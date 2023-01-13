Creditor and Collection Agency Account Numbers
Here is a list of some of the more common Creditors, Debt Collection Agencies and Solicitors. with their sort codes and account numbers. It may be worth doing a further search to confirm that the information is still correct.
Forcing a Payment to Creditors and Debt Collection Agencies
Sometimes when going through the process of trying to negotiate your debt management plan, your initial offer may be rejected by the creditor or debt collection agency. Making even a token payment of £1 to a creditor (if that is all you can afford) is a good idea for a number of reasons. Firstly, it shows to the creditor that you are taking your debt seriously and are making an effort to pay it off. This can help to establish trust between you and the creditor and may make them more willing to negotiate a repayment plan with you in the future. Secondly, it can help to reduce the amount of interest that you are charged on the debt. This can help to make the repayment of your debt more manageable and could help you to stay on track with your repayment plan. Finally, it is a sign of commitment to your debt and can help to prevent legal action being taken against you by the creditor.
|Collection Agency
|Sort Code
|Account
|Notes
|1st Credit
|60-00-01
|40524639
|New Account 27/07/2015
|1st Credit
|20-19-90
|70674540
|247 Moneybox
|20-36-47
|03018024
|3 Customer Sevices
|40-02-50
|81238817
|AA PF
|80-11-35
|00500500
|Abbey Visa Card
|08-61-30
|70328725
|5186 7511 & 4129 8511
|ACS
|20-92-54
|10060291
|Adams Kids
|40-02-50
|71236466
|Additions
|62-30-30
|00000000
|Addleshaw God
|05-00-58
|40626964
|Advantis Credit
|54-10-17
|10530398
|Akinika
|40-37-25
|71343289
|Aktive Kapital
|16-00-02
|21117336
|Alexander James & Co
|62-18-87
|00000000
|Alliance & Leicester Credit Cards
|08-61-30
|70328725
|5407 & 4129
|Allied Intl. Ltd
|40-22-47
|41040057
|Ames
|20-99-40
|40832081
|Apex Credit Management
|40-43-19
|71589857
|Aqua
|80-20-45
|00213765
|ARC
|20-72-17
|40678864
|Arden
|55-50-15
|59441771
|New?
|Arden
|55-50-15
|58638725
|Argos
|20-91-79
|90505498
|Minus First Digit 3354
|Arrow Global
|15-10-00
|22811765
|Ascent
|40-41-07
|83665402
|Asda
|30-00-00
|00303216
|Asset Link
|40-05-30
|42438151
|Asset Recoveries
|01-10-01
|63194562
|Bank of Scotland
|80-20-42
|00157199
|Bank of Scotland
|30-00-00
|00232904
|5253
|Banner Jones
|16-32-21
|11202467
|Barclaycard
|20-04-15
|38290008
|4929 4278 & 5301 2402
|Barclays Recovery Dept
|23-18-43
|80026190
|Bartlett’s Country Store
|20-30-47
|20102989
|Beneficial
|40-63-56
|00000000
|5522 0104
|BHS
|20-04-15
|38553033
|Billing Finance
|30-96-09
|00463387
|Black Horse
|30-15-99
|00024553
|Blair Oliver & Scott
|80-11-35
|00500500
|Blake Lapthorn
|56-00-64
|00103659
|BLS Collections
|30-00-00
|00232904
|BOC
|40-43-56
|51082612
|Bristow Sutor
|20-71-45
|90330280
|British Gas
|40-05-30
|71584685
|Brittanica
|55-50-15
|59441771
|Brunswick
|05-00-06
|62360957
|Bryan Carter & Co
|60-23-34
|96615893
|Buchanan Clark & Wells
|40-43-19
|71589857
|Apex Credit Management
|Buchanan Clark & Wells NEW
|83-41-00
|00654356
|Butler Fuels
|56-00-36
|16228863
|BW Legal
|09-02-22
|10341281
|Cabot New Acc
|60-00-01
|39608018
|Call Serve
|20-03-18
|50463051
|Capital One
|40-02-50
