Creditors & Collection Agencies

Creditor Names & Addresses:
Here are some of the names and addresses of creditors that I have dealt with in the past…..
1st Choice Credit Imex House Atlas Business Centre Oxgate Lane London NW2
1st Credit PO Box 278 Reigate RH2 7WB
1st Credit Ltd The Omnibus Building Lesbourne Rd Reigate Surrey RH2 7JP
3 Customer Sevices PO Box 3 Camberley GU15 3QS
AA Personal Finance City House City Road Chester CH88 3AN
Abbey PO Box 382 Prescot St London E1 8RP
Abbey C&R Collection and Recoveries 201 Grafton Gate East Milton Keynes MK9 1AN
Abbey CC Po Box 175 Bolton BL78 1BE
Abbey Credit Card PO Box 30 Chester Business Park Chester CH4 9FD
Abbey House PO Box 534 201 Grafton Gate East Central Milton Keynes MK9 1AN
Abbey MP PO Box 476 Hull HU9 9EU
Abbey Personal Loans PO Box 316 Fareham Hants PO15 7BR
Abbey Santander Santander Consumer Finance 3 princess Way Redhill Surrey RH1 1SR
Adams Kids Sygma Bank Equipoint Coventry Rd Yardley B25 8FE
Additions P Park Lane Liverpool L72 1LJ
Addleshaw Goddard Sovereign House PO Box 8 Sovereign Street Leeds LS1 1HQ
Advanced Telecoms Debt Coll Serv PO Box 26878 Glasgow G2 9BP
Advantis Credit Debt Collection Centre Redaway House Redwat Green Business Centre Crewe CW2 5PR
Aegis 797 London Road Thornton Heath Surrey CR7 6YY
AIG Invicta House Trafalgar Place Brighton BN1 4FR
Aktiv Kapital Merchants House Hamilton Place Chester CH1 2BE
Aktiv Kapital UK PO Box 3424 Chester CH1 9BS
Aktiv Kapital. PO Box 444 Bromley Kent BR1 1ZB
Albion Collections PO Box 123 Leeds LS1 1AZ
Alexander James & Co PO Box 1812 Old Yarmouth Rd Lound Lowestoft NR32 5ES
Alliance & Leicester Collections Dept PO Box 5796 Leicester LE1 5ZJ
Alliance & Leicester Credit Card Chester Business Pk Chester CH4 9FB
Alliance & Leicester Credit Cards PO Box 175 Bolton BL78 7WZ
Alliance & Leicester LR Lost Recoveries Dept Building 3 Floor 1 Narborough Leicester LE19 0AL
Alliance & Leicester PF Personal Finance Collections Dept PO Box 5796 Leicester LE1 5ZJ
Alliance & Leicester PF Ltd PO Box 264 Leicester LE1 9PQ
Alliance Leicester Rec Recoveries 6 North Admin Merseyside GIR 0AA
Alliance One C/O DO Group PO Box 8743 3 Phoenix Cres Bellshill ML4 3WU
Allied International Ltd The Clock Tower Chineham Basingstoke RG24 8BQ
Allied Intl. Ltd Anderston House 389 Argyle St Glasgow G2 8LR
Alsuna Ltd Milner’s Yard Riccall Grange Riccall N Yorkshire YO19 6QL
AM Surveying 6 Woodlands Parade Woodlands Road Ditton Kent ME20 6HE
Amber Amber House Chineham Business Park Basingstoke RG24 8QY
Ambrose Wilson Customer Contact Centre 23 Hunts Bank Manchester M3 1AX
American Express CS Services Europe Ltd Department 871 Brighton BN88 1AH
American Express Services Euro Dept 880 Amex House Edward St Brighton BN88 1AH
Anderson Strathern LLP 1 Rutland Court Edinburgh EH3 8EY
Andrew Wilson & Co The Sheriff’s Office 26 Missouri Avenue Salford Manchester M50 2NP
Anser Consulting Ltd Suite 3 Warren House 10 20 Main Road Hockley Essex SS5 4QS
Apex CM Apex House 27 Arden Street Stratford-upon-Avon CV37 6NW
Apex Credit Management 11 Elm Court Stratford-upon-Avon CV37 6PA
Apex DS 11 Elm Court Stratford-upon-Avon CV37 6PA
Aplins PO Box 604 Banbury Oxon OX16 6DW
Aqua Card Collections PO Box 330 Trinity Rd Halifax HX1 2UB
Aqua Card Services Petreavie Busines Park Dumferline KY99 4BS
ARC Kent House Churchfield Road Walton-on-Thames Surrey KT12 2TU
Arden Credit Management PO Box 15276 Solihull B91 9PN
Argos Royal Avenue Widnes Cheshire WA88 1AL
Arrears Collection Dept Aintree Innovation Centre Park Lane Netherton Bootle L30 1SL
Arrow Global LLC 57-61 Mortimer Street London W1W 8HS
Asset Link PO Box 107 Caerphilly CF83 9AD
Avalanche Debt Recovery P.O. Box 142 Bootle L30 4WD
Azy
Baines & Ernst Lloyds House 11-22 lloyd St Manchester M2 5BE
Balance Transfer Program 51 Saffron Road Leicester LE18 4US
Bank of Scotland 1 PO Box 66 Rosyth Fife KY11 2WG
Bank of Scotland 2 Litigation Dept Arrol House Viking Way Rosyth KY11 2UT
Bank of Scotland Card Services Pitreavie Business Park Dunfermline KY99 4BS
Bank of Scotland CH City House City Road Chester CH88 3AN
Bank of Scotland Corp Collections & Recoveries Tower House Charterhall Drive Chester CH88 3AN
Bank of Scotland PLC The Mound Edinburgh EH1 1YZ
Bank of Scotland. Trinity Road Halifax W. Yorkshire HX1 2RG
Bann Management Services Unit 5 CIDO Business Park Carn Drive Portadown BT63 5WH
Banner Jones PO Box 5359 Sheffield S1 9EZ
Banner Jones Solicitors Ltd P.O. Box 4359 Sheffield S1 9EZ
Banque PSA Finance Quadrant House Princess Way Redhill Surrey RH1 1QA
Barclaycard PO Box 5402 Nothampton NN4 1ZR
Barclaycard Collections 1234 Pavilion Dr Northampton NN4 1SG
Barclaycard Corporate PO Box 3000 Teesdale Business Park Stockton on Tees TS17 6YG
Barclaycard KRC Kirby Regional Centre Barclaycard House PO Box 28 Liverpool L32 8XN
Barclaycard Masterloan PO Box 49 Liverpool L69 2LN
Barclaycard Masterloans Barclaycard House PO Box 28 Kirby Liverpool L32 8XN
Barclaycard Personal Loans Barclaycard House PO Box 28 Liverpool L32 8XN
Barclays Collections & Recoveries PO Box 362 Manchester M60 3PN
Barclays Bank Consumer Finance PO Box 362 Manchester M60 3PN
Barclays Bank Masterloan Leicester LE87 2BB
Barclays Bank PLC PO Box 341 Manchester M60 3EZ
Barclays Bank PLC CS Customer Services Personal Banking Leicester LE87 2BB
Barclays Bank Plc. PO Box 42 Abingdon Oxon OX14 1GU
Barclays CDL Career Development Loans PO Box 228 Liverpool L69 7RU
Barclays Consumer Finance Collection and Recoveries P.O. Box 345 Manchester M60 1LR
Barclays Partner Fin P.O. Box 2501 Cardiff CF23 0FP
Barclays Partner Finance PO Box 3979 Glasgow G51 1YL
Barclays Partner Finance. PO Box 3979 Glasgow G51 1YL
Barclays Select PO Box 323 Liverpool L69 2TA
Barclays Select. Astley Byron House Quay Street Manchester M3 4AE
Barons Finance Ltd PO Box 5467 Southend On Sea SS0 9GY
Beneficial Finance PO Box 1526 Birmingham B1 3PP
Beneficial Finance SK 2 Princess Street Stockport SK1 1SL
Beneficial Finance. Sun Alliance House 26 Albert Road Middlesborough TS1 1PR
Bermans Cardinal House 20 St Mary’s Parsonage Manchester M3 2LY
Beviss & Beckingsale Law Chambers Silver Street Axminster Devon EX13 5AH
BHS GE Money PO Box 848 Liverpool L71 2XX
Billing Finance Ltd Billing House The Casueway Great Billing Northampton NN3 9EX
Black Horse St William House Tresillian Terrace Cardiff CF10 5BH
Black Horse CSC Team 9 Finance House Orchard Brae Edinburgh EH4 1PF
Blair Endersby Lloyd House 18 – 22 Lloyd Street Manchester M2 5BE
Blair Oliver & Scott PO Box 66 Rosyth Fife KY11 2WG
Blake Lapthorn New Kings Court Tollgate Chandlers Ford Eastleigh SO53 3LG
Blake Lapthorn Tarlo Lyons New Court 1 Barnes Wallis Rd Segensworth Fareham PO15 5UA
BLS Collections PO Box 467E Oxford OX4 1WA
Blue Property PO Box 8114 Nottingham NG3 5YL
Blue-Chip Services Ltd 632 Eastern Avenue Ilford Essex IG2 6PG
BMW Finance Europa House Bartlay Way Hook Hants RG27 9UF
Bolton Council Coucil Tax Section PO Box 32 Bolton BL1 1RX
Branchers Solicitors Somerfield House 59 London Rd Maidstone Kent ME16 8JH
Brecon Debt Recovery Freepost NAT2645 Sheffield S97 5BR
Brethertons Solicitors Strathmore House Waterperry Court Middleton Rd Banbury OX1 4QD
Bristol Water Bristol Wessex Billing Services Ltd 1 Clevedon Walk Nailsea Bristol BS48 1WA
Bristow & Sutor Bartleet Road Washford Redditch Worcestershire B98 0FL
British Credit Trust Windsor Gate 110 Bath Road Slough SL1 3SZ
British Gas Payment Area 55 Camberley GU95 1AB
British Gas (Southampton) Admail 3932 Southampton SO15 1ZG
British Gas Eastbourne PO Box 3055 Eastbourne BN21 9FE
British Gas NISC Newbridge Lane Stockport Cheshire SK1 2HO
Brunswick Collection Services PO Box 651 Leeds LS1 9BH
Bryan Carter & Co De Havilland Dr Weybridge Surrey KT13 0NT
BT BT Payment Services Telephone Payment Centre Durham DH98 1BT
BT Debt Recovery Unit P.O. Box 329 Durham DH98 1EE
Buchanan Clark & Wells 11 Elm Court Stratford-Upon-Avon CV37 6PA
Buchanan Clark & Wells (G2) 24 George Sq Glasgow G2 1EG
Burges Salmon Narrow Quay House Prince Street Bristol BS1 4AH
Cabot Financial PO Box 241 West Malling Kent ME19 4NA
Cahoot Debt Management Ops PO Box 398 Sheffield S9 2GQ
Cahoot. 3rd Floor Friars House Manor House Drive Coventry CV1 2TE
Calder Financial PO Box 55 Liverpool L32 8XX
Call Serve The Old Court House High Street Whitchurch Bucks HP22 4JS
Candid Collection Ltd Griffin House 40 Lever Street Manchester M60 6ES
Capital Collection Agencies PO Box 795 Camberly GU15 3ZD
Capital One PO Box 5283 Nottingham NG2 3HX
Capital One Bank PO Box 5282 Nottingham NG2 3HX
Capital One Bank Loans PO Box 6750 Nottingham NG2 3FH
Capital Recoveries Ground Floor Rear 2 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1JX
Capitol Commercial Collections Capitol House St. Mary’s Road Watford Herts WD18 0RR
CapQuest 1 PO Box 336 Fleet Hampshire GU51 2WA
CapQuest 2 Fleet 27 Rye Close Fleet Hampshire GU51 2QQ
Career Development Finance Ltd PO Box 815 Luton LU1 1WZ
Carlyle Finance Collections Legal and Recoveries 2nd Floor Archway House 77 Ty Glas Ave Llanishen CARDIFF CF14 5DX
CARS PO Box 6520 Basingstoke Hants RG21 4UY
CAS PO Box 4949 Wellesbourne Warwick CV34 9HJ
Casswells 6 High Street Midsomer Norton Bath BA3 2HR
Castle Collections PO Box 338 Leeds LS1 1DN
CCA 6 Admiral Way Doxford International Business Park Sunderland SR3 3XW
CCI Legal Snowdonia business Park Porthmadog LL48 6LD
CCS Bellway House 7 Worcester Road Bromsgrove Worcs B61 7DL
CCSCollect 797 London Road Thornton Heath Surrey CR7 6YY
CCSG Bellway House 7 Worcester Road Bromsgrove Worcestershire 1221157
CDC Debt Collection TradePro House Seebeck Place Knowlhill Milton Keynes MK5 8FR
CDCS Central Debt Collection Services PO Box 49 Manchester M60 3EG
Central Collections Ltd P.O. Box 3258 Central Collections Chester CH88 3WR
Central Debt Recovery Unit PO Box 4093 Worthing West Sussex BN11 2RD
Central Recoveries Pre-Court Division P.O. Box 52 Hattersley Cheshire SK14 3PQ
Certegy PO Box 885 Edgbaston Birmingham B16 9BR
Certegy Ltd
Cetral Collections Ltd PO Box 3258 Cetral Collections Chester CH88 3WR
Chafes Solicitors Hesketh House 16 Alderley Road Wimslow Cheshire SK9 1JX
Chantry Collections PO Box 35 Wakefield WF1 1YN
Charles Howard & Partners 2nd Floor 797 London Road Thornton Heath Surrey CR7 6YY
Chelmer Collections PO Box 362 Manchester M60 3PN
Chocobel 38 Stiles Avenue Burswood WA6 1OO
Chrysler Group Finance Burystead Court Caldecotte Lake Drive Milton Keynes MK7 8JX
Chubb Fire PO Box 36 Chubb House Stains Road West Meddlesex TW16 7AR
Circuit Financial P.O. Box 1159 Crawley RH10 0ED
Circuit Financial Solutions Witan Gate House 500-600 Witan Gate Milton Keynes MK9 1SH
Citi Citi Cards PO Box 795 Camberly GU15 9ZD
Citi Cards CitiFinancial PO Box 54 Salford Manchester M5 3BP
Citi Cards Collections Collections Dept PO Box 49920 London SE5 7ZF
CITI Financial Central Branch P.O. Box 49944 London SE5 7YG
CitiFinancial Wigan 98 Standishgate Wigan Manchester WN1 1TN
Citifinancial HO 6 Admiral Way Sunderland SR3 3XW
Civil Investigations 4th Floor South Pointe House 321 Chase Road London N14 6JT
CK Edrupt & Co 3 Goodwin Street Bradford West Yorkshire BD1 2SA
CL Finance Glasgow Rowan House 70 Buchanan Street Glasgow G1 3JF
CL Finance Limited RO Kingston House Centre 27 Business Park Woodhead Rd Birstall, Batley WF17 9TD
CL Finance Ltd PO Box 166 Cleckheaton BD19 4WN
Clarity PO Box 336 Northampton NN6 9WZ
Classic Glass & Dishwashing Sys Classic House Roebuck Way Knowhill Milton Keynes MK5 8WH
Close Assistance PO Box 3763 Sheffield S9 9AB
Close payment services 21st floor Tolworth Tower Ewell Road Surbiton KT6 7EL
Clydesdale Fin Serv PO Box 3979 Glasgow G51 1YL
Code Red PO Box 224 Leeds LS27 1DP
Code Red. PO Box 660 Redhill RH1 9AU
Colemans 100 Talbot Rd Stretford Manchester M16 0PG
Collect Direct (UK) Jason House Kerry Hill Horsforth Leeds LS18 4JR
Collection Direct Freepost NAT12101 Gateshead NE11 0BR
Collections & Recoveries Admail 868 Newcastle Upon Tyne NE99 3BS
Collins Campside View Westerhill Rd Bishopbriggs Glasgow G64 2QT
Comet Time Retail Finance PO Box 249 Claypit Lane Leeds LS2 8TQ
Comet Card PO Box 848 Liverpool L71 2XX
Commercial Collection Services 797 London Rd Thornton Heath Surrey CR7 6YY
Compucredit Collections Dept Portland Building High Street Crawley RH10 1XN
Connaught Nepicar House London Rd Wrotham TN15 7RS
Connaught Collections Ltd Airport House Purley Way Croydon CR0 0XZ
Connect Unit 1A 58 Portland Street Killmarnock KA1 1JG
Consumer Collection Ltd PO Box 840 BT1 6YQ
Co-Op PO Box 101 1 Balloon Street Manchester M60 4EP
Co-operative Bank PO Box 9076 Liverpool L71 2LB
Copes Solicitors Unit F, The Courtyard Alban Park Hatfield Road St Albans AL4 0LA
Countrywide Est Agents Legal Debt Recovery Dept 10 Glumangate Chesterfield Derbyshire S40 1TP
County Home Loan PO Box 315 Plymouth PL1 1YN
Crazy Customer Centre 23 Hunts Bank Manchester M3\1AX
Creation Consumer Finance Ltd 6th Floor Royston House 34 Upper Queen Street Belfast BT1 6FD
Creation Financial Chadwick House Blenheim Court Solihull W Midlands B91 2AA
Creation Financial Serv Ltd PO Box 8018 Solihull B90 4NX
Creation Financial Services Ltd Equipoint Coventry Rd Yardley Birmingham B25 8FE
