “Olive Branch Drop In Centre”
- Hounslow, West, London – St Paul’s Church
- Huddersfield The Welcome Centre,
- Hull
- Hull foodbank
- ighthouse Chapel International
- Inverclyde foodbank
- Island of Ireland
- Isle of Wight foodbank
- Islington
- Islington © Drovers Day Centre
- Islington © St John, Th Evangelist
- Islington © St Mary Magdalen
- Islington © The Manna Project
- Islington Food Bank, Aztec Row
- Islington foodbank
- Ivybridge foodbank
- Jane’s Kitchen, New Life Christian Centre
- Keighly
- Kendal, King’s Food Bank
- Kenilworth foodbank
- Kensington and Chelsea foodbank
- Kent, Whitstable Food Bank
- Keynsham foodbank
- Kidderminster foodbank
- Killamarsh, New Hope Community Church Killamarsh Unit 3, Rotherham Close, Norwood Industrial Estate
- Kingfisher foodbank
- King’s Church Food Bank, Stockton on Tees
- King’s Lynn foodbank
- Kingston foodbank
- Kirkcaldy Gravy Tain
- Kirkton Food Bank, Dundee
- Knottingley foodbank
- Knowsley foodbank
- Ladywood Food Bank
- Lakenheath foodbank
- Laleham, County Surrey
- Lambeth © Bondway Night Shelter,
- Lambeth © Cardinal Hume Centre
- Lambeth © First Steps
- Lambeth © Khaniqahi Nimatallahi
- Lambeth © Penge Run
- Lambeth © Streetlytes
- Lambeth, Good Samaria Network
- Lambeth, Simon Community,
- Lancashire, RAFT Foundation Foodbank Rossendale Lancs
- Lancing & Sompton Basics Bank
- Larne foodbank
- Launceston foodbank
- Ledbury Food Bank
- Leeds
- Leeds (East)
- Leeds (North) foodbank
- Leeds (West) foodbank
- Leeds South
- Leek & District foodbank
- Leicester
- Leicestershire The Bridge, North Leicestershire
- Leominster
- Letchworth Food Bank, Hitchin
- Letchworth foodbank
- Levenmouth foodbank
- Lewes. East Sussex Food Bank
- Lewisham Food Bank, The Tabernacle
- Lewisham foodbank
- Lewisham, Living Waters Christian Centre
- Lewisham, New Cross Food Bank, London
- Lewisham, New Cross Food Bank, London
- Lewisham, New Cross Food Bank, London
- Lewisham, New Cross Food Bank, London
- Lewisham, New Cross Food Bank, London
- Lewisham, We Care,
- Lichfield foodbank
- Lincoln foodbank
- Lisburn foodbank
- Liskeard & Looe foodbank
- Littlehampton foodbank
- Liverpool
- Liverpool Cathredral Food Bank
- Llandrindod foodbank
- Llanelli Food Bank
- Llanelli foodbank
- Llanelli Lifeshare Food Bank
- Lochaber foodbank
- London
- London Park Royal
- London School of Economics
- London, Bloomsbury
- London, Bow Centre
- London, Camden Food Bank, St Pancras Church
- London, Living Waters Christian Centre
- London, Mobile Food Store
- Long Eaton & Sawley foodbank
- Long Eaton, Christ Church,
- Loughton foodbank
- Ludlow Food Bank
- Lutterworth and Villages foodbank
- Lymington, Basics Bank, (Reformed Church)
- Lyndley, Forest of Dean Food Bank
- Maghull & District foodbank
- Malling, East Sussex Food Bank
- Malvern Hills foodbank
- Manchester
- Manchester
- Manchester Central foodbank
- Manchester Porch Boxes, Radcliffe
- Manchester South Central foodbank
- Manchester, North West (Manchester)
- Manchester, Compassion Foodbank, Moss Side, Manchester
- Mansfield, Living
- Market Drayton foodbank
- Maryport, Cumbria
- Matlock Food Bank, Derbyshire
- Medway foodbank
- Melksham Food Bank
- Merseyside
- Merstham, Surrey
- Merstham, Surrey (free meals)
- High Wycombe
- Marlow
- Beaconsfield
- Merthyr Cynon
- Mid Cheshire foodbank
- Mid Norfolk foodbank
- Middlesbrough foodbank
- Middlewich & District foodbank
- Reading, CIRDIC “Churches in Reading Drop In Centre”
- Seven Oaks “Loaves & Fishes”
- Midlothian foodbank
- Milford Haven Patch
- Milnthorpe Area Food bank
