Court Form N244: An Overview

Court Form N244 serves as an application notice used to request a court to set aside or modify a judgment, or temporarily halt an enforcement process. This tool proves invaluable for debtors facing difficulties in repaying their debts.

When to Use Court Form N244

You can utilise Court Form N244 in the following situations:

Setting aside a County Court Judgment (CCJ): A CCJ is a legal order indicating a debt owed. It can adversely affect your credit score and future loan or mortgage prospects. If you believe a CCJ is unjust, you can apply to have it set aside through Form N244.

Varying a CCJ: When you can't manage CCJ repayments, you can request adjustments to the judgment's terms. This process is known as varying the CCJ. The court may agree to reduce your repayments or extend the repayment period.

Suspending an enforcement process: If creditors are taking enforcement actions, like bailiffs visiting your home, you can seek to suspend the process. This provides an opportunity to catch up on payments or negotiate alternative arrangements with your creditor.

How to Complete Court Form N244

To fill out Court Form N244, you must provide the following information:

Your personal details (name and address)

Your creditor’s name and address

The court and case number associated with the judgment or enforcement process

The grounds for your application to set aside, vary, or suspend the judgment or enforcement process

Additionally, you’ll need to supply supporting evidence. For instance, if you’re requesting to set aside a CCJ, you might need to demonstrate improper service of court documents or valid reasons for not defending the claim.

How Court Form N244 Can Help a Debtor

Submitting Court Form N244

After completing Court Form N244, submit it to the court along with the required fee. Submission can be done online or through postal services.

What Happens After Submitting Court Form N244

Once the court receives your application, it will forward a copy to your creditor. The creditor then has the opportunity to respond.

Subsequently, the court may schedule a hearing to evaluate your application. During the hearing, you can present your case to the judge, who will decide whether to grant or reject your application.

Tips for Effective Use of Court Form N244

Here are some pointers for effectively using Court Form N244:

Be truthful and precise when completing the form.

Provide clear, concise evidence to support your application.

Be prepared to explain your case during a hearing.

Seek guidance from a debt adviser or solicitor if you’re uncertain about using the form or need assistance with case preparation.

Form N244 Case Studies

Explore real-life scenarios where debtors successfully employed Court Form N244:

A debtor unable to afford CCJ repayments applied for a variation using Form N244, resulting in a 50% reduction in their repayments. A debtor who had an unnoticed CCJ registered against them used Form N244 to set it aside, presenting evidence of non-receipt of court papers. A debtor facing creditor enforcement actions suspended the process using Form N244, enabling negotiations for a new payment plan.

Conclusion

Court Form N244 proves to be a valuable resource for debtors facing financial challenges. If you’re uncertain about its use or need assistance in preparing your case, consult a debt adviser or solicitor for guidance.