Credit Account Management Ltd P.O. Box 669 Weybridge Surrey KT13 3FJ
Credit Management Consultants PO Box 8132 Reading RG30 9GH
Credit Management Services Kendal Court Ironmasters Way Telford TF3 4DT
Credit Resource Solutions PO Box 633 Halifax HX1 2XU
Credit Security Limited The Old Court House High Street Whitchurch Bucks HP22 4JS
Credit Security Ltd Credsec house Oxford Rd Stone Aylesbury HP17 8PL
Credit Solutions Ltd Capella Court Brighton Rd Purley Surrey CR8 2PG
Credit Solutions. Barlow House 3 Butter Hill Carshalton Surrey SM5 8WH
Credit Style Ltd P.O. Box 4312 Sheffield S1 9ET
Creed Catering Supplies Staverton Tech Park Cheltenham Rd Staverton Cheltenham GL51 6TQ
Crown Collection Services Grasmere Chambers 1 Grasmere St Liverpool L5 6RH
Crown Litigation Services PO Box 389 Crewe CW2 5WJ
Crystal Collections Ltd PO Box 2321 Romford Essex RM1 1AE
Daniels Silverman 210-212 Queens Dock Commercial Centre Norfolk Street Liverpool L1 0BG
David D Jones 1st Floor The Robert Cort Building Elgar Road South Reading RG2 0DL
DB&L Solicitors Denning House George St Wolverhampton WV2 4DP
Debitas PO Box 6459 Notingham NG2 3FG
Debt & Revenue Services Moorgate Point Moorgate Road Knowlsey Ind Pk Liverpool L33 7XW
Debt Centre Sanford Debt Management (SF) PO Box 171 Mitcheldean Clocestershire GL17 0XG
Debt Clear Recoveries PO Box 595 Manchester M60 5AR
Debt Collection & Security PO Box13 Accrington BB5 6LU
Debt Investigations (UK) Ltd PO Box 871 Liverpool L69 2BL
Debt Litigation & Recovery Servces PO Box 13501 Birmingham B2 2FB
Debt Management & Recovery Services PO Box 1988 Sheffield East S9 2XD
Debt Management Exchange PO Box 10429 Harlow CM20 9DL
Debt Management Services Admail 868 Newcastle NE99 3BS
Debt Managers 19 Heriot Row Edinburgh EH3 6JR
Debt Managers Ltd PO Box 168 4 Jamaica Street Edinburgh EH3 6UP
Debt Recovery Unit PO Box 329 Durham DH98 1EE
Derbyshire Home Loans Ltd Portman House Richmond Hill Bournemouth BH2 6EP
DERS First Floor Ingram House 227 Ingram Street Glasgow G1 1DA
DG Solicitors 12 Calthorpe Rd Edgbaston Birmingham B15 1QZ
DHS PO Box 278 Reigate RH2 7WB
Dickinson Dees One Trinity Broad Chare Newcastle NE1 2HF
Direct Legal Dtl Buckingham Road Brackley Northants NN13 7DN
Direct Line 14-18 Cadogan Street Glasgow G2 6QN
Direct Line Collections 339 Southbury Rd Enfield Middlesex EN1 1TW
Direct Line Insurance Plc Direct Line House 3 Edridge Road Croydon Surrey CR9 1AG
Dixon Europe Ltd 23 Maxwell Rd Woodston Peterborough PE2 7JD
DL Spencer & Co Unit 14, the Glenmore Centre Waterwells Business Park Quedgeley Gloucester GL2 2AP
DLC Buckingham Rd Brackley Northants NN13 7DN
DLRS PO Box 13501 Birmingham B2 2FB
Dr Michael Craig Pinero House 115a Harley Street London W1G 6AR
Droyds Debt & Collection Services Bradford West Yorkshire BD1 1ZA
Drydens Pennine House 39/45 Well St Bradford BD1 5HS
Drydens Lawyers Shire House 2 Humbolt St Bradford BD1 5HQ
DTS 3 Castle Business Village Station Road Hampton Middlesex TW12 2BX
Durham Council Revenues & Benefits Civic Centre Crook Co Durham DL15 9ES
DWF Bridgewater Place Water Lane Leeds LS11 5DY
E Ivor Hughes 1 Hamilton Road Harrow Middlesex HA1 1SU
E On Energy Ltd Westwood Way Westwood Business Pk Coventry CV4 8LG
EDF Energy Freepost 3813 London WC1V 6AN
Effico 37917 Tours Cedex 9 France
Egg 1 Pride Park Riverside Rd Derby DE99 3GG
Egg Collections Department Pride Park Riverside Road Derby DE99 3GG
Egg Loan Borrowing Management Point North Waterfront West Dudley Road DY5 1LU
Egg Recoveries Team Point North Waterfront West Brierley Hill West Mids DY5 1LU
EMP Media Pembroke Road Muswell Hill London N10 2HR
Energy Collection Services PO Box 9280 Nottingham NG1 9DQ
England Jackman Spacey Barnes Croft Coles Lane Milborne St Andrew Dorset DT11 0LG
EOS 2 Birchwood Office Park Crab Lane Fearnhead Warrington WA2 0XS
EPF Camden House West Parade Birmingham B1 3PY
Equidebt Ltd Equity House Ettington Road Wellesbourne Warwickshire CV35 9GA
Equita 5th Floor 7 Waterloo St Birmingham B2 5PQ
Eurocoll PO Box 7731 Newark Notts NG24 1WR
Evans Essentials GE Money PO Box 848 Liverpool L71 2XX
Eversheds PO Box 473 1 Callaghan Sq Cardiff CF10 5GY
Eversheds LLP Fairfax House Merrion Street Leeds LS2 8HE
Eversheds. Bridgewater Place Water Lane Leeds LS11 5DR
Everyday Loans 1-3 The Bull Ring Wakefield West Yorkshire
Evington Leasing Limited 5 Nickols Walk London SW18 1BZ
Excel Counselling Services 2nd Floor 52a High St Henley in Arden Solihull B95 5AN
Experto Credite Windrush House 24 Portman Road Reading Berkshire RG30 1EA
Face 2 Face Contact Ltd 17 Shottery Brook Office Park Timothy’s Bridge Rd Stratford-upon-Avon Warwickshire CV37 9NR
Fairfax Sol Fairfax House Merrion Street Leeds LS2 8BX
Fairhalsen Collections PO Box 649 Leeds LS1 9BF
Fanshawe Lofts Universal House 1-2 Queens Parade Place Bath BA1 2NN
Farleys 22/27 Richmond Terrace Blackburn BB1 7AQ
Farmhouse Products Childs Lane Brownlow Cheshire CW12 4TG
Fast Track Russell House Oxford Road Bournemouth BH8 8EX
FCS PO Box 447 Sittingbourne ME10 1WT
Fenland District Council Fenland Hall County Road March Cambs PE15 8NQ
Fenton Cooper 11th Floor Maitland House Warrior Square Southend-on-Sea ESSEX
FIRE PO Box 4506 Rugby CV21 9DY
First Credit Management Ltd Fountain Court Vale Park Eversham Worcs WR11 1LS
First National
First Resolution P.O. Box 15288 Solihull West Midlands D91 9PQ
First Revenue Assurance PO Box 961 Warrington WA4 9DA
FIRSTPLUS The Avenue Business Park Pentwyn Cardiff CF23 8FF
Flambards Gothic House Barker Gate Nottingham NG1 1JU
Flybe Sygma Bank Chadwick House Blenheim Court Solihull B91 2AA
Ford Credit Customer Service Centre Abbot House Everard Close St Albans AL1 2RW
FPC Debt Collection Services PO Box 260 Weybridge Surrey KT13 0YH
Fredrickson International Ltd PO Box 260 Weybridge Surrey KT13 0YH
Freemans Customer Care PO Box 3806 Sheffield S96 5WP
FuelCare Marcus Rd Dunkeswell Honiton Devon EX14 4LL
Gate Residents Co Ltd 72 Fielding Road Chiswick London W4 1DB
GDR PO Box 3201 Swindon SN25 5WR
GE Capital Bank Trent House Torre Road Leeds LS99 2BD
GE Consumer Credit Services PO Box 850 Liverpool L71 2ZZ
GE Money 53 – 61 College Rd Harrow Middlesex HA1 1FB
GE Money Collections PO Box 700 Leeds LS99 2BD
GE Money Home Lending The Avenue Business Park Pentwyn Cardiff CF23 8FF
Geoffrey Parker Bourne Solicitors Minerva House Spaniel Row Nottingham NG 1 6EP
Girls Day School Trust 100 Rochester Row London SW1P 1JP
Global Credit Collection 81 Oxford Street London W1D 2EU
Global Debt Management Services Ltd Carlton Park Narborough Leicester LE19 0AL
Global Debt Recovery PO Box 123D New Malden Surrey KT3 4QW
