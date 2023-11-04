Instalments

How to Deal With a County Court Judgment (CCJ)

Pay in Full: This is the easiest and most direct choice. If you have the means to settle the CCJ in its entirety, it’s advisable to do so promptly. This action will eliminate your debt and erase the CCJ record from your credit history.

Apply for an instalment order: If you’re unable to cover the entire CCJ amount, you have the option to request an instalment order. This court-issued order enables you to chip away at your debt through smaller, manageable payments over an extended duration. To initiate this process, you’ll be required to complete a Court Form N9a and furnish proof of your income and expenditures.

Set up a debt repayment plan: If you find yourself juggling various debts, you might consider establishing a debt repayment scheme. This is a strategy designed to assist you in methodically settling all your debts. You can either devise your own debt repayment plan or seek guidance from a debt relief charity.

Using County Court Form N9a To Pay a CCJ in Instalments

When you get a CCJ you should also receive a response pack, which should also include County Court Form N9a, this form is also available from the Government website. If you have multiple debts it would be worth completing the Income a expenditure spreadsheet on the Johnny Debt website. Not only will this provide you with an accurate state of your finances, but it will also show you how much you can afford to pay a each creditor on a pro-rata split.

How to Complete Court From N9a

When you complete Form N9A, you’ll be asked to provide the following details:

Your name and address

The claim number

The amount of money you acknowledge owing

Your proposed payment arrangement

Information regarding your income and expenses

Additionally, remember to include any relevant supporting documents, such as bank statements, medical evidence or payslips. We have also found that including the in depth income and expenditure as stated above will show the courts that you are proactively making an effort to resolve your debt issue.

Once you’ve filled out Form N9A, it should be sent to the court that issued the CCJ. You may also want to send a copy of the form to the claimant.

The court will assess your application and determine whether to grant you an instalment order. If your application is approved, you’ll be required to make regular payments to the court.

Form N9a Gets Reduced Monthly Payments

In the image below, you will see that the debtor received a County Court Judgment for £2,132.94. However, after completing form N9a the courts ruled that the debtor should make monthly payments of £1.00.

County Court Form N9a Used to Get Reduced Monthly Payments

Here are some extra suggestions for managing a CCJ: