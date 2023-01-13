Creditor and Collection Agency Account Numbers

 
Here is a list of some of the more common Creditors, Debt Collection Agencies and Solicitors. with their sort codes and account numbers. It may be worth doing a further search to confirm that the information is still correct.

Forcing a Payment to Creditors and Debt Collection Agencies

Sometimes when going through the process of trying to negotiate your debt management plan, your initial offer may be rejected by the creditor or debt collection agency. Making even a token payment of £1 to a creditor (if that is all you can afford) is a good idea for a number of reasons. Firstly, it shows to the creditor that you are taking your debt seriously and are making an effort to pay it off. This can help to establish trust between you and the creditor and may make them more willing to negotiate a repayment plan with you in the future. Secondly, it can help to reduce the amount of interest that you are charged on the debt. This can help to make the repayment of your debt more manageable and could help you to stay on track with your repayment plan. Finally, it is a sign of commitment to your debt and can help to prevent legal action being taken against you by the creditor.

Collection AgencySort CodeAccountNotes
1st Credit60-00-0140524639New Account 27/07/2015
1st Credit20-19-9070674540 
247 Moneybox20-36-4703018024 
3 Customer Sevices40-02-5081238817 
AA PF80-11-3500500500 
Abbey Visa Card08-61-30703287255186 7511  & 4129 8511
ACS20-92-5410060291 
Adams Kids40-02-5071236466 
Additions62-30-3000000000 
Addleshaw God05-00-5840626964 
Advantis Credit54-10-1710530398 
Akinika40-37-2571343289 
Aktive Kapital16-00-0221117336 
Alexander James & Co62-18-8700000000 
Alliance & Leicester Credit Cards08-61-30703287255407 & 4129
Allied Intl. Ltd40-22-4741040057 
Ames20-99-4040832081 
Apex Credit Management40-43-1971589857 
Aqua80-20-4500213765 
ARC20-72-1740678864 
Arden55-50-1559441771New?
Arden55-50-1558638725 
Argos20-91-7990505498Minus First Digit 3354
Arrow Global15-10-0022811765 
Ascent40-41-0783665402 
Asda30-00-0000303216 
Asset Link40-05-3042438151 
Asset Recoveries01-10-0163194562 
Bank of Scotland80-20-4200157199 
Bank of Scotland30-00-00002329045253
Banner Jones16-32-2111202467 
Barclaycard20-04-15382900084929 4278 & 5301 2402
Barclays Recovery Dept23-18-4380026190 
Bartlett’s Country Store20-30-4720102989 
Beneficial40-63-56000000005522 0104
BHS20-04-1538553033 
Billing Finance30-96-0900463387 
Black Horse30-15-9900024553 
Blair Oliver & Scott80-11-3500500500 
Blake Lapthorn56-00-6400103659 
BLS Collections30-00-0000232904 
BOC40-43-5651082612 
Bristow Sutor20-71-4590330280 
British Gas40-05-3071584685 
Brittanica55-50-1559441771 
Brunswick05-00-0662360957 
Bryan Carter & Co60-23-3496615893 
Buchanan Clark & Wells40-43-1971589857Apex Credit Management
Buchanan Clark & Wells NEW83-41-0000654356 
Butler Fuels56-00-3616228863 
BW Legal09-02-2210341281 