- Monmouth and District foodbank
- Moray foodbank
- Morecambe Bay foodbank
- Nantwich foodbank
- Neath foodbank
- Necastle West Food Bank, Church of the Venerable
- New Forest, Basics Bank
- New Life Church Whitehaven
- Newark foodbank
- Newcastle (Staffs) foodbank
- Newcastle Children’s Society Food Bank, Brunswick Methodist Church
- Newcastle East foodbank
- Newcastle East Foodbank, Elim Pentecostal Church
- Newcastle Food Bank, The Vineyard
- Newcastle West End foodbank
- Newcastle, Walking With Food Bank, Wallsend
- Newham foodbank
- Newmarket Open Door Food Bank
- Newport (Shropshire) foodbank
- Newport foodbank
- Newry foodbank
- NewStarts, Bromsgrove
- Newton, West Midlands, Food Bank
- Newtonbreda Baptist Church Food Bank, Belfast
- Newtownards foodbank
- North Ayrshire foodbank
- North Belfast foodbank
- North Bristol foodbank
- North Cotswold foodbank
- North East (Newcastle)
- North Enfield foodbank
- North Lakes foodbank
- North Lanarkshire, Basics Food Bank
- North Liverpool foodbank
- North Wales
- Northampton Central foodbank
- Northampton, Food Bank
- Northern Devon foodbank
- Norwich
- Norwich
- Norwich foodbank
- Norwood & Brixton foodbank
- Nottingham Food Bank
- Nottingham Food Bank
- Nottingham, Basics Bank
- Nottingham, Bridgeway Hall Methodist Church The Precinct Bridgeway Centre
- Nottingham, Grangewood Methodist Church, West
- Nottingham, Main St Methodist Church
- Nottingham, Methodist Church,
- Nottingham, NG7 Foodbank Park House
- Nottingham, Sneinton
- Nottingham, St Annes & Sneinton Food Store
- Nottingham, Wollaton Food Bank, West Nottignham
- Nuneaton foodbank
- Okehampton Foodbank Baptist Church Okehampton Devon
- Oldham Food Bank, Elim Church
- Oldham foodbank
- Orkney foodbank
- Ormskirk foodbank
- Osmaston Road Baptist Church
- Oswestry and borders foodbank
- Oxford
- Oxford Food Bank
- Oxford Gatehouse Food Bank
- Oxfordshire North Community Food Bank
- Oxfordshire West Food Bank
- Oxfordshire, Abingdon Emergency Food Bank
- Oxfordshire, BYHP Food Bank
- Oxon, Community Emergency Foodbank Woodstock Oxon
- Peeblesshire foodbank
- Pembroke, Basics Bank, Monkton,
- Pembrokeshire foodbank
- Pembrokeshire, Basics Bank, Haverfordwest
- Penryn & Falmouth foodbank
- Perth and Kinross foodbank
- Peterborough foodbank
- Peterborough, Vinnie’s Food Bank
- Pilsey, Bridge Street Methodist Church
- Placemark 201
- Plymouth foodbank
- Pontefract foodbank
- Pontyclun foodbank
- Pontypridd foodbank
- Poole Food Bank
- Portsmouth
- Portsmouth
- Portsmouth foodbank
- Portsmouth Paulsgrove Food Bank
- Portsmouth, Landport Food Bank, The Salvation Army
- Portsmouth, North End Family Church Food Bank, Portsmouth
- Potters Bar foodbank
- Preston & South Ribble Food Bank
- Preston Community Food Bank
- Preston Salvation Army Food Bank
- Purbeck
- PXI Mount Tabor
- Quinton and Oldbury foodbank
- Rainham foodbank
- Ramesy and District foodbank
- Reading, Readifood
- Redbridge foodbank
- Redcar Area foodbank
- Redditch foodbank
- Redhill, Surrey
- Redhill, Surrey Food Bank, St Matthew’s Church
- Reigate, Surrey St Mary’s Church Hall
- Reigate, Surrey, Food Bank “Love Works”
- Renfrewshire foodbank
- Rhondda foodbank
- Rhyl, Storehouse Food Bank
- Rhyl, Wellspring Centre
- Rhymney Valley foodbank
- Richmond foodbank
- Richmond, North Yorkshire
- Rickmansworth foodbank
- Ringwood foodbank
- Risca foodbank
- Rochdale foodbank
- Ross-on-Wye Food Bank
- Rotherham foodbank
- Royston foodbank
- Rugby foodbank
- Rugeley foodbank
- Runcorn foodbank
- Runnymead
- Runnymede
- Runnymede foodbank
- Rutherglen & Cambuslang foodbank
