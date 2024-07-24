Achieving a 76% Debt Reduction: Full and Final Settlement with MKDP

How to Negotiate Significant Debt Reductions through Full and Final Settlements

Here is an example of a full and final settlement letter from MKDP, a debt collection agency. In this case, they accepted a settlement of £1,395 for a debt of £5,945.23, this was originally a debt with Barclaycard. This results in a savings of £4,550.23, which is approximately 76% of the original debt.

MKDP Accept Full and Final Settlement

Having Access to a Lump Sum is Essential for a Full and Final Settlement

Having access to a lump sum is essential for reaching a full and final settlement with your creditors. This lump sum allows you to negotiate and settle your debts for less than the total amount owed. However, it is crucial that the lump sum is held by a third party, such as a family friend. This is important because it prevents a Third Party Debt Order, where the creditor could legally claim the money directly from your bank account.

By keeping the lump sum with someone you trust, you can ensure that the money is safe and available when you need it for the settlement. This strategy helps you maintain control over the negotiation process and protects your funds from being seized unexpectedly.

Owning a Property Can Prevent You From Successfully Achieving a Full and Final Settlement

Owning a property can make it harder/impossible to achieve a full and final settlement with your creditors. This is because creditors might see the equity in your property as a more valuable asset to target. Equity is the difference between your property’s market value and the amount you still owe on your mortgage.

Instead of accepting a reduced lump sum to settle the debt, a creditor may prefer to go after the equity in your property, seeing it as a way to get more money. They might apply for a charging order, which secures the debt against your property, allowing them to get paid from the proceeds if you sell your home. This makes it more challenging to negotiate a full and final settlement, as the creditor might expect to recover the full amount owed through your property’s equity.

Using the Pro-rata Split Calculator to Present Your Case to a Creditor

Using the Johnny Debt Pro-rata Split Calculator can be a powerful tool when presenting your case to a creditor. This calculator helps you show a clear picture of your financial situation by demonstrating how much you owe to each creditor and what you can realistically afford to pay (if anything!). By completing the calculator, you can provide evidence of your dire debt situation, showing that you are committed to managing your debts responsibly.

Additionally, the Pro-rata Split Calculator allows you to illustrate how an available lump sum can be fairly distributed among all your creditors. It calculates proportional payments based on the size of each debt, ensuring that every creditor gets a fair share of the lump sum. This approach not only shows your willingness to pay off your debts but also builds trust with your creditors, as they can see that you are making an effort to treat them all equally and fairly.

Search Johnny Debt for More Information on Full and Final Settlements

Search Johnny Debt for full and final settlements,at Johnny Debt we offer totally free debt information that can help you understand your options and make informed decisions. Whether you’re looking to settle your debts for less or need advice on managing your finances, Johnny Debt provides valuable resources and tips. By exploring their site, you can find guidance on how to approach creditors, protect your assets, and navigate the process of achieving a full and final settlement.

Also take a look at the Johnny Debt Full and Final Settlement Flowchart, this will give you a quick idea if a full and final settlement is best for you.

Full and Final Settlement Success Stories

You may also be interested in this post that highlights some more full and final settlement successes. Here at Johnny Debt we do advise that you do as much research as possible, before you embark on your full and final settlement journey, as this site and other will offer you hints, tips and tricks to become debt free.