Global Vantedge 797 London Road Thornton Heath Surrey CR7 6YY
GM Card Credit Card Services PO Box 1071 Bootle L71 2WF
GMAC Heol-Y-Gamais Parc Nantgarw Treforest Cardiff CF15 7QU
GMAC RFC Innovations House Unit 12a Mead Way Padiham BB12 7NG
Goldfish Department F1 Christopher Martin Rd Basildon Essex SS14 9AA
Goldfish CSD PO Box 10001 Glasgow G68 9ZJ
Golds Solicitors 2 Birchwood Office Pk Crab Lane Fearnhead Warrington WA2 0XS
Good Morning Unit 2 Netham Ind Park Redfield Bristol BS5 9PJ
Good Morning Foods & Disposables Unit 2 Netham Industrial Park Redfield Bristol BS5 9PJ
Gothia P.O. Box 4503 Worthing DN11 1XP
GPB 11 Elm court Arden Street Stratford-upon-Avon CV37 6PA
GPD Solicitors 7-9 Union St Stratford-upon-Avon Warwickshire CV37 6QT
GPD Solicitors. Warwick House Birmingham Road Stratfrd-upon-Avon Warwicikshire CV37 0BP
Graham White Solicitors Manor House Lavender Park Road West Byfleet Surrey KT14 6ND
Grattan Ingleby Road Bradford BD99 2XG
Great Universal Payment Dept Park Lane Liverpool L72 1LJ
Green & Co Solicitors Kendal Court Ironmasters Way Telford TF3 4DT
Greenhalghs Elite House 15 Beech Hall Street Wigan WN6 7HX
Greenwood Personal Credit Blackmoor Court Framwellgate Durham DL1 5ER
Gresham Fin Serv Ltd PO Box 10562 Ongar CM5 5AB
Grosvenor Legal Services 4 Rotherside Court Rotherside Road Eckington Business Park Sheffield S21 4HL
Gunthart & Co Arno House The Old Slipway Arundel W Sussex BN18 9EY
H&T Pawnbrokers 1st Floor Essex House Bridle Road Bootle Liverpool L30 4UE
Hacking & Paterson 1 Newton Terrace Charing Cross Glasgow G3 7PL
Haighton Court Management Co CPM House Essex Road Hoddesdon Herts EN11 0DR
Halifax Card Services Card Services Petreavie Business Pk Dunfermline KY99 4BS
Halifax mortgage PO Box 808 Manchester M1 9UG
Halifax PLC PO Box 548 Leeds LS1 1WU
Halifax RBC PO Box 607 Trinity Rd Halifax HX 2UJ
Halifax Recoveries PO Box 66 Rosyth Fife KY11 2UT
Halifx RBC Leeds PO Box 718 Leeds LS1 9GB
Hamptons Legal PO Box 173 Leeds LS11 9WR
Harvey Sturtt Walton House 56 – 58, Richmond Hill Bournemouth BH2 6EX
HC Solicitors PO Box 110 Cleckheaton W Yorkshire BD19 4XT
Heatons 5th Floor Free Trade Exch 37 Peter St Manchester M2 5GB
Hemmings Waste Managemet St Gabriels Road Bristol BS5 0RU
Henderson Booth & Snell 518 Southside Manchester Royal Exchange St Anne Square Manchester M2 7EN
HFC Bank P.O. Box 5206 Collection Centre Coventry CV3 9EY
HFC Collections Centre PO Box 5142 Coventry CV3 9EU
HFO Services PO Box 342 Surrey KT14 6YX
Hicking Management 50 Aylesbury Rd Aston Clinton Bucks HP22 5AH
High Court Enforcement Group 2nd Floor Lloyds Bank Chambers 30 High Street Crediton EX17 3AH
Highdown Debt Recovery PO Box 4056 Worthing West Sussex BN13 3XX
Hippy Chick Ltd 1 Roberts Drive Taunton Road Bridgwater Somerset TA6 6BH
Hitachi Capital Invoice Finance Dept 2 Apex View Leeds LS11 9BH
HL Legal Colections Herbert St Redditch Worcestershire B98 8BL
HL Solicitors 76 King Street Manchester M2 4NH
HLM Suite D Global House Shrewesbury Bus. Park Shrewesbury SY2 6LG
HM Landertons 1st Floor Christopher Wren Yard 117 High St Croydon CR0 1QG
HM Revenue & Customs Debt Management Tax Credit Overpayment Unit St Mungo’s Rd Glasgow G67 1YZ
HM Revenue & Customs (EX4) Debt Management & Banking Field Force Support Longbrook House New North Road, Exeter EX4 4UD
HM Revenue & Customs Rec Recovery Office Norfolk House Temple Street Bristol BS1 6HQ
HM Revenus & Customs CO Customer Operations 276501 George Stephenson House St Marks Court Stockton on Tees TS17 6QP
Hollis Briggs Dumfries House Dumfries Place Cardiff CF10 3ZF
Home Collection Services Ltd PO Box 159 International House Stockport SK6 2XZ
Home Learning College Ltd County House 221-241 Beckenham Rd Beckenham Kent BR3 4UF
Homebase Royal Avenue Widnes WA88 1AP
Honour Student Loans Selectapost 30 Rotherham S97 3ZY
Horner & Co Housesteads Hattersly Cheshire SK14 3QU
Horwich Farrelly London Scotish House Quays Reach Carolina Way Salford M50 2ZY
Household Bank PO Box 3615 Birmingham
HSBC P.O. Box 6001 Coventry CV3 9FP
HSBC Bank PO Box 449 Salford M5 4WQ
HSBC Bank Plc Customer Credit Services PO Box 449 Salford M5 4WQ
HSBC Bank plc MC 365 Chartwell Sq Southend-on-Sea Essex SS99 2UU
HSBC Loan 2 West Dyke Rd Redcar PE16 6HU
HSPF City House City Road Chester CH88 3AN
HSPF Recoveries P.O. Box 66 Rosyth KY11 2UT
Ikano Adam House Players Court Player Street Notts NG7 5LN
Ikea Po Box 333 Nottingham NG7 5LP
Impact Collection Services PO Box 57037 London EC4P 4XW
Impact Publications Railway House Railway Rd Chorley Lancs PR6 0HW
Incasso Trafalgar House 29 Park Place Leeds LS1 2SP
ING Lease (UK) Ltd 60 High Street Redhill Surrey RH1 1NY
Intelligent Finance 1 Baird Road Kirkton Campus Livingstone EH54 7AZ
Intelligent Finance RBC Retail Bank Collections PO Box 718 Leeds LS1 9GB
Inter-Credit International 4th Floor South Point House 321 Chase Rd Sothgate N14 6JT
Intrum Justitia PO Box 7182 Harlow CM19 5WF
iQor 33-34 Winckley Sq Preston PR1 3EL
Irwin Mitchell Suite 7 1st Floor St James Building 79 Oxford Street Manchester M1 6FO
Irwin Mitchell Recoveries Bauhaus Rosetti Place Quay St Manchester M3 4AW
J Casey & Co Forum House Stirling Road Chichester West Sussex PO19 7DN
J Marshall Love & Roach 54 Carlton Place Glasgow G5 9TW
J&J Collections PO Box 1039 Chester CH99 3AQ
J&P Justin House 6 West Street Bromley Kent BR1 1JN
J2 Solutions Suite 503, Daisyfield Business Centre Appleby St Blackburn BB1 3BL
JB Debt Recovery 176 Bath Street Glasgow G2 4HG
JB leitch 71/72 Tradewind Square East Village Duke Street Liverpool L1 5BG
JC Francis 322 Upper Richmond Rd London SW15 6TL
Jeremy Sutcliffe & Co P.O. Box 652 Brunswick Point Wade Lane Leeds LS1 9BJ
JMW Solicitors 1 Byrom Place Spinning Fields Manchester M3 3HG
John Crane Ltd 8 Carousel Way Riverside Park Northampton NN3 9HG
John Lewis Card Services PO Box 11403 Birmingham B3 2YW
John Lewis CC PO Box 5142 Collection Centre Coventry CV3 9EU
Kays Shop Direct Finance Company Limited Aintree innovation Centre Park Lane Bootle L3 0SL
Kensington 1 Providence Place Skipton BD23 2HL
Kevin Woodfield P.O. Box 2138 Gloucester GL4 5WT
Kingfield Heath K House Sheffield Bus. Pk. Europa Link Sheffield S9 1XU
Kingston Property Services Cheviot House Beaminster Way East Kingstone Park Newcastle upon Tyne NE3 2ER
KM Investigations Suite 103-104 Lovell House 412 The Quadrant Birchwood Warrington WA3 6FW
Knipe Woodhouse Smith PO Box 697 Gerrards Cross Bucks SL9 9XZ
KPMG Carthium Group C/O Stenfield & Co 67 Bewsey Street Warrington Cheshire WA2 7JQ
KPR Debt Collection PO Box 518 Northampton NN3 6UQ
Kwik Fit
La Redoute PO Box 777 Bradford West Yorkshire BD99 4WY
Lancaster Partners Ltd Lancaster House London Road Hazel Grove Stockport SK7 4HU
Lane & Co 24-26 Broadway North Walsall WS1 2AJ
Lane & Co Solicitors 9 York Road Erdington Birmingham B23 6TE
Lawsmiths 1st Floor Dominion House Sibson Road Sale Manchester M33 7PP
LCS 1st Floor West Wing Town Centre House The Merrion Centre Woodhouse Lane LEEDS LS2N8LY
LCS Civil Enforcement 3 Leodis Court Leeds LS115JJ
LCS Solicitors The Omnibus Building Lesbourne Rd Reigate Surrey RH2 7JP
Leeds Leasing 105 Duke Street Liverpool
Legal & Trade Collections 33/34 Winckley Sq Preston Lancs PR1 3EL
Legend Communications Riversway House Morecambe Road Lancaster LA1 2SS
Leisure Link Unit 1 Block 8 39 Coltness Street Queenslie Ind Est Glasgow G33 4JD
Lending Stream Wisteria Cavendish House 369 Burnt Oak Broadway Edgware Middlesex HA8 5AW
Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation Suite 401 The Spirella Building Bridge Rd Letchworth Garden City SG6 4ET
Lewis Debt Rec Glasgow Rowan House 70 Buchanan St Glasgow G1 3JF
Lewis Debt Recovery Lawrence House Riverside Drive Cleckheaton West Yorkshire BD19 4DH
Lewis Group Limited 123/137 York Street Belfast Northern Ireland BT15 1AB
Lexus FS Great Burgh Burgh Heath Epsom Surrey KT18 5UZ
Lightfoots 1-3 High St Thame Oxon OX9 2BX
Link Financial PO Box 107 Caerphilly CF83 9AD
Link Financial – Lin PO Box 30095 London SE1 7WU
Link Financial Ltd PO Box 30095 London SE1 7WU
Littlewoods Aintree Innovation Centre Park Lane Netherton Liverpool L72 1LD
Littlewoods. PO Box 5592 Northampton NN4 1ZY
Liverpool City Council Revenues Service PO Box 834 Liverpool L69 2UT
Liverpool Victoria County Gates Bournemouth BH1 2NF
Lloyds Bank Business Banking Colmore Row Business Centre PO Box 1000 BX1 1LT
Lloyds CDM Springfield House 45 Welsh Back Bristol BS1 4AG
Lloyds CDR Customer Debt Recovery Three City Park The Droveway Hove BN3 7AU
Lloyd’s Collection Centre Three City Park The Drove Way Hove East Sussex BN3 7AU
Lloyds Insolvency Insolvency Team Brighton BN1 3XJ
Lloyds Leasing Coll Finance House Orchard Brae Edinburgh EH4 1PF
Lloyds TSB 1 Financial Management Unit Charlton Place Charlton Rd Andover SP10 1RE
Lloyds TSB 2 Collections Centre Brighton BN1 4BE
Lloyds TSB 3 Card Services PO Box 13130 Brighton BN1 4UZ
Lloyds TSB AH Ariel House 2138 Coventry Rd Sheldon Birmingham B26 3JW
Lloyds TSB Bank plc Financial Management Unit Charlton Place Charlton Road Andover SP10 1RE
Lloyds TSB CC Collection Centre Essex House Southchurch Ave Southend-on-Sea SS1 2LB
Lloyds TSB CDR Consumer Debt Recovery Queens Rd Quadrant Birghton BN1 3XJ
Lloyds TSB Collection Centre PO Box 487 Brighton BN1 4DR
Lloyds TSB Credit Ops PO Box 501 Brighton BN1 4DR
Lloyds TSB CSC Customer Service Centre Dept 92-82 Box 3 BX1 1LT
Lloyds TSB Loan PO Box 43 Peterlee County Durham SR8 2YQ
Lomabard PO Box 520 Rotherham South Yorkshire S63 3BR
Lombard Direct Lombard House 339 Southbury Road Enfield Middlesex EN1 1TW
London Scottish 88 Penny Street Lancaster LA1 1XN
London Scottish Fin Ltd 597 Meanwood Road Leeds West Yorkshire LS6 4AY
London Scottish M3 201 Deansgate Manchester M3 3NW
Lowell Financial Ltd PO Box 172 Leeds LS11 9WS
Lowell Portfolio Enterprise House 1 Apex View Leeds LS11 9BH
LPF Customer Services PO Box 5592 Nothampton NN4 1ZY
LRC 10 George Street Hockley Nottingham NG1 3BE
Lyle Hill 53C Manor Road North Itchen Southampton SO19 2DT
Machins Victoria Street Luton LU1 2BS
Mackenzie Hall Unit 1a 58 Portland St Kilmarnock KA1 1JG
Magic Touch Unit 4 Apex Business Centre Boscombe Rd Dunstable Beds LU5 4SB
Magson Magson House Kettlestring Lane Clifton Moor York YO30 4GF
Maidstone BC Revenues Section Maidstone Houe King St Kent ME15 6JQ
Mainstay Whittington Hall Whittington Rd Worcester WR5 2ZX
Marbles PO Box 333 Halifax HX1 2UB
Marbles CC Credit Card Services PO Box 1071 Bootle L71 2WF
Marks & Spencer Money Kings Meadow Chester CH99 9LZ
Marlin Financial Services 2 The Courtyard Beeding Court Shoreham Rd Steyning BN44 3BJ
Marlin FS Marlin House 16-22 Grafton Rd Worthing West Sussex BN11 1QP
Marsh Fin Ltd Unit 2 Chichester Court Rochdale OL16 1UG
Marston Enforcement Centre 1st Floor Tameway Tower 48 Bridge St Walsall WS1 1JZ
Marston BN 58 Boundary Rd Hove East Sussex BN3 5TD
Marston Group P.O. Box 317 Sale M33 7WJ
Matthew Arnold & Baldwin 21 Station Rd Watford WD17 1HT
Matthew Cark Wholesale Ltd Whitchurch Lane Bristol BS14 0JZ
Max CCA Enquiries P.O. Box 245 Bridgewater place Leeds LS11 1EJ
Max Recovery PO Box 6302 Bournemouth BH1 9DY
MBNA 1 PO Box 1004 Chester Business Park Chester CH4 9WW
MBNA 2 Customer Assistance Dept PO Box 30 Chester CH4 9FD
MBNA 4129
MBNA Business Card Services Royal Ave Widness WA88 1AX
MBNA Card Services PO Box 175 Bolton Lancs BL78 7NA
MBNA Coll
MBNA Credit Card Chester Business Park Chester CH4 9FB
MBNA Customer Assist
MBNA EBL PO Box 175 Bolton Lancs BL78 7NA
MBNA Europe P.O. Box 25 Carrick on Shannon Co. Leitrim
MBNA Europe Bank Ltd Roayal Avenue Widnes WA88 1AS
McDonald Rankin & Partners 176 Bath Street 3rd Floor Glasgow G2 4HG
MCO Capital Ltd 15-19 Kingsway London WC23 6UN
MDB Freepost ADM4119 Banbury OX16 4ZY
Mercantile Data Bureau Ltd Freepost ADM 119 Banbury NN13 7DN
Mercers Debt Collection PO Box 55 Liverpool L32 8XX
Meritforce Unit 3 Terrace Level St Peters Wharf Newcastle upon Tyne NE6 1TZ
Merrils Ede 27 Park Place Cardiff CF10 3BA
Metropolitan CSL 56 St James Rd Edgbaston Birmingham B15 1JL
MHA Collections PO Box 1024 Windsor SL4 1GH
Midas Legal Services PO Box 402 George House John St Stockport SK1 3EG
Midlothian Council Corporate Services Buccleuch House PO Box 12956 Dalkeith EH22 1YB
Mint Customer Service PO Box 5747 Southend on Sea SS1 9A
Mitsubishi Finance St William House Tresillian Terrace Cardiff CF10 5BH
Mobile Money unit 8, Allies House Dollis Hill Est 105 Brook Rd London NW2 7BZ
Monarch Recoveries 7th Floor Bracken House Charles Street Manchester M1 7BD
Monument Customer Services PO Box 6476 Northampton NN4 1ZN
Monument. 51 Saffron Road Leicester LE18 4US
Moon Beever 24-25 Bloomsbury Sq London WC1A 2PL
Moorcroft PO Box 17 2 Spring Gardens Stockport SK1 4AJ
Moorhead James Kildare House 3 Dorset Rise London EC4Y 8EN
Morgan Solicitors PO Box 250 West Malling Kent ME19 4EX
Morgan Stanley Goldfish Dept 7 PO Box 3598 Glasgow G68 9YW
Morses Club Ltd
Mortgage Agency Service PO Box 347 Plymouth PL1 1WZ
Mortgage Express Recoveris H71 Bingley Operations Centre PO Box 2 Bingley BD16 2LW
Mortimer Clarke 2nd Floor 16-22 Grafton Road Worthing West Sussex BN11 1QP
Mothercard PO Box 848 Liverpool L71 2XX
Nationwide BS Electra House Farnsby St Swindon SN1 5TY
Nationwide CC Credit Card Collections PO Box 5291 Southend on Sea SS99 6BX
Nationwide CCCA PO Box 8738 Wigston LE18 9BG
Nationwide Collection Services Ltd 35 Learmouth Gardens Edinburgh EH4 1RN
Nationwide Debt Recovery P.O. Box 10719 Harlow CM20 9HL
Nationwide Lending Control Kings Park Road Moulton Park Northampton NN3 6NW
Naturally Close Customer Contact Centre 23 Hunts Bank Manchester M3 1AX
Natwest (Glasgow CC) Glasgow Collection Centre 5th Floor Bath Street Glasgow G2 4RS
NatWest 1 Credit Management Services Kendal Court Ironmasters Way Telford TF3 4DT
NatWest 2 Customer Lending Centre 1 Victoria Place Holbeck Leeds LS11 5AN
NatWest 3 Credit Card Ops PO Box 5636 Southend-on-Sea SS99 1WJ
NatWest 4 Birmingam Collection Centre 4th Floor 7-10 Brindleyplace Birmingham B1 2WZ
NatWest 6 PO Box 182 4 Church Rd Filton Bristol BS99 5AA
NatWest BCC Birmingham Collection Centre PO Box 5433 Birmingham B1 2WZ
NatWest Business & Commercial PO Box 100 Edinburgh EH12 1HQ
NatWest Business Banking PO Box 54090 St Georges House St Georges Road Wimbledon SW19 4WL
NatWest Cards Cards Customer Services PO Box 5747 Southend-on-Sea SS1 9AJ
NatWest CC Birmingham PO Box 5433 Birmingham B1 2WZ
NatWest Collection Centre Canalside House 6 Canal Street Castle Wharf Nottingham NG1 7EX
NatWest NCC Nottingham Collection Centre PO Box 13932 7 Brindleyplace Brimingham B2 2FZ
NCO Old Docks House 90 Watery Lane Preston PR2 1AU
NCO Europe PO Box 1127 Preston PR2 0EF
NDR 1st Floor Skyways House Speke Road Liverpool L70 1AB
NDR Nationwide Debt Rec Ltd PO Box 55 Liverpool L2 2ST
Neilsons 2a Picardy Place Edinburgh EH1 3JT
Nelson Guest & Partners PO Box 90 20/22 Station Rd Sidcup Kent DA15 7ZD
Network Credit Services PO Box 26303 Hamilton ML3 3AU
Newman Debt Collection Limewood House Limewood Way Leeds LS14 1AB
Next Customer Services Dept PO Box 4000 Sheffield S97 3ET
Nexus Solicitors Carlton House 16-18 Albert Square Manchester M2 5PE
Nolans Solicitors Donaldson House 39 Donaldson St Glasgow G66 1XE
Norrie Waite & Slater PO Box 3763 Sheffield S9 9AB
Norther Rock Plc Delinked Unsecured Loans Team Doxford 3, 1 Grayling Court Doxford International Business Park Sunderland SR3 3XG
Northern Rock Collections Dept 7 Admiral Way Doxford Intl Business Pk Sunderland SR3 3XW
Northern Rock Personal Loans Selectapost 19 Rotherham S97 3DG
Northumbrian Water PO Box 300 Durham DH1 9WQ
Npower Raven House Eighth Avenue Team Valley Trading Est Gateshead NE11 0SX
NRAM Sewlectapost 19 Rotherham S97 3DG
NRAM Debt Management Doxford 1 Doxford International Business Park Sunderland SR3 3XG
O2 BO Box 756 Camberley GU15 3SS
O2 UK Ltd Debt Management Team P.O. Box 202 Houghton Regis LU6 9AG
One Call First Point Balby Carr Bank Doncaster S Yorkshire DN4 5JQ
One World Leasing Soveriegn House Stockport Road Cheadle Cheshire SK8 2EA
Optima Legal Arndale House Charles Street Bradford BD1 1UN
Optima Legal Glasgow RWF House 5 Renfield Street Glasgow G2 5EZ
Optima Legal NE1 One Carliol Sq Newcastle NE1 6UF
Optima Magazine 20 Sparrows Herne Bushey Hertfordshire WD23 1FX
Opus PO Box 136 Sheffeild S98 1HB
Orange Payment Processing Southend-on-Sea SS99 6LU
Outstanding Services Credit Control PO Box 7182 Harlow CM19 5WF
P&J Debt Collection Services 1 Sovereign Pk Cleveland Way Hemel Hempstead Herts HP2 7DA
Paragon St Catherine’s Court Herbert Road Solihull West Midlands B91 3QE
Paramount Contracts Ltd St Margarets Bromley Green Road Ashford Kent TW26 2EF
Parkgate Investigation Bureau P.O. Box 533 Rotherham S62 6WW
Parkwood Management Co 187b Woodhouse Road Friern Barnet London N12 9AY
PastDue 4 Blair Court North Avenue Clydebank Business Pk Glasdgow G81 2LA
Payday UK Collections Team PO Box 255 Bicester Oxforshire OX26 42Y
Payment Services Bureau PO Box 7392 Birmingham B15 1JQ
Pearl Court (Baldock) Management Company Ltd King & Ayers Cedars 4 School Lane Great Barford Bedford MK44 3JN
Pennine Debt Recovery Selecta Post 13 Rotherham S97 3BH
Peregrine Livefoods Rolls Farm Barns Hastingwood Road Magdalen Laver Essex CM5 0EN
Peverel OM Marborough House Wigmore Place Wigmore Lane Luton LU2 9EX
Philips P.O. Box 231 Darlington DL1 9GG
Phillips & Cohen Associates Building 5 Floor 9 Exchange Quay Manchester M5 3EF
Phoenix Commercial Collections PO Box 2160 Bolton BL6 9BR
Phoenix CS Ltd Olympic House 6 Olympic Court Salford M50 2QP
Phoenix Recoveries Ltd
PIB Parkgate Investigation Bureau PO Box 533 Rotherham S62 6WW
Picture PO Box 732 Newport NP20 9FG
Pinnacle 27 Arden Street Stratford-upon-Avon Warwickshire CV37 6NW
PJH Solicitors St Bride’s House 32 High St Beckenham Kent BR3 1AY
Portland House PO Box 8882 Wigston LE18 9BS
Powell & Co Hadleigh House 84 Bell Hill Road St George Bristol BS5 7LU
Power2Contact Electra House Electra Way Crewe Business Park Crewe CW1 6GL
Power2Contact 2 Capella Court Brighton Road Purley Surrey CR8 2PG
Powergen PO Box 7750 Nottingham NG1 6WR
Premier Estates Accounts Dept Chiltern House 72-74 King Edward Street Macclesfield SK10 1AT
Premium Credit Ltd 60 East St Epsom Surrey KT17 1HB
Prime Lettings 59 New Bedford Road Luton Beds LU1 1SH
Priority Debt Collection Ltd PO Box 129 Hoddersdon Herts EN11 8ZS
Private & Commercial 39 Victoria Street London SW1H 0EU
Property Debt Collection Ltd PO Box 129 Hoddeston Herts EN11 8ZS
Prophet & Collinson Leicester House 116a Station Road YATE Bristol BS37 4PQ
Provident Customer Services Colonnade Sunbridge Road Bradford BD1 2LQ
Provident Personal Credit C/O CK Edrupt Water Lane Bradford West Yorks BD1 2JL
PW Moody 25 Station Rd New Barnet Herts EN5 1PH
Quick Quid Communications House 26 York Street London W1U 6PZ
Raring2Go 13 The Chilterns Hitchin Herts SG4 9PP
RBS Advanta PO Box 5225 Southend on Sea SS99 9BS
RBS Debt Recovery Office PO Box 5747 Southend-on-Sea Essex SS1 9AJ
RBS Finsure Worldwide house Thorpewood Peterborough PE3 6SB
RBS Glasgow Collection Tay House 5th Floor Bath Street Glasgow G2 4RS
RBS Invoice Finance Smith House PO Box 50 Elemwood Avenue Feltham TW13 7QD
RBS Mastercard PO Box 5747 Southend on Sea SS1 9AJ
RCM PO Box 885 Edgbaston Birmingham B16 9DH
Realty Management Ltd 128 Wellington Road North Stockport Cheshire SK4 2LL
Red Castle Recoveries PO Box 4503 Worthing BN11 1XP
Red Debt Collection Services PO Box 203 Leeds LS11 1BG
Regal Credit Cons Ltd PO Box 587 Bagshot GU19 5YU
Regal Credit Ltd 18 High St Bagshot Surrey GU19 5AA
Reliable Collections Ltd PO Box 268 Manchester M99 2BD
Resolution Legal Services Ridgeworth House Liverpool Gardens Worthing West Sussex BN11 1RS
Resolve Debt Management Listerhills Complex Thornton Road Bradford BD8 8LG