Cabot New Acc60-00-0139608018 
Call Serve20-03-1850463051 
Capital One40-02-50810770825460 9757 & 4775 9653
Capital Recoveries60-15-0713762508 
CapQuest16-04-0031294268 
CARS16-12-3510155313 
Cath Kidston30-00-0201737207 
CCA40-63-1001541110 
CCI40-37-1351800302 
CCS Collect40-05-0171340174 
CCSG40-15-0751328662 
CDCS20-12-0598210039 
Central Debt Recovery40-11-1892000644 
Certas Energy56-00-3616228871 
Chafes01-00-1311156627 
CHL20-19-9063219410 
CHLM40-20-2411564846 
Circuit15-10-0022915137 
Citi40-63-10015411104508 3115 & 5160 29617 & 4135 9300
CitiFinancial20-32-5370775584 
CK Edrupt & Co20-11-8120746215Provident Collections Account
CL Finance16-14-1711614136 
Clarity30-00-0902988903 
Close Credit Management16-32-2111202467 
Clydesdale Fin Serv20-19-9070185604 
Code Red09-00-9290004049 
Collect Direct55-70-2378581567 
Collections & Recoveries80-11-3500500500 
Comet30-00-0000200832 
Connaught Coll20-84-1770356700 
Co-operative Bank08-90-98974910044452 0614 & 4544 9515
Copes Solicitors60-10-1085625922 
Creation30-00-0000242675 
Creation40-02-50712364665299
Credit Collections16-18-3411492831 
Credit Security Ltd20-03-1850463051 
Credit Solutions Ltd60-21-0802153807 
Credit Style Ltd60-60-0545810079 
Debenhams30-00-00003533455501 4242
Debitas40-02-5081077082 
Debitum30-99-2901495299 
Debitum New30-99-2912474460 
Debt Clear Recoveries08-61-3070328725 
Debt Managers Ltd83-06-0811470834 
DG Solicitors40-11-1892000644MCS
Direct Debt Recovery40-39-1563663116 
DLC20-49-7610471496 
DMS60-15-0713762508Capital Rec
Dorchester GRM20-10-5393612406 
Droyds Debt & Collection Services20-11-8140748951 
DrydenFairfax60-60-0545801126 
Drydens20-11-8140450723 
DWF30-95-1101136918 
DWP Debt Management40-34-1851826107 
Edge30-00-00002008329826152500822624
Egg Loan40-61-99AC No 
Egg Recoveries Team40-02-50010711814627 card
EOS40-45-2471842935 
Equidebt Ltd08-90-0170152991 
Ernest S Till30-99-3801297836 
Erudio Student loans40-27-1554860691 
Euler Hermes40-05-3051695584 
Evans Essentials30-00-00002511356331 7972 & 9826 1546
Eversheds20-18-1520610860 
Everyday Loans20-19-9040547271 
Experto Credite60-15-0762179934 
Fairfax60-60-0545801126 
Farleys16-13-2611747547 
FCS09-06-6642884389 
Fidelete23-05-8012813265 
Financial Recovery Services Ltd20-91-7990505498 
Fire60-00-0139605744 
First Resolution55-50-5058680594 
First Revenue Ass30-00-0201301042 
Flybe44-79-6490479640 
Ford Fuel Oils30-95-5700727819 
Forest Products30-99-2925042460 
Fortuna20-85-2630789038 
FPC60-23-3481554907 
Fredrickson60-23-3496615893 
Freemans40-02-5001049526 
FRS20-91-7990505498 
Fuel Card12-05-6506063455 
Future60-12-0326713853 
Gad ES20-80-1410396664 
Gareth Arnold01-07-4450604716 
Global Credit Collection20-47-3540255416 
Global Debt Management72-00-0004102886 
Global Debt Recovery55-81-2678821835 
Goldfish CSD16-55-65910000015451 8620 & 5543 9740
GPB20-48-0873139786 
Grant & Co20-25-2973787958 
Grattan56-00-3628917014 
Great Universal62-30-2900000000 
H&T Pawnbrokers20-00-0090080330 
Halifax Acc11-03-70012567057/11361207-6 Type??
