If you’re in debt and finding it tough to manage, the thought of affording legal action against those you owe money to might be stressing you out. But don’t worry, there’s assistance available. The EX160 Court Form is an application form designed for seeking help with court fees. This means you might not have to cover the entire cost of legal proceedings, and in some cases, you might not have to pay anything at all.

The EX160 Court Form is for people with low income, those who are unemployed, disabled, have a modest disposable income, or are receiving benefits. If you qualify for fee assistance, you could end up paying a reduced fee or none at all.

Who can use the EX160 Court Form?

You’re eligible to use the EX160 Court Form if you:

Have a low income

Are unemployed

Are disabled

Have a low disposable income

Are receiving benefits

Non-UK nationals living in the UK and taking legal action against a UK-based creditor can also use the EX160 Court Form.

Where Can I Get Court Form EX160?

You can obtain the Court Form EX160 from various sources. One option is to download it from Johnny Debt Downloads. Alternatively, you can access the form on the HM Government website under “Apply for help with court and tribunal fees: Form EX160.” Both sources provide a convenient way to acquire the necessary documentation for seeking assistance with court fees.

How do I apply for help with court fees?

You can apply for assistance with court fees online or by post. For online applications, you’ll need to create an account with HM Courts & Tribunals Service. If applying by post, send the completed form to the Civil National Business Centre.

The usual deadline for fee assistance applications is 14 days after filing your court claim. However, you might be able to apply after this deadline with a valid reason.

How Court Form EX160 Can Help a Debtor

What happens after I apply for help with court fees?

The court will assess your application. If successful, you’ll be informed of the amount of assistance you’ll receive, allowing you to proceed with your legal action.

What are the benefits of using the EX160 Court Form?

Using the EX160 Court Form comes with several advantages:

You might not have to pay any court fees.

You might pay a reduced fee.

Applying for fee assistance can be done online or by post.

The usual deadline for applications is 14 days after filing your court claim.

How can I find out more about the EX160 Court Form?

For additional information, visit the HM Courts & Tribunals Service website. You can also seek assistance from your local Citizens Advice Bureau.

Conclusion

The EX160 Court Form is a valuable tool for debtors seeking justice. If you’re grappling with debt, I encourage you to apply for fee assistance.

Here are a few more things to consider: