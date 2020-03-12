Getting Your First Part-Time Job

College Survival Kit: How to Land Your First Part-Time Job

College time is the best school of life for young people who only start their path. While being in college, students learn many things that will be useful further in life. Even though most of them complain about the curriculum, they are still enjoying this transition.

College time is always associated with expenses. Students spend hundreds of dollars on education and leisure. They need money all the time.

Most students strive to find a job before they graduate. It’s a good desire to earn their first money and gain some independence before graduation. Experience and certain skills also come along. For many of them, being employed also means some guarantees and stability.

The best advice about landing the first part-time job is “don’t be afraid of making mistakes”. Whatever you do, it will bring you valuable skills and experiences, as well as a realization of whether you want to continue in this field or not.

Upgrade Your Resume

Many students think that if they have no experience, they have no resume. This is a common misconception. Resumes and CVs are not only about your past but also about your future.

You can list your education, student involvement, relevant coursework, and interests as the main parts of your resume. Also, do not be afraid to be ambitious. You can mention what you want to give your employer and what you expect to get in exchange. It will definitely make employers interested in your candidature.

Find What You Really Want to Do

It is wrong to believe that your first job should be anything that pays money. You should try to find something that either benefits you in a certain way or genuinely interests you. For example, even if you do not dream of being a waiter, social skills that this job provides are invaluable.

If you know what you love to do, seek your first job in this domain. You either get even more excited about this or realize that you need to search for something else.

Apply to Many Places

Getting your first job is not about being selective. Apply to as many places as you can. For now, you have little to no experience. To increase your chances of being accepted, you should apply to every position you find interesting and acceptable.

However, it does not mean that you should be desperate in your job hunt. Look for offers that fit your time schedule, location, and job expectations. Do not trade your time for money if you do not feel enthusiastic about the job.

Prepare for the Interview

Interviews for your first full-time job will not always go smoothly. Most students fail their very first interviews simply because they have no idea what is going to happen. When you have some experience, you can prep yourself better.

However, even if you go for the very first interview in your life, you can still prepare a bit. There are some common questions that almost all interviewers ask: “why us?”, “what do you expect?”, “how stress-resistant you are?”, etc. Come up with the answers in advance to have better chances of getting through the interview.

Actively Network

Many people know how helpful their personal relationships are in a job search, but very few of them use this advantage. You can try making the most of it by spreading the news about your dream work. The more people know about it, the better.

Do not be surprised when a friend of your parents or a friend’s relative suddenly shows up to offer you a position at their store or café. It really works simpler than it seems.

Do Not Give Up

Even if you do not land your dream job after the first interview, do not give up. Work relationships are more complex than you think. Often rejection does not mean you are not a fit for the job. It can be that the work they offer is not a good match for your skills.

Therefore, do not give up and keep looking. Your best first job is waiting for you. Be confident in communication with business owners, and don’t lose hope.

Final Words

Getting a first part-time job may be difficult. This job hunt is about your confidence and social skills rather than experience and professional value. However, just think of it: everybody had been in your shoes once, and they managed to find the job for themselves. You will not lose this race, too.

Do not hesitate to demonstrate your persistence and drive to make employers believe that you will rock the place to get things done.