Creditor and Collection Agency Account Numbers

Here is a list of some of the more common Creditors, Debt Collection Agencies and Solicitors. with their sort codes and account numbers. It may be worth doing a further search to confirm that the information is still correct.

Forcing a Payment to Creditors and Debt Collection Agencies

Sometimes when going through the process of trying to negotiate your debt management plan, your initial offer may be rejected by the creditor or debt collection agency. Making even a token payment of £1 to a creditor (if that is all you can afford) is a good idea for a number of reasons. Firstly, it shows to the creditor that you are taking your debt seriously and are making an effort to pay it off. This can help to establish trust between you and the creditor and may make them more willing to negotiate a repayment plan with you in the future. Secondly, it can help to reduce the amount of interest that you are charged on the debt. This can help to make the repayment of your debt more manageable and could help you to stay on track with your repayment plan. Finally, it is a sign of commitment to your debt and can help to prevent legal action being taken against you by the creditor.