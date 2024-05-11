Unveiling the Mystery: What Your Debt is Really Worth?

You find out that your debt has been sold on to a new debt collection agency (DCA), have you ever wondered how much the company paid for your debt? It’s a question that many individuals facing debt collection might ponder. Yet, the answer to this seemingly simple question often remains shrouded in mystery, obscured by complex financial transactions and industry practices. In this Johnny Debt post, we’ll delve into the intricate world of debt purchasing and collection, uncovering the factors that determine the true worth of your debt.

Understanding Commercial Sensitivity

The Credit Services Association (CSA) highlights the notion of commercial sensitivity when it comes to disclosing the purchase price of debts. According to the CSA, members are not obliged to reveal this information as it is considered commercially sensitive. This reluctance to disclose underscores the secrecy surrounding debt transactions and leaves individuals in the dark about the true value of their debts.

Transparency in Debt Purchasing

In contrast to the CSA’s stance, certain DCAs emphasise transparency in their operations. These DCAs acquired numerous non-performing loan portfolios across Europe, boasting a total purchase consideration of close to €1 billion. While this transparency is commendable, it remains unclear whether it extends to disclosing individual purchase prices to debtors.

The Composition of Debt Portfolios

Debt purchasing companies, specialise in acquiring portfolios containing a diverse range of debts. These portfolios typically comprise various types of debts with different risk profiles. Before making a purchase, debt purchasers meticulously analyse these portfolios to assess potential profits and risks associated with each debt.

Debt Collection Companies

The Value of Your Debt

One of the most intriguing aspects of debt purchasing is the discrepancy between the face value of the debt and the purchase price. As highlighted by one debt purchaser, they often pay a fraction of the face value, typically around 10%. This means that while your debt may be worth thousands of pounds on paper, the purchasing company may have acquired it for a significantly lower amount.

So back to the question, how much is your debt really worth? Let’s crunch some numbers that were passed onto Johnny Debt. Looking at the example provided:

Face Value: £3,000,000,000 (3 Billion)

Purchase Price: £300,000,000 (300 Million)

They paid approximately £0.10 in the Pound for the debt. However, when it comes to collecting, debt purchasers aim to recover 100% of the debt, often with added interest. This means that although they acquired the debt at a discounted rate, they will pursue the full amount owed, potentially increasing the overall value of the debt. Lets also add to that now, clever accounting, there is even more profit for the company via clever accounting tactics!

So to boil all this down a little further, if your debt of say £7,000 was sold on, then the debt purchaser may have paid £700 or less for your debt. If your debt has been sold on a number of times, then they will have paid even less for the debt, just pennies.

Navigating the Debt Market (Negotiating Full and Final Settlements)

Understanding the true worth of your debt is crucial for navigating the complex world of debt collection. While the purchase price of individual debts may not always be disclosed, gaining insights into industry practices and transaction dynamics can empower individuals facing debt collection. By demystifying the process and shedding light on the factors that determine the value of your debt, you can make more informed decisions and advocate for your financial well-being. Knowing this, is especially useful if you want to negotiate full and final settlements.

Obtaining the Deed of Assignment for Your Debt

When a debt is sold to another party, a deed of assignment is created to legally transfer ownership of the debt from the original creditor to the purchaser. This document typically contains relevant information about the debt, including details about the amount owed and any terms of the transfer.

Obtaining the deed of assignment for your debt may seem like a straightforward task, allowing you to uncover how much the debt collection agency paid for it. However, in reality, acquiring a deed of assignment can be incredibly challenging. Debt collection agencies are often refuse to disclose this document as it holds crucial information about their profit through this debt collection strategy. Consequently, individuals seeking transparency regarding the purchase price of their debt may find themselves hitting a dead end when attempting to obtain the deed of assignment.

Deed of Assignment

Deed of Assignment for Debt

Conclusion

In conclusion, the true worth of your debt remains a perplexing puzzle for many individuals. While debt purchasing companies operate in a veil of secrecy, emphasising commercial sensitivity, there are glimpses of transparency within the industry. By unravelling the complexities of debt purchasing and collection, we can gain a better understanding of the factors that determine the value of our debts. Armed with this knowledge, we can navigate the debt market more effectively and advocate for fair treatment in the face of debt collection efforts.

