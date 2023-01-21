Discover How to Make Money From Home With Matched Betting

Just because the word Betting is in the title, do not run away just read on and see how you can make money from matched betting. I have personally tried match betting, the first month was quite an eye opener on the amount of money you are, and more importantly keep earning.

What is Matched Betting

Matched betting is a form of arbitrage where a bettor places two bets on the same event at different bookmakers, with the aim of ensuring a profit regardless of the outcome. The bettor will back one outcome with one bookmaker and lay the same outcome with a different bookmaker, essentially betting for and against the same outcome. Matched betting is a risk free way to make money from bookmaker bonuses and free bets.

How do You Make Money from Matched Betting

Matched betting is a way to make money online in which you take advantage of bookmakers’ free bet offers and ‘matched betting’ offers. The basic idea is to place a bet at a bookmaker, and then use a betting exchange to place the opposite bet, so that whatever the outcome of the event you bet on, you will win one of the bets and make a profit. This is possible because of the fact that the bookmaker’s free bet has a ‘qualifying bet’ requirement, meaning that you must place a bet of your own money before you can claim the free bet. By placing a bet at the bookmaker and the opposite bet at the exchange, you ensure that you will make a profit regardless of the outcome.

Example of Matched Betting to Make Money

Example: A matched betting scenario could involve finding a bookmaker that is offering a free bet of £20. You would then place a bet of £20 with the bookmaker, and then find a betting exchange that would lay the same bet of £20. You would then place the second bet of £20 with the exchange. By doing this, you would be guaranteed to make a profit of £20, regardless of the outcome of the event.

How Much on Average Can be Made Match Betting per Month

The amount of money an individual can make from matched betting varies significantly depending on the person and their experience. On average, a beginner can expect to make anywhere from £500 to £1,000 a month, while more experienced bettors can make up to £3,000 or more. I personally found that the first month made you the most “easy” money, because as a newbie to the betting world you are sent of lot of enticements.

How Long Does it Take to Learn Match Betting

From my own experience it was only a couple of days of learning before I actually started to have a go. More often than not, as soon as the match etc is over, you will have your money in your betting or exchange account. It typically takes between 2-4 weeks to learn and get fairly proficient in Matched Betting. It’s important to read and understand the basics, as well as practice with small stakes before increasing your exposure.

Useful UK Sites to Learn All About Matched Betting

Profit Accumulator: https://www.profitaccumulator.co.uk/

OddsMonkey: https://www.oddsmonkey.com/

Smart Betting Club: https://www.smartbettingclub.com/

Matched Betting Blog: https://www.matchedbettingblog.com/

Beating Betting: https://beatingbetting.co.uk/

Matched Betting Hub: https://matchedbettinghub.co.uk/

Matched Betting Forums: https://www.matchedbettingforums.co.uk/

Free Bets: https://www.freebets.co.uk/matched-betting/



A quick search on Amazon gave me these results on Matched Betting, I did see that some of them for Kindle were free.

Quick Video on Matched Betting

Remember YouTube is your friend if you want to learn more about Matched Betting. Watch a few more videos and you will be well on your way to understanding it and making some money.

Conclusion

As I said earlier in this post, you can make some good decent money each month. I also learned that to maximise the amount you can earn, you really have to stick to the basic rules. The main reason that I did not continue was, I am not a sport fan and waiting for certain key points in a game became rather tedious for me.