- Rutland foodbank
- Ryedale
- Ryedale foodbank
- Saffron Walden
- Salford Central foodbank
- Salisbury
- Salisbury foodbank
- Saltash foodbank
- Sandwell Food Bank, Breaking Bread
- Scunthorpe foodbank
- Selby foodbank
- Sheffield
- Sheffield , St Bartholomew’s Church
- Sheffield S6 foodbank
- Sherwood Forest foodbank
- Shildon Alive Food Bank
- Shoreham foodbank
- Shrewsbury, Basics Bank
- Shrewsbury, Church Stretton Food Bank
- Skelmersdale foodbank
- Skegness, Storehouse – Larder
- Sleaford New Life Community Larder
- Slough foodbank
- Smethwick foodbank
- Somer Valley foodbank
- South & West Lancashire Food Bank
- South Ayrshire foodbank
- South Derbyshire CVS
- South Liverpool foodbank
- South Norfolk
- South Normanton area foodbank
- South Sefton foodbank
- South Shields, Living Waters Church Foodbank
- South West (Bristol)
- Southampton, Basics Food Bank
- Southchurch foodbank
- Southend, Southchurch, Southend on Sea
- Southport foodbank
- Southport, Shoreline Church Food Bank
- Southsea Food Bank, The Salvation Army, Portsmouth
- Southwark Day Centre
- Southwark foodbank
- Spalding “Agape Care Food Bank”
- Sparkhill foodbank
- St Albans and District foodbank
- St Albans Food Bank, Vineyard
- St Anne’s Church Aberystywth
- St Augustine Food Bank, Tunbridge Wells
- St Austell
- St Austell foodbank
- St Barnabas Community Food Bank, Shrewsbury
- St Catherine’s Food Bank, Wakefield
- St Columb’s Church, Darlington
- St Edmonds Church of the Living Well Food Bank, Dartford
- St Helens foodbank
- St Jude’s, Kettering, North Hants
- St Leonards Church, London
- St Mary’s Food Bank, Dundee
- St Mary’s Church, Cockerton, Darlington
- St Neots foodbank
- St Philip Food Bank, Tunbridge Wells
- St Philip’s Church Nottingham
- St. Mary’s Foodbank Denton Manchester
- Staines, County Surrey
- Stalybridge Food Bank, Holy Trinity, St Johns
- Stamford foodbank
- Stapleford Food Bank, Nottinghamshire
- Stevenage Food Bank
- Stechford foodbank
- Stirling, “Start Up Stirling”
- Stirling, 19 Drip Rd, Stirling
- Stockport Food Bank, Chelwood Baptist Church
- Stockport foodbank
- Stockton, A Way Out Food Plus (delivery to homes)
- Stockton, A Way Out Food Plus (delivery to homes)
- Stockton, A Way Out Food Plus (delivery to homes)
- Stockton, A Way Out Food Plus (delivery to homes)
- Stockton, A Way Out Food Plus (delivery to homes)
- Stoke On Trent, When Food Bank
- Stoke-on-Trent foodbank
- Stopsley Baptist Church
- Stour Valley Food Bank, Sudbury
- Stowmarket, Forge Community Church
- Strabane foodbank
- Strabane foodbank
- Stratford-Upon-Avon foodbank
- Stretford foodbank
- Stroud District foodbank
- Sunderland foodbank
- Surrey Heath Food Bank
- Surrey, Casserole Club (Reigate & Banstead)
- Sutton Coldfield Baptist Church Food Bank
- Sutton foodbank
- Swaffham, Norfolk
- Swanley and District foodbank
- Swansea foodbank
- Swindon foodbank
- Tameside East foodbank
- Tameside South & Longdendale foodbank
- Tamworth foodbank
- Taunton
- Taunton foodbank
- Tavistock foodbank
- Telford Food Bank
- Tenbury Wells Food Bank
- Tewkesbury foodbank
- Thanet Food Bank
- The Dukeries & District foodbank
- The English Riviera foodbank
- The Forest foodbank
- The Highland foodbank
- The King’s Church, Darlington
- The Wirral
- Thetford foodbank
- Thornliebank, East Renfrewshire
- Thurrock
- Thurrock foodbank
- Torridge North Devon Food Bank
- Torridge, Holsworthy Food Bank
- Torridge, Torrington Food Bank
- Totton, Basics Bank, Testwood Baptist Church
- Towcester foodbank
- Tower Hamlets Food Bank, Bethnal Green Mission Church