|81077082
|5460 9757 & 4775 9653
|Capital Recoveries
|60-15-07
|13762508
|CapQuest
|16-04-00
|31294268
|CARS
|16-12-35
|10155313
|Cath Kidston
|30-00-02
|01737207
|CCA
|40-63-10
|01541110
|CCI
|40-37-13
|51800302
|CCS Collect
|40-05-01
|71340174
|CCSG
|40-15-07
|51328662
|CDCS
|20-12-05
|98210039
|Central Debt Recovery
|40-11-18
|92000644
|Certas Energy
|56-00-36
|16228871
|Chafes
|01-00-13
|11156627
|CHL
|20-19-90
|63219410
|CHLM
|40-20-24
|11564846
|Circuit
|15-10-00
|22915137
|Citi
|40-63-10
|01541110
|4508 3115 & 5160 29617 & 4135 9300
|CitiFinancial
|20-32-53
|70775584
|CK Edrupt & Co
|20-11-81
|20746215
|Provident Collections Account
|CL Finance
|16-14-17
|11614136
|Clarity
|30-00-09
|02988903
|Close Credit Management
|16-32-21
|11202467
|Clydesdale Fin Serv
|20-19-90
|70185604
|Code Red
|09-00-92
|90004049
|Collect Direct
|55-70-23
|78581567
|Collections & Recoveries
|80-11-35
|00500500
|Comet
|30-00-00
|00200832
|Connaught Coll
|20-84-17
|70356700
|Co-operative Bank
|08-90-98
|97491004
|4452 0614 & 4544 9515
|Copes Solicitors
|60-10-10
|85625922
|Creation
|30-00-00
|00242675
|Creation
|40-02-50
|71236466
|5299
|Credit Collections
|16-18-34
|11492831
|Credit Security Ltd
|20-03-18
|50463051
|Credit Solutions Ltd
|60-21-08
|02153807
|Credit Style Ltd
|60-60-05
|45810079
|Debenhams
|30-00-00
|00353345
|5501 4242
|Debitas
|40-02-50
|81077082
|Debitum
|30-99-29
|01495299
|Debitum New
|30-99-29
|12474460
|Debt Clear Recoveries
|08-61-30
|70328725
|Debt Managers Ltd
|83-06-08
|11470834
|DG Solicitors
|40-11-18
|92000644
|MCS
|Direct Debt Recovery
|40-39-15
|63663116
|DLC
|20-49-76
|10471496
|DMS
|60-15-07
|13762508
|Capital Rec
|Dorchester GRM
|20-10-53
|93612406
|Droyds Debt & Collection Services
|20-11-81
|40748951
|DrydenFairfax
|60-60-05
|45801126
|Drydens
|20-11-81
|40450723
|DWF
|30-95-11
|01136918
|DWP Debt Management
|40-34-18
|51826107
|Edge
|30-00-00
|00200832
|9826152500822624
|Egg Loan
|40-61-99
|AC No
|Egg Recoveries Team
|40-02-50
|01071181
|4627 card
|EOS
|40-45-24
|71842935
|Equidebt Ltd
|08-90-01
|70152991
|Ernest S Till
|30-99-38
|01297836
|Erudio Student loans
|40-27-15
|54860691
|Euler Hermes
|40-05-30
|51695584
|Evans Essentials
|30-00-00
|00251135
|6331 7972 & 9826 1546
|Eversheds
|20-18-15
|20610860
|Everyday Loans
|20-19-90
|40547271
|Experto Credite
|60-15-07
|62179934
|Fairfax
|60-60-05
|45801126
|Farleys
|16-13-26
|11747547
|FCS
|09-06-66
|42884389
|Fidelete
|23-05-80
|12813265
|Financial Recovery Services Ltd
|20-91-79
|90505498
|Fire
|60-00-01
|39605744
|First Resolution
|55-50-50
|58680594
|First Revenue Ass
|30-00-02
|01301042
|Flybe
|44-79-64
|90479640
|Ford Fuel Oils
|30-95-57
|00727819
|Forest Products
|30-99-29
|25042460
|Fortuna
|20-85-26
|30789038
|FPC
|60-23-34
|81554907
|Fredrickson
|60-23-34
|96615893
|Freemans
|40-02-50
|01049526
|FRS
|20-91-79
|90505498
|Fuel Card
|12-05-65
|06063455
|Future
|60-12-03
|26713853
|Gad ES
|20-80-14
|10396664
|Gareth Arnold
|01-07-44
|50604716
|Global Credit Collection
|20-47-35
|40255416
|Global Debt Management
|72-00-00
|04102886
|Global Debt Recovery
|55-81-26
|78821835
|Goldfish CSD
|16-55-65
|91000001
|5451 8620 & 5543 9740
|GPB
|20-48-08
|73139786
|Grant & Co
|20-25-29
|73787958
|Grattan
|56-00-36
|28917014
|Great Universal
|62-30-29
|00000000
|H&T Pawnbrokers
|20-00-00
|90080330
|Halifax Acc
|11-03-70
|01256705
|7/11361207-6 Type??