Halifax Card Services80-20-45002137655434 2980 & 4049 7043
HC Solicitors16-14-1711614136Howard Cohen & Co
Henderson Booth20-55-3450284157 
Heritage40-35-4371210181Tony Hans
HFC40-63-02100000005458 5238 ALL
HFC New80-20-4500213765 
HFO20-19-9030484741 30484741 50087827 
Hilton20-04-1538553017 
Hitachi40-23-2681086626 
HL Solicitors16-00-0120543601 
HMRC08-32-1012001039 
HMRC Debt Management40-34-1851826107 
Home Base20-91-7990505498 
Honours Studenr Loans40-27-1531087061 
Horwich Farrelly30-00-0001390805 
HSBC40-42-46290047345434 6010
Idem55-50-1558761217 
Idem55-50-155947055007/06/2013
Incasso16-00-0220373886 
ING60-09-2174571834 
Intrum Justitia40-43-1901042092 
iQor40-37-2571343289 
Irwin Mitchell40-41-0743262340 
iSmart40-39-1541450735 
ISME62-30-3000000000 
JACP Fuel82-62-3050061381 
JB Debt Rec83-17-1300276371 
JB Leitch60-13-1945208700 
Jewson20-62-5300618691 
JJB40-02-5071236466 
John Lewis62-11-12057328597720
John Lewis40-63-0210000000 
Kays62-30-2900000000 
Kings Ranson30-18-8800473234 
KM Investigations05-09-6747499679 
KPR07-00-7000001760 
Kwick Fit16-89-7300000000 
LCS Solicitors20-19-9070674540 
Lewis Debt Recovery16-14-1711614136 
Lewis New83-07-0610728439 
Lightfoots30-98-5600412089 
Link Financial London16-00-8410056179 
Littlewoods62-25-6100000000 
Liverpool Victoria62-22-5600000000 
Lloyds30-00-000023290487700
Lloyds TSB77-29-00000000004112 9580 & 5187 9100 & 5404 6358 & 4966 & 5521
Lloyds TSB77-28-00000000004508 2342
Loansathome40-11-1803989372 
Lombard60-07-3804397878 
Lowell Financial Ltd60-00-0139543749 
LRC56-00-5512684732 
LUD09-06-6642714683 
M&S20-20-44909080881005 1030
M&S Money Loans20-20-4410772879 
Mackenzie Hall83-25-1500298927 
Marbles80-20-4500213765 
Marlin Financial Services20-98-7460519030 
Marsh Finance16-15-1210085856 
Marshgate30-97-4400669009 
Marston82-66-1320019300High Court Enf.
Max Recovery60-92-4232529501 
MBNA 412908-61-30703287254129 8307 & 5407 5810
MBNA Business08-61-33705714174211
MBNA EBL08-61-30703287255186 7511& 3373 1004
MC4U40-45-0852172526 
MDB20-49-7610471496 
Mercers Debt Collection20-04-1538290008 
Merrils Ede20-18-1523657280 
Message Direct30-91-0801072175 
Metropolitan CSL40-11-1892000644MCS Ltd
MHA Collections   
Mint16-89-93000000005460 1630
Mint16-89-96000000004910
Mint16-89-98000000004459 7490
Mint Customer Service16-89-94000000005460 1995 Platinum
MKDP15-10-0022910720 
MKRR15-10-0022910720 
Mmile20-11-8103613747 
Money Shop60-80-0930260957 
Months End Money20-77-6770610534Pay Day UK
Monument20-00-00600651964265 6590
Monument20-32-5300159255 
Moorcroft16-32-2112499854 
Moorcroft60-50-9410007555Third Party Collection NatWest
Moorgate55-50-1559441771 
Morgan Stanley16-55-65910000015543 9740
Mortimer Clarke20-98-7480545007 
Mothercard30-00-0000353450 
Nationwide CC07-30-1200001604 
NatWest62-19-700000000042730
NatWest Cards62-19-70000000005436 9989 & 5522 1310& 4021 9352 & 4544 2000 ALL
NCO80-07-7300646528 
NCO15-10-002420144106/07/2015
NDR62-25-6100000000 
New Look40-02-5091269364 
Newlyn57-11-7600000000 
Newman Debt Collection05-01-2656176148 
