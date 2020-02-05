How to Earn Money from Your Old iPhone

Do you know that you are probably holding on to items that can make you some good money? Studies show that a normal household has all kinds of old stuff lying around, e.g., the old iPhone 6s, useless, furniture, and all kinds of electronics. All these are items that you can sell for a tidy sum.

But before you go off looking for places to sell that iPhone 7 that you no longer use, make sure to trace its original packaging and accessories. Including this with the cellphone during a sale will help attract a higher offer from interested buyers.

Read on to learn where to sell your iPhone.

Where to Sell Old iPhone 6s and iPhone 7

Are you ready to earn money from those cell phones that you no longer use? Who knows—chances are that you may have been sitting on gadgets worth a tidy sum. The following are places to consider when looking to offload old cell phones:

1. Local Spots

Whenever you are looking to sell your mobile, the first thing to do is to always consider the local selling spots. That buyer you have been looking for might be located right there in your neighborhood.

As such, consider:

1. Flea Markets: Collectors are known to frequent flea markets in a bid to locate items that they can use to complete or add to their collections. For those who are not willing to set up their own stands, as this will cost money, they can always turn to people they trust to help them sell the cellphones.

2. Facebook Groups: There’s a very high probability that your county or city has a Facebook group dedicated to buying and selling. You can always try to sell your iPhone 6s in such groups. But first, check the group’s rules to determine just what is allowed and what isn’t.

3. Craigslist: When it comes to Craigslist, you have the option to list the item you are selling, in this case, your iPhone 7 in multiple cities. Make sure that the pictures you upload are detailed and clear.

2. Apple Giveback

Any iPhone user looking to sell their mobile should also ensure that they have checked with the GiveBack program run by Apple. If your device is eligible, you can earn as much as $525 for a single iPhone. The good news is that this is not limited to Apple devices alone. Samsung and HTC users can also trade in their old devices for cash here.

In case the phone in your possession doesn’t meet the requirements that have been set by the program, you can still hand it in for free recycling.

For cellphones that are eligible, the money will be paid in the form of a gift card to be used at an Apple Store outlet. As a result, this is a good solution for someone looking to purchase a new iPhone or Apple product.

3.Sell My Mobile

Sell My Mobile is a great option for both convenience and getting a great price. You can check out their website and find out what price they can offer you for your mobile phone, this of course depends on condition so please take this into consideration with the price you’re expecting. Many people choose this option as they have a guaranteed buyer rather than having to take photos and write a huge description to try and entice people on eBay for example.

4. eBay

eBay is among the most recommended websites for any person who is looking to sell an old phone. What makes it popular with many sellers is that you have the option of setting your listing as either an auction or as fixed-price.

Fixed-price selling is recommended for the low-value phones that are not likely to attract higher prices. Auctions are ideal for phones that can fetch hundreds of dollars with the right group of buyers.

The Bottom Line

You should never count out that old mobile phone that you no longer use. The options listed above are all locations where you can sell your old cellphone. You may be surprised at how much spare change you end up with after selling that “junk” iPhone that you have had stored in your office desk for months.