- Tower Hamlets Food Bank, Salvation Army Poplar
- Tower Hamlets foodbank
- Trafford Methodist Church Food Bank, Stockport Road
- Trafford South foodbank
- Trowbridge, Storehouse Food Bank, Trowbridge, The Vineyard
- Truro foodbank
- Tunbridge Wells Nourish Community
- Tunbridge Wells, YMCA Food Bank,
- Tuxford Area foodbank
- Tyneside, Storehouse, Tyneside, The Vineyard
- Tyneside, The Bay Foodbank Whitley Bay
- Uckfield foodbank
- Uttlesford foodbank
- Vale foodbank
- Vauxhall foodbank
- Wadebridge foodbank
- Walsall North foodbank
- Walton & Hersham foodbank
- Walton & Hersham foodbank
- Wandsworth
- Wandsworth foodbank
- Warminster foodbank
- Warrington foodbank
- Warrington, YMCA Food Bank
- Warwick & Leamington
- Waterloo foodbank
- Waterside foodbank
- Watford foodbank
- Waveney foodbank
- Wellingborough, Food Bank
- Welshpool & District foodbank
- Welwyn Hatfield foodbank
- West Berks foodbank
- West Cheshire foodbank
- West Lothian foodbank
- West Nottingham foodbank
- Westminster foodbank
- Westmorland, Upper Eden Food Bank Appelby,
- Weston-super-Mare foodbank
- West Lothian, Fauldhouse
- West Lothian, Market Place, Whitburn
- West Lothian, Inveralmond Food Bank
- West Lothian, Broxburn,
- Whitchurch foodbank
- Whitechapel Mission
- Whitehaven Food Bank, Cumbria
- Widnes foodbank
- Wigan Food Bank
- Wigan The Brickless Home Project Food Bank
- Wigton Cumbria
- Wigtownshire foodbank
- Wiltshire, Storehouse Food Bank, West Wilts, The Vineyard
- Wimbledon foodbank
- Winchester, Basics Bank
- Windermere & District foodbank
- Wirral foodbank
- Wisbech foodbank
- Wishaw, Basics Food Bank Baptist Church
- Whitby Food Bank
- Witney
- Woking
- Woking
- Woking foodbank
- Woking Community Action Fund
- Wokingham Food Bank, Crowthorne, The Vineyard
- Wokingham foodbank
- Wolverhampton, Adventist Food Pantry
- Wolverhampton, Community Helping Hands Projeca
- Wolverhampton, Gloucester Street Community Centre
- Wolverhampton, Kirpa Food Bank
- Wolverhampton, New Testament Church of God
- Wolverhampton, Oasis Soup Kitchen
- Wolverhampton, St George’s Hub Day Centre
- Wolverhampton, Tabernacle Baptist Chruch
- Wolverhampton, The Good Shepherd
- Wolverhampton, The Goodie Club
- Wolverhampton, The Well
- Worcester foodbank
- Workington Food Bank, North Lakes
- Worthing foodbank
- Wrexham foodbank
- Yate & Chipping Sodbury foodbank
- Yeovil Food Bank
- York
- York foodbank
- Yorkshire (Barnsley)
- Yorkshire District Food Bank, Salvation Army
- Yorkshire District Food Bank, Salvation Army
For the complete list of Food Banks and Contact Information
Please could you let me know where the nearest foo bank is to where i live….Cynon Valley South Wales….Cf45 4HH.
Thanks very much
Hello Mike
Many thanks for visiting my site.
I have done a quick search and there is a food bank has been set up to help feed Cynon Valley.
I would suggest that you try this number for more information: 07427 537437 or try this email: info@merthyrcynon.foodbank.org.uk
Good luck! If you are interested in writing your experience regarding this, I would be happy to post it on my blog – anonymous if you wish.
Kind regards
JD
If been looking for the on line application form to get food for 3dayz now am really hungry could u give me the link or name of the site thank u so much sooner the beter
Hi
I think the best thing that you can do for now is to contact your local food bank and explain your situation to them. I am sure that they will assist you in whatever is required. Please do let me know how you got on.
I will do a search for the application form that is required.