|Halifax Card Services
|80-20-45
|00213765
|5434 2980 & 4049 7043
|HC Solicitors
|16-14-17
|11614136
|Howard Cohen & Co
|Henderson Booth
|20-55-34
|50284157
|Heritage
|40-35-43
|71210181
|Tony Hans
|HFC
|40-63-02
|10000000
|5458 5238 ALL
|HFC New
|80-20-45
|00213765
|HFO
|20-19-90
|30484741 30484741 50087827
|Hilton
|20-04-15
|38553017
|Hilton
|20-04-15
|38553017
|Hitachi
|40-23-26
|81086626
|HL Solicitors
|16-00-01
|20543601
|HMRC
|08-32-10
|12001039
|HMRC Debt Management
|40-34-18
|51826107
|Home Base
|20-91-79
|90505498
|Honours Studenr Loans
|40-27-15
|31087061
|Horwich Farrelly
|30-00-00
|01390805
|HSBC
|40-42-46
|29004734
|5434 6010
|Idem
|55-50-15
|58761217
|Idem
|55-50-15
|59470550
|07/06/2013
|Incasso
|16-00-02
|20373886
|ING
|60-09-21
|74571834
|Intrum Justitia
|40-43-19
|01042092
|iQor
|40-37-25
|71343289
|Irwin Mitchell
|40-41-07
|43262340
|iSmart
|40-39-15
|41450735
|ISME
|62-30-30
|00000000
|JACP Fuel
|82-62-30
|50061381
|JB Debt Rec
|83-17-13
|00276371
|JB Leitch
|60-13-19
|45208700
|Jewson
|20-62-53
|00618691
|JJB
|40-02-50
|71236466
|John Lewis
|62-11-12
|05732859
|7720
|John Lewis
|40-63-02
|10000000
|Kays
|62-30-29
|00000000
|Kings Ranson
|30-18-88
|00473234
|KM Investigations
|05-09-67
|47499679
|KPR
|07-00-70
|00001760
|Kwick Fit
|16-89-73
|00000000
|LCS Solicitors
|20-19-90
|70674540
|Lewis Debt Recovery
|16-14-17
|11614136
|Lewis New
|83-07-06
|10728439
|Lightfoots
|30-98-56
|00412089
|Link Financial London
|16-00-84
|10056179
|Littlewoods
|62-25-61
|00000000
|Liverpool Victoria
|62-22-56
|00000000
|Lloyds
|30-00-00
|00232904
|87700
|Lloyds TSB
|77-29-00
|00000000
|4112 9580 & 5187 9100 & 5404 6358 & 4966 & 5521
|Lloyds TSB
|77-28-00
|00000000
|4508 2342
|Loansathome
|40-11-18
|03989372
|Lombard
|60-07-38
|04397878
|Lowell Financial Ltd
|60-00-01
|39543749
|LRC
|56-00-55
|12684732
|LUD
|09-06-66
|42714683
|M&S
|20-20-44
|90908088
|1005 1030
|M&S Money Loans
|20-20-44
|10772879
|Mackenzie Hall
|83-25-15
|00298927
|Marbles
|80-20-45
|00213765
|Marlin Financial Services
|20-98-74
|60519030
|Marsh Finance
|16-15-12
|10085856
|Marshgate
|30-97-44
|00669009
|Marston
|82-66-13
|20019300
|High Court Enf.
