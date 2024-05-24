Being Chased for an Old Debt: Understanding Statute-Barred Debt

If you’ve ever been contacted by a creditor for an old debt, you’re not alone. It’s a situation that can be both confusing and stressful, leaving many wondering about their rights and options. In this Johnny Debt post, we’ll delve into the concept of statute-barred debt, shedding light on what it means, how it works, and what steps you can take if you find yourself in this predicament.

What is Statute-Barred Debt?

Statute-barred debt refers to debts that have exceeded the statutory limitation period, during which creditors can legally pursue repayment through the courts. In simpler terms, it means that the creditor’s right to take legal action to recover the debt has expired due to the passage of time.

Understanding the Statute of Limitations Relating to Debt

In the UK, the statute of limitations for most debts is six years in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. This means that creditors generally have six years from the date the debt became due to take legal action. However, the crucial date for calculating the limitation period depends on when the debt was last acknowledged. Any action that recognises the debt, such as a partial payment or written confirmation, resets the limitation clock. Alternatively, if no acknowledgement exists, the limitation period starts from the date the debt became due and legal action could have commenced.

Exceptions to the Rule

While the standard limitation period is six years for most debts, there are exceptions to this rule. Debts owed to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) have no time limit for recovery. Additionally, secured debts, such as mortgages, may have different limitations. While there’s no time limit to reclaim the property itself, the timeframe for recovering unpaid interest may be limited, often to five years.

Statute-Barred vs. Extinguished Debt

It’s crucial to distinguish between statute-barred debt and extinguished debt. Statute-barred debt means that while the creditor cannot take legal action to enforce it, the underlying obligation still exists. This means that the creditor can still attempt to collect the debt, but they cannot take legal action to enforce it. On the other hand, extinguished debt is entirely eliminated, with no legal or moral obligation to repay it. However, statute-barred debts rarely fall under this category.

Does Contacting Your Creditor by Phone Restart the Debt Clock?

There seems to be some confusing information as to whether or not contacting a creditor by phone does or does not reset the clock with regards to the Statute of Limitations relating to debt.

Court rulings indicate that clearly acknowledging a debt can reset the limitation period. This might involve a phone call where you openly admit the debt and discuss repayment. The critical factor is the content and evidence of the call. Vague conversations or those merely seeking information are less likely to be considered acknowledgements. However, the absence of a written record can also create uncertainty about what was discussed.

I would say that the problem is, when you contact a creditor by phone (all calls are recorded), they do ask for; Name, Address, Date of Birth and Reference Number. So a recorded phone call could/maybe/will reset the clock when it comes to the Statue of Limitations relating to debt. Here at Johnny Debt we have searched far and wide, but cannot give a definite answer to this question.

To Poke the Bear or Not?

One question that often arises in these situations is whether or not to contact the creditor. Reaching out could potentially restart the clock on the debt’s statute of limitations, giving the creditor more time to pursue legal action. If the debt is statute barred, they can just keep calling and sending your letters. However, staying silent may allow the statute-barred status to remain undisturbed. Ultimately, the decision to ‘poke the bear’ by contacting the creditor is a personal one and depends on various factors, including the specifics of the debt, individual circumstances, and legal advice. You may find this post on how creditors track you down of interest.

Being Chased for an Old Debt – They Want the Money

Statute Barred Letter to Creditors

If you do decide to contact the creditors, you may find this template letter of use.

Subject: Statute-Barred Debt – Account Number [Your Account Number]

Dear [Name of Creditor],

I am writing to inform you that the debt associated with account number [Your Account Number] is statute-barred under the Limitation Act.

In the United Kingdom, the standard limitation period for most debts is six years (five years in Scotland) from the date the debt was last acknowledged or became due. As this debt is well beyond that timeframe, it is no longer enforceable through the courts.

Therefore, I kindly request that you cease all communication and collection efforts regarding this debt.

[Optional: Include this section if you have proof]

For your reference, I have attached documentation (e.g., statements, letters) indicating the debt is past the limitation period.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation in this matter.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

[Optional: Include this section if you prefer]

Please note that while I am not legally obligated to repay this debt, I understand there may be a moral obligation. At this time, I choose not to make any further payments.

Please note: This is a sample letter and you may need to modify it based on your specific situation. It’s always recommended to seek professional debt advice if you’re unsure about anything.

Conclusion

Navigating statute-barred debt can be challenging, but understanding your rights and options is key. If you believe you’re being chased for an old debt that may be statute-barred, it’s crucial to seek professional debt advice to determine the best course of action. Remember, you’re not alone, and there are resources available to help you navigate these situations. Organization like Citizens Advice and other free debt information services can offer support for individuals facing debt-related issues.

In summary, being chased for an old debt can be stressful, but arming yourself with knowledge and seeking appropriate advice can help you navigate the situation with confidence. Whether you choose to engage with the creditor or not, knowing your rights and understanding the in the UK is empowering. Stay informed, stay proactive, and remember that there are avenues for support available to you.