Resolvecall Spectrum House 55 Blythswood Street Glasgow G2 7AT
Resources Directorate Revenues & Benefits PO Box 5 Birmingham B4 7AB
Response Credit Management Response House 2 Swan St Glasgow G4 0AX
Response Debt Management PO Box 188 Hatfield Herts AL10 9HL
Restons Solicitors Trinity Chambers 800 Mandarin Court Warrington Cheshire WA1 1GG
Reverse Bank Charges 4th Floor St James Court Brown Street Manchester M2 1DH
RMA PO Box 175 Preston PR2 1GN
Robert Wiseman & Sons Limited 159 Glasgow Road East Kilbride Glasgow G74 4PA
Robinson Way & Co London Scottish House Quays Reach Carolina Way Salford M50 2ZY
Rockwell Debt Collection Agency PO Box 66 Southend-on-Sea Essex SS1 2GX
Rossendales
Roxburghe PO Box 342 Surrey KT14 6YX
Royal & Sunalliance Customer Accounting Centre New Hall Place Old Hall St LIVERPOOL PO Box 144 L69 3EN
Royal Bank of Scotland Credit Card Ops PO Box 6050 Southend-on-Sea SS99 1WL
Royal Bank of Scotland 1 Kendal Court Ironmasters Way Telford TF3 4DT
Royal Bank of Scotland 2 Drummon House PO Box 1727 Redheughs Avenue Edinburgh
RSM Tenon Salisbury House 31, Finsbury Circus London EC2M 5SQ
RTA Discovery House Crossley Road Stockport SK4 5BH
Russel & Aitken PO Box 23638 27 Rutland Sq Edinburgh EH1 2BU
Saga Visa Card County Gates Bournemouth BH1 3NQ
Sainsbury Bank Retail Bank Collections PO Box 607 Trinity Road Halifax HX1 2UJ
Sainsbury Bank C&R Collections & Recoveries Legal Section PO Box 66 Rosyth KY11 2WG
Sainsbury CS Card Services Pitreavie Business Park Dunfermline Fife KY99 4BS
Sainsbury’s Bank City House City Road Chester CH88 3AN
Sant Ram Ghai 40 Thornhill Rd Ickenham Mddlesex UB10 8SG
Santander C&R Collection & Rec 6 West Admin Bridle Road Bootle L30 4GB
Santander Cards PO Box 700 LS99 2BD
Santander Cards Collections AAM230 201 Grafron Gate East Milton Keynes MK9 1AN
Santander Collections & Recoveries P.O. Box 388 Sheffield S9 2GR
Santander Consumer Finance 3 Princess Way Redhill Surrey RH1 1SR
Santander Customer Operations PO Pox 11098 BRADFORD BD1 5XS
SC Gray Suite One, Second Floor Bellway House 7 Worcester Rd Bromsgrove B61 7DL
SC Leatham-Locke Old Docks House 90 Watery Lane Preston PR2 1AU
SCM Po Box 499 Second Floor Three City Park The Droveway BN3 7AU
SCM Solicitors Department CC PO Box 499 Second Floor Three City Park The Droveway Hove BN3 7AU
Scot & Co 12 Drumsheugh Gardens Edinburgh EH3 7QG
ScotCall Spectrum Building 3rd Floor 55 Blythswood St Glasgow G2 7AT
Scott Co 9B Melville Cres Edinburgh EH3 7LZ
Scottish Power 1 Atlantic Quay Glasgow G2 8SP
Sechiari Clark & Mitchell Dept So PO Box 499 1-5 Queens Road Quadrant Brighton BN1 3XJ
Sechiari Clark & Mitchell Solicitors St William House Tresillian Terrace Cardiff CF10 5BH
Sechiari Clark & Mitchell. FINANCE HOUSE ORCHARD BRAE EDINBURGH EH4 1PF
Sechiari Clarke & Mithchell LRC Litigation Recoveries Centre 116 Cockfosters Road Barnet EN4 0DY
Security Investigations Debt Recovery Division PO Box 6666 London N1 9YB
Selectapost 30 Rotherham S97 3ZY
Service Link Kirkgate House 6 Langdale Drive Kirkham Lancs PR4 2UJ
Severn Trent Water Customer Relations Sherbourne House St Martins Road Coventry CV3 6SD
SGH Solicitors One America Square Crosswall London EC3N 2SG
SH Properties 252 Hendon Way London NW4 3NL
Shakespeare Putsman Somerset House Temple Street Birmingham B2 5DL
Shanly Homes Ltd Sorbon 24-26 Aylesbury End Beaconsfield Bucks HP9 1LW
Shire Leasing 1 Calico business Park Sandy Way Amington Tamworth B77 4BF
Shoosmiths The Lakes Northampton NN4 7SH
Shoosmiths MK Brunswick Court Yeomans Drive Blakelands Milton Keynes MK14 5LR
Simarc Building 4 Imperial Place Elstree Way Borehamwood WD6 1JN
Simply Be Customer Contact Centre 23 Hunt Bank Manchester M3 1AX
Skoda Brunswick Court Yeomans Drive Blakelands Milton Keynes MK14 5LR
Sky Card Payments Dept PP Thynne St Bolton BL11 1XZ
Sky Business PO Box 1805 Livingston West Lothian EH54 7XG
Sky Card PO Box 6476 Northampton NN4 1ZN
Sky Subscribers Services PO Box 43 Livingston West Lothian EH54 7DD
SLC Solicitors Westgate House Dickens Court Shrewsbury SY1 1QU
South East Water Rocfort Road Snodland Kent ME6 5AH
South Gloucestershire CC PO Box 1836 Yate South Glooucestershir BS37 5YU
South Gloucestershire Council Income Section PO Box 101 Civic Centre High Street Kingswood BS15 9FA
South Gloucestershire Council (inc) PO BOX 1835 (Revenue) Nibley Court Westerleigh Business Park Yate BS37 5ZZ
South Gloucestershire Council. Revenues Section The Council Offices Castle Street Thornbury BS35 1HF
Southern Electric P.O. Box 7406 Perth PH1 3ZY
Southern Finance 80 Shirley Road Southampton SO15 3EY
Southern Water Southern House Yeoman Road Worthing BN13 3NX
Southwrk Council Walworth Area Housing Office 1 Content Street London SE17 1NS
Spectrum Financial Protection Crown Buildings Luton Street KEIGHLEY West Yorkshire BD21 2LE
SPM Collections Cathcart Business Park Spean Street Glasgow G44 4BE
Spratt Endicott 52-54 The Green Banbury Oxfordshire OX16 9AB
Springfield 10 Feeder Rd St Phillips Bristol BS2 0SB
SQN Equity House Ettington Road Wellesbourne Warwickshire CV35 9GA
SRJ Debt Recoveries PO Box 1173 Worthing GU22 2BS
Stalbridge Linen Services Christy’s Lane Shaftsbury Dorset SP7 8PH
Steven French 4 Kardwell close Hitchin Herts SG4 9LJ
Student Finance PO Box 210 Darlingon DL1 9HJ
Student Loans Company Ltd 100 Bothwell Street Glasgow G2 7JD
Studio Preston PR0 2BP
Style FS PO Box 5747 Southend-on Sea SS1 9AJ
Surrey Heath Borough Council Surrey Heath House Knoll Road Camberley Surrey GU15 3HD
Sygma Equipoint Coventry Road Yardley Birmingham B25 8FE
T Mobile 6 Camberwell Way Doxford Sunderland SR3 3XN
Talbot House 204-226 Imperial Drive Rayners Lane Harrow Middlesex HA2 7HH
Talon Debt Recovery P.O. Box 14314 Solihull B90 9EA
TBI Financial Services 1st Floor Robert Cort Building Elgar Road Reading RG2 0DL
TDM PO Box 13996 Birmingham B2 2GJ
Teacher Stern 37 – 41 Bedford Row London WC1R 4JH
Tenon Recovery Salisbury House 31 Finsbury Circus London EC2M 5SQ
Tesco Credit Card PO Box5747 Southend on Sea SS1 9AJ
Tesco Personal Finance Kendal Court Ironmasters Way Telford TF3 4DT
Thames Credit PO Box 444 Bromley BR1 1ZB
Thames Water PO Box 234 Swindon SN38 3TW
The Credit Information Bureau Grosvenor House 2 Worsdell Way Hitchin Herts SG4 0EB
The Funding Corporation Intl House Kingsfield Court Chester Business Pk Chester CH4 9RF
The House of Sarunds Unit 1 Holland Way Business Centre Holland Way Blandford Forum DT11 7RU
The Lewis Group Ltd 13 Chichester House Coates Road Exeter Devon EX2 5RP
The Money Shop Castlebridge Office Village Kirtley Drive Castle Marina Nottingham NG7 1LD