Next40-27-1502462087 
Northern Rock08-61-1500000101 
NPOWER62-30-0900000000 
NRAM08-61-1500000101 
Olivesetal30-93-4501707052 
Opos83-07-0610526682 
Optima20-11-8150781215 
P&J Debt Coll60-10-3378403820P&J CDS
Paragon55-50-1558623876 
Past Due80-06-1406004831 
Pay Day UK60-00-0139524906 
Perks40-01-0090303216 
Philips05-04-0413322959 
Platform01-05-0230421916 
Portal Claims40-17-0561816276 
PRA16-00-0221117336 
Priority20-04-1538553025 
Private & Commercial20-06-0530431311 
Rachel Maggs52-21-3225206095 
RBS16-89-64000000005434 8435
RBS16-89-88983900005420
RBS16-89-84000000004008 8020
RBS16-89-95000000004568
RBS16-89-76000000005520 8500
RBS Black16-89-751000001354514
RCM (Response)80-20-0006134552 
ReactUK09-06-6643489617 
Red Castle20-00-0010023949 
Regal Credit60-21-0436287555 
Reliable Collections Ltd40-31-2402128012 
Resolution20-00-0010023949Red Castle
Restons Solicitors16-33-3312089490 
Reverse Bank Charges01-10-0163327139 
Rialto77-02-0178398160Mr G Jackson
RMA20-69-8540182885 
RMA20-69-8530789038Barclaycard
RMA20-69-8510313858MBNA?
Robinson Way & Co30-00-0001390805 
Rockwell55-50-2890237250 
Roger Watts40-13-0732317745 
Ross Office30-91-6300674632 
Rossendales05-02-5222824980 
Roxburghe20-42-7380245747 
Saffet56-00-0307528752 
Sainsbury12-60-1100080028 
Sainsbury Bank12-60-11000800284779 1696
Santander09-01-09010000075410
SCM30-00-0000360023 
Scot & Co80-11-2006020693 
Scotcall80-11-8010322461 
ScottishPower83-07-0600674713 
SDS09-06-6642257516Somerset Debt Solutions
Seggie72-50-0346262682 
Shakespeare Putsman60-02-3501406175 
Sherforce40-17-0513664139 
Shire Leasing40-51-6289451075 
Shoosmiths15-10-0021738495 
Simply Be40-31-2402128012 
Sita60-10-4341421388 
Sky20-32-5300159255 
SMS60-40-0933979960 
Snowdonia Cheese Company40-61-3503001554 
South Hams District Council08-90-2161076523 
Southern Water57-70-6300000000 
Southwark Council62-22-3227540022 
Spratt Endicott15-10-0021776567 
SRJ Debt Rec60-23-3481529902 
Stephens Fuel56-00-5934629548 
Student Loans20-33-7033534480 
Studio20-11-8180859346 
Style16-89-7300000000500163
Surrey Heath Council62-24-3600000000 
TBI12-01-0306052933 
Tesco New40-02-5031316044 
The Sheriffs Office60-01-0441559479 
Top Man30-00-00002511359826154805510409
Toyota20-00-0050279625 
Transcom60-10-1085625922 
Transcom60-10-1085818631 
Transcom60-10-1085625922 
Tremark60-12-3930554713 
Triton Credit Services (CC)62-26-6000000000CHECK
Triton New62-19-7084110120CHECK
Turnbull Rutherford20-19-9030118133 
UNB40-45-0852172526 
Universa16-89-8700000000 
Vanquis20-11-8150409510 
Vanquis New60-95-9400000001 
Very62-25-6100000000 
Vilcollections20-90-5600291609 
Virgin Money08-61-30703287255407 5807 & 5407 5810
Walker Morris30-00-0500444573 
Wallers20-59-4213549445 
Watson Fuel20-71-0360947121 
Weightmans20-51-0112079133New Acc
Weightmans23-84-038800000401135788
Welcome Finance40-02-5061225669 
Wescot Credit Services Ltd20-19-9020773301 
Wessex Water40-02-5061229737 
WMD30-00-0200791305 
Woolwhich20-32-5320323667 
Wragg & Co30-00-0300733715 
Wright Hassal30-94-9300212019 
Zinc40-27-0613665208 