|Max Recovery
|60-92-42
|32529501
|MBNA 4129
|08-61-30
|70328725
|4129 8307 & 5407 5810
|MBNA Business
|08-61-33
|70571417
|4211
|MBNA EBL
|08-61-30
|70328725
|5186 7511& 3373 1004
|MC4U
|40-45-08
|52172526
|MDB
|20-49-76
|10471496
|Mercers Debt Collection
|20-04-15
|38290008
|Merrils Ede
|20-18-15
|23657280
|Message Direct
|30-91-08
|01072175
|Metropolitan CSL
|40-11-18
|92000644
|MCS Ltd
|MHA Collections
|Mint
|16-89-93
|00000000
|5460 1630
|Mint
|16-89-96
|00000000
|4910
|Mint
|16-89-98
|00000000
|4459 7490
|Mint Customer Service
|16-89-94
|00000000
|5460 1995 Platinum
|MKDP
|15-10-00
|22910720
|MKRR
|15-10-00
|22910720
|Mmile
|20-11-81
|03613747
|Money Shop
|60-80-09
|30260957
|Months End Money
|20-77-67
|70610534
|Pay Day UK
|Monument
|20-00-00
|60065196
|4265 6590
|Monument
|20-32-53
|00159255
|Moorcroft
|16-32-21
|12499854
|Moorcroft
|60-50-94
|10007555
|Third Party Collection NatWest
|Moorgate
|55-50-15
|59441771
|Morgan Stanley
|16-55-65
|91000001
|5543 9740
|Mortimer Clarke
|20-98-74
|80545007
|Mothercard
|30-00-00
|00353450
|Nationwide CC
|07-30-12
|00001604
|NatWest
|62-19-70
|00000000
|42730
|NatWest Cards
|62-19-70
|00000000
|5436 9989 & 5522 1310& 4021 9352 & 4544 2000 ALL
|NCO
|80-07-73
|00646528
|NCO
|15-10-00
|24201441
|06/07/2015
|NDR
|62-25-61
|00000000
|New Look
|40-02-50
|91269364
|Newlyn
|57-11-76
|00000000
|Newman Debt Collection
|05-01-26
|56176148
|Next
|40-27-15
|02462087
|Northern Rock
|08-61-15
|00000101
|NPOWER
|62-30-09
|00000000
|NRAM
|08-61-15
|00000101
|Olivesetal
|30-93-45
|01707052
|Opos
|83-07-06
|10526682
|Optima
|20-11-81
|50781215
|P&J Debt Coll
|60-10-33
|78403820
|P&J CDS
|Paragon
|55-50-15
|58623876
|Past Due
|80-06-14
|06004831
|Pay Day UK
|60-00-01
|39524906
|Perks
|40-01-00
|90303216
|Philips
|05-04-04
|13322959
|Platform
|01-05-02
|30421916
|Portal Claims
|40-17-05
|61816276
|PRA
|16-00-02
|21117336
|Priority
|20-04-15
|38553025
|Private & Commercial
|20-06-05
|30431311
|Rachel Maggs
|52-21-32
|25206095
|RBS
|16-89-64
|00000000
|5434 8435
|RBS
|16-89-88
|98390000
|5420
|RBS
|16-89-84
|00000000
|4008 8020
|RBS
|16-89-95
|00000000
|4568
|RBS
|16-89-76
|00000000
|5520 8500
|RBS Black
|16-89-75
|10000013
|54514
|RCM (Response)
|80-20-00
|06134552
|ReactUK
|09-06-66
|43489617
|Red Castle
|20-00-00
|10023949
|Regal Credit
|60-21-04
|36287555
|Reliable Collections Ltd
|40-31-24
|02128012
|Resolution
|20-00-00
|10023949
|Red Castle
|Restons Solicitors
|16-33-33
|12089490
|Reverse Bank Charges
|01-10-01
|63327139
|Rialto
|77-02-01
|78398160
|Mr G Jackson
|RMA
|20-69-85
|40182885
|RMA
|20-69-85
|30789038
|Barclaycard
|RMA
|20-69-85
|10313858
|MBNA?
