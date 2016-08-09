Money Saving Tips You’ll Absolutely Love .@totaldiscounts

Whether you’re saving up for a new house, a car, or a dream vacation, you’re probably worrying about how to pull it off, considering the myriad of expenses that you have on a monthly basis. It really can be difficult to figure out how you can save money when it seems like all your income goes toward getting bills paid and keeping your family from getting hungry.

Fret not, because here we have some of the best tips on saving money that won’t make you starve yourself or forego the perks of modern living.

Personalize your meals.

By personalizing meals we mean planning out what you’re going to eat for the week. Take a few hours every weekend to plan your meals, list down what you need, and shop for groceries. How will this save you money? Well, in many households, dining out is the top expense, so by eating at home and bringing packed lunches to work, you avoid spending on restaurant-cooked food, deliveries, taxes, tips, gas, and other expenses associated with ordering food. Preparing your own meals also gives you control over your calorie and nutrient intake so you can be sure to get a healthy, balanced diet.

Get started on couponing.

Many supermarkets and retailers give away free newsletters and fliers that contain coupons and discount codes on various products. You may want to take advantage of these, especially if they are offered regularly, which would allow you to collect and use multiple coupons at the same time to slash the cost of your shopping. There are also plenty of websites that allow you to download, save and print coupon codes for just about anything you need.

Be a maker.

One of the most fun ways to save money is to make things instead of buying them. This applies to holiday and birthday presents, home décor, and even toys for children and pets. Be creative! There are many DIY projects you can do to show your affection—handmade gifts, paired with a handwritten note, can be more special than a store-bought item that may not even be used. You may also have a lot of stuff lying around the house that may be reused or repurposed. For instance, empty cans of corned beef can be cleaned out to be used as pen holders or accessory organizers.

Watch shows online.

Your cable service provider may offer hundreds of channels, but do you actually watch all of the shows they air? With online streaming services, you can now watch the news, sitcoms, documentaries, reality shows, drama series, and movies for less. Online streaming services cost less than a cable subscription, so by cutting out cable bills from your expenses, you’ll be able to save money without having to give up the shows you love.

These are just some of the ways to save money that won’t make you feel like you’re sacrificing a large chunk of your life to be able to meet your financial goals. You can start incorporating these strategies today and see how well they work for you. Good luck!