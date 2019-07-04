How Young People Are Making Money Online

With earning opportunities that only require a laptop and internet connection, and expenses like student loans and rent on the rise, many young people are looking to make money fast on the internet. Regardless of your age or situation though, it may be a good idea to check out some of the many platforms millennials have turned to in order to supplement their regular income. Not every idea is right for every person, of course, but hopefully the following list of ways in which people look to earn quick cash online can give you a broader perspective on the idea.

Paid Surveys

Taking surveys is a surprisingly easy way to make quick money, and many of these surveys can be completed online (or in apps) with compensation in the form of gift cards to popular shops like Amazon or Starbucks, to name a few. Just a quick Google search can bring up tons of options for online surveys that compensate. Additionally, if you live near a research university, you may be able to take surveys online and then participate in a short in-person study to earn even more. All in all, paid surveys can be somewhat hit or miss as supplemental income opportunities. In some cases they can deliver meaningful cash, or gift cards that allow you to save in other areas; in others, they pay extremely little despite demanding a great deal of your time. Keep that in mind though, and you should be able to find some good opportunities!

Freelance Work

It may be easier than you think to find freelance work online. First, think about what skills you have: Can you write quickly and creatively? Did you have to take a computer programming class in college? Have you made a website before using a finicky platform others might not have the patience for? All of these skills, and many more, make you eligible do some freelance work on the side of your regular job. There are a lot of online platforms where you can make a profile and instantly be exposed to more freelance jobs that you even knew existed. Just remember here too that some opportunities are better than others. If you have a skill to offer and you’re diligent about your approach, you’ll find real money out there. Otherwise though, there are a lot of jobs that aren’t what they seem, or which pay poorly.

Online Games

Although it’s certainly no guarantee of supplemental income, online gaming is another easy way to rake in the occasional profit. Particularly thanks to UK developers, increasingly sophisticated casino sites are offering games that are properly secure and provably fair, which in turn is making more people inclined to try them out. Again, that’s no guarantee of success, and it’s important to remember that the odds are typically stacked against you. But if you’re cautious and strategic – and you want to have a bit of fun in your search for supplemental cash – you may just wind up winning some money with these kinds of activities.

App Services

Another easy way to get money in your pocket is to provide your services through one of many apps. Some easy examples include Lyft and Uber, where pretty much all you need is a license to drive and a vehicle. You can then register to be paid to drive people around town as your own personal taxi service, so to speak. The hours are entirely of your own choosing, which some find makes this an ideal sort of side gig. Meanwhile, other popular apps that can compensate you include Postmates and Wag!, with the former revolving around food delivery and the latter around walking others’ dogs. If you enjoy being around animals anyway, then Wag! may be a good fit for you – you’ll get paid for what you would want to be doing anyway, and may just relieve some stress from your day job in the process!



We hope that with these suggestions you’re excited and ready to pick up a side gig and earn a little extra spending (or saving!) money.