|Robinson Way & Co
|30-00-00
|01390805
|Rockwell
|55-50-28
|90237250
|Roger Watts
|40-13-07
|32317745
|Ross Office
|30-91-63
|00674632
|Rossendales
|05-02-52
|22824980
|Roxburghe
|20-42-73
|80245747
|Saffet
|56-00-03
|07528752
|Sainsbury
|12-60-11
|00080028
|Sainsbury Bank
|12-60-11
|00080028
|4779 1696
|Santander
|09-01-09
|01000007
|5410
|SCM
|30-00-00
|00360023
|Scot & Co
|80-11-20
|06020693
|Scotcall
|80-11-80
|10322461
|ScottishPower
|83-07-06
|00674713
|SDS
|09-06-66
|42257516
|Somerset Debt Solutions
|Seggie
|72-50-03
|46262682
|Shakespeare Putsman
|60-02-35
|01406175
|Sherforce
|40-17-05
|13664139
|Shire Leasing
|40-51-62
|89451075
|Shoosmiths
|15-10-00
|21738495
|Simply Be
|40-31-24
|02128012
|Sita
|60-10-43
|41421388
|Sky
|20-32-53
|00159255
|SMS
|60-40-09
|33979960
|Snowdonia Cheese Company
|40-61-35
|03001554
|South Hams District Council
|08-90-21
|61076523
|Southern Water
|57-70-63
|00000000
|Southwark Council
|62-22-32
|27540022
|Spratt Endicott
|15-10-00
|21776567
|SRJ Debt Rec
|60-23-34
|81529902
|Stephens Fuel
|56-00-59
|34629548
|Student Loans
|20-33-70
|33534480
|Studio
|20-11-81
|80859346
|Style
|16-89-73
|00000000
|500163
|Surrey Heath Council
|62-24-36
|00000000
|TBI
|12-01-03
|06052933
|Tesco New
|40-02-50
|31316044
|The Sheriffs Office
|60-01-04
|41559479
|Top Man
|30-00-00
|00251135
|9826154805510409
|Toyota
|20-00-00
|50279625
|Transcom
|60-10-10
|85625922
|Transcom
|60-10-10
|85818631
|Transcom
|60-10-10
|85625922
|Tremark
|60-12-39
|30554713
|Triton Credit Services (CC)
|62-26-60
|00000000
|CHECK
|Triton New
|62-19-70
|84110120
|CHECK
|Turnbull Rutherford
|20-19-90
|30118133
|UNB
|40-45-08
|52172526
|Universa
|16-89-87
|00000000
|Vanquis
|20-11-81
|50409510
|Vanquis New
|60-95-94
|00000001
|Very
|62-25-61
|00000000
|Vilcollections
|20-90-56
|00291609
|Virgin Money
|08-61-30
|70328725
|5407 5807 & 5407 5810
|Walker Morris
|30-00-05
|00444573
|Wallers
|20-59-42
|13549445
|Watson Fuel
|20-71-03
|60947121
|Weightmans
|20-51-01
|12079133
|New Acc
|Weightmans
|23-84-03
|88000004
|01135788
|Welcome Finance
|40-02-50
|61225669
|Wescot Credit Services Ltd
|20-19-90
|20773301
|Wessex Water
|40-02-50
|61229737
|WMD
|30-00-02
|00791305
|Woolwhich
|20-32-53
|20323667
|Wragg & Co
|30-00-03
|00733715
|Wright Hassal
|30-94-93
|00212019
|Zinc
|40-27-06
|13665208