The Performing Rights Society PO Box 4575 Worthing BN11 9AR
The Priory North London The Bourne Southgate London N14 6RA
The southern Water Southern House Yeoman Road Worthing BN13 3NX
Thesis Servicing P.O. Box 141 Caerphilly CF83 9BX AND
Thomas Higgins Pre-Issue Section Capitol Buildings 10 Seaview Road Wallasey CH45 4TH
Thomas Higgins Partnership Capital Buildings 10 Seaview Road Wallesley CH45 4TH
Thomson Solicitors Caswell House Gowerton Rd Brackmils Northampton NN4 7BW
Three Valleys Water PO Box 48 Hartfield Herts AL10 9HL
TLT PO Box 2623 101 Victoria St Bristol BS1 9AZ
TNC Collection 77 St Vincent Street Glasgow G2 5TF
Tobar Ltd Unit 1 The Old Aerodrome Worlingham Beccles Suffolk NR34 7SP
Top Man PO Box 848 Liverpool L71 2XX
Toyota Financial Services Great Burgh Burgh Heath Epsom Surrey KT18 5UZ
Tozers Broadwalk House Southernhay West Exeter EX1 1UA
Trade UK Trade UK Selectapost 28 Sheffield S97 3GE
Transcom Transcom House Hatfield Road St Albans Herts AL4 0LA
Trevor Munn P.O. Box 503 Walton on Thames Surrey KT12 2XR
Trinity Estates Lea River House 143 Lower Luton Rd Harpendend Herts AL5 5EQ
Trinity School Buckeridge Road Teignmouth TQ14 8LY
Triton Credit Services (Acc) PO Box 183 Telford TF2 2BU
Triton Credit Services (CC) PO Box 5827 Basildon SS14 1XS
Trust Recoveries PO Box 3088 Southgate London N14 6BQ
Turnbull Rutherford 165 The Broadway Wimbledon SW19 1NE
Tuttle and Son 2 Triton Square Regent Palace London NW1 3AN
UDS Westwood Way Westwoood Bus Pk Coventry CV4 8LG
UK Default Recovery PO Box 26820 Glasgow G1 9AD
UK Search Limited P.O. Box 678 Staveley S43 9DF
Unidebt Collections PO Box 470 Tweedale TF3 4WN
United Creditors Alliance PO Box 1065 Preston Lancs PR2 0AG
United Utilities P.O. Box 450 Warrington WA55 1WA
Universa Style Financial Services Ltd Custome Card Services PO Box 5747 Southend-on-Sea SS1 9AJ
Urbanreach Ltd six Moresby Road London E5 9LF
Vanquis Card customer Services P Box 399 Chatham Kent ME4 4WQ
Veolia Credit Control Lindon Rd Walsall WS8 7BB
Very Sandringham House Sandringham Avenue Chelmsford CM92 LJ
Vestigo Strawberry Hill House Old Bath Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1JU
Viking Collection Services PO Box 800 Leeds LS99 2AE
Vilcollections 90 7Ewell Road Surbiton Surrey KT6 6AH
Virgin Money PO Box 1004 Chester Business Park Chester CH4 9WW
Vodafone PO Box 932 Doncaster DN4 5XW
VW Brunswick Court Yeomans Drive Blakelands Milton Keynes MK14 5LR
Wakefield Council Ferrybridge Road Castleford WF10 4JH
Walker Morris Kings Court 12 King Street Leeds LS1 2HL
Wallers Solicitors Merchant House 30 Cloth Market Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 1EE
Walsall Council PO Box 23 Walsall WS1 1TW
Waltham Forest Head of Revenues and Benefits Revenues and Benefits Service London Borough of Waltham Forest PO Box 856 E17 9PN
Walton & Allen 3 Fisher Gate Point Nottingham NG1 1GD
Warbury Mint Cox Lane Chessington Surrey KT9 1SE
Watson Hope & Co P.O. Box 2960 London NW3 7HX
Watson Petroleum Brinkworth Chippenham Wiltshire SN15 5DN
Wave Lending Ltd
Weightmans India Buildings Water Street Liverpool L2 0GA
Welcome (CRC) PO Box 335 1-3 Iridium Court Hessle HU13 9WA
Welcome (NG11) Mere Way Ruddington Fields Business Park Ruddington Nottingham NG11 6NZ
Welcome (Notts) Mere Way Ruddington Fields BP Ruddington Nottingham NG11 6NZ
Welcome (TAM) 3 Halford Court Halford Street Tamworth B79 7RD
Welcome Fin (CRC) Bishops House Abbeyfield Road Lenton Nottingham NG7 2SZ
Welcome Finance (Brimingham) Suite 413 The Jewellery Bus. Centre 95 Spencer Street Birmingham B18 6DA
Welcome Finance (Bristol) 2/4 Hanham Rd Kingswood Bristol BS15 8PH
Welcome Finance (Cam) 182 Histon Rd Cambridge CB4 3JP
Welcome Finance (Darlington) 5 Garden St Darlington DL1 1QP
Welcome Finance (Kent) Ground Floor East Kent House Romney Place Maidstone ME15 6LH
Wescot Credit Services Ltd PO Box 137 Dunedin House 45 Percy St Hull HU2 8HF
Wescot CS PO Box 477 Hull HU9 9EW
Wessex Water Bristol Wessex Billing Services Ltd Clevedon Walk Nailsea Bristol BS48 1WA
West Midlands Debt Addmail 4117 Manchester M4 2ZZ
Westminsters LLP PO Box 1392 Kingston upon Thames KT1 9LD
Wholesale Stationers Brunel Rd Newton Abbot Devon TQ12 4PB
Wigan Council The Council Tax Offices P.O. Box 100 More Street East Wigan WN1 3DS
Wilkin Chapman PO Box 16 Town Hall Sq Grimsby Lincs DN31 1HE
William Jones Clifton Clifton House 32 Lower Essex St Birmingham B5 6SN
Williams Prydwen Road Swansea Ind Est Swansea SA5 4HW
Wilson Tupholme 290 Pitsmoor Road Sheffield S3 9AX
Winter & Associates PO Box 108 Abbots Ripton Cams PE28 2PP
Wiseman Colonnade Customer Relations Sunbridge Rd Bradford BD1 2LQ
WMD Admail 4117 Manchester M4 2ZZ
Wonga.com P.O. Box 59332 London NW8 1EA
Woolwich PO Box 470 Sittingbourne ME10 1WJ
Wragge & Co 55 Colmore Row Birmingham B3 2AS
Yorkshire Bank PO Box 650 Leeds LS1 9BG
Yorkshire Bank, Brunswick Point Wade Lane Leeds LS2 8NQ
Yuill + Kyle 79 West Regent Street Glasgow G2 2AR
Iam somewhat confused about this company, it appears both this company and DLC are the same company, trading without a license. One the phone they are very intimadating. DLC handed my debt to MDB saying i missed payments which i did not. This is very confusing. Iam a pensioner and pay what i can. That you for your attention
Sorry I am slightly confused which company and DLC are the same company?
It is not unusual for debts to be passed from one company to another. Sometimes if a payment arrives a day late it can be classed as a missed payment.
Yes, some of the collection companies can be very intimidating, on some occasions they have some people I know in tears!
Do not let them intimidate you.
That’s understandable that money makes people independent. But how to act when somebody does not have cash? The one way is to get the personal loans or just small business loan.
Thanks for creditors addresses. Could you provide also free advice for debt ?
You got a question? Just ask, no charge!!
Graham White Solicitors ceased trading in November 2005 check with the SRA they cannot collect of you or enfoce anything what they are doing is illegal contact the FSA and your local trading standards!!
I have a problem with a attachment of earnings from welcome finance. Can I stop this going to my boss of do I have to leg it take it’s course as my boss will go mental.
You will see a section on the form, where you can ask to pay monthly and possibly avoid it going to your employer.
Hey discussion , I am thankful for the facts – Does anyone know where my business could possibly locate a sample SSA SS-5 form to use ?