I have just had a chat with a food bank about how the process works. In order to qualify to receive food you need to be referred to the food bank. Main food bank referrers are, CAB, Women’s Refuge and Doctors, these organisations will issue you with a voucher for food. There are other organisations that can also give out food vouchers. The best thing to do is contact your local food bank and they will guide you through the process of obtaining a food voucher.
Thanks to Davina for this message: Basics food bank as well as operating in Wishaw also operate from Motherwell, Maranatha Centre, Glencairn Street and also Airdrie, Pilgrim Community Church, Cairnhill Road
Hi, I have tried numerous times to contact the mobile and landline no of the food bank at risca salvation army to see how yo get much appreciated food theyv never answered 🙁 if heard u need a voucher I have asked my Doc’s but they don’t have such vouchers and I asked if they could write a note as I explained my situation! But said they couldn’t. I really don’t know how to obtain s voucher and I have a 22mth Old and I’m pregnant but not eating so my daughter can eat the odd thing we have left. I’m really stuck! O know there’s one in Blackwood too but still could anyone tell me how to get a voucher pls? Where from? Do churches do them?? Any help would b great thanks.
Hello Louise
Many thanks for your comment. I have just done a search for a food bank in your area and have got the following result:
For enquiries please contact us at:
Tel: 07599973312
Tel: 01633 613794
E: info@risca.foodbank.org.uk
Please do let me know how you get on.
Good luck
JD
Many Thanks but both numbers no one answers and their mailboxes are full! My partner just obtained a food bank voucher (We think and hope!!!) They stamped it…. its for Bellyfull at the Tab life Centre – Pontllanfraith. and again we have no idea what days/ times they are open and no one answers the phone numbers given….. really do not know what to do now as things are even more desperate than the other day!
I appreciate your time and help with this but feel like im banging my head against a wall…. I dont have transport and would have to walk miles just to see if theyre open! And if the risca one is will they accept the bellyfull voucher? Too many questions i need to ask but kno one is contactable. Soooo frustrated!
Many Thanks
Louise, Dave and baby Ava.
Hello Louise
I have listed the opening times below.
I think it is a bloody poor show that you are not able to get through on the telephone lines. I too have rung the number and just get the message to say that the voice-mail is full!! Maybe if you are actually able to turn up and tell them that you are not leaving till you get some food.
Another suggestion maybe to ring as many different authorities as you can, at least till someone is able to assist you, perhaps event the police (but not 999)? You could even contact your local paper, as they may be interested in a story like this, and may also be able to help?
Risca Food Bank We are open:
Monday: 10am – 12pm
Wednesday: 10am – 12pm
Friday: 10am – 12pm
Find us at:
Salvation Army
66A Commercial Street
Risca
Gwent
NP11 6BA
For enquiries please contact us at:
Tel: 07599973312
Tel: 01633 613794
E: info@risca.foodbank.org.uk
Hello again, I have also contacted @RiscaFoodbank by Twitter to see if they can help you.
I have now Tweeted a number of people, so maybe we can get you some additional advice.
Just had the following on my Twitter account:
TrussellTrust 2:01pm via Twitter Web Client
@JohnnyDebt Hi Johnny, thanks for letting us know. We’re looking into it now and will update you as soon as possible
Hi,
I know that CABs usually hold vouchers, in Risca, there’s a drop in which is part of Caerphilly CAB tel 08444 772020. Open 10 – 1 Mon, Weds & Thurs but best to call first. Their main office will be open outside these hours though I’m sure.
Housing Associations also usually have vouchers, if you are a tenant of one of them, give them a call & they should be able to help.
If not, definitely try CAB
Hope that helps
Sorcha
Hello Money Saviour
Many thanks for your help, hopefully Louise will get the information she requires from our comments.
JD
where are the nearest food bank to me i live in bilston near wolvehampton could you please give me there adress and telephone number
I would suggest that you contact The Well (The Home of Wolverhampton Foodbank) 01902 256523 they should advise you further.
You can also find your nearest foodbank using this link: http://www.trusselltrust.org/map
Hi I live in Bridlington I am disabled have limited mobility I had my e.s.a stopped over 4 weeks ago as I was classed as fit for work at my medical , I have severe leg ulcers and a big ulcer on my foot I have had these for 11 years my partner and I are really struggling our cupboards etc are practically empty and I have 2 children my partner is so depressed he has stopped going out and I can hardly walk so am stuck at home every day I need some food badly its awful hearing your children saying they’re hungry.
Sorry to hear about your situation, I do hope that you are using the services of a food bank?