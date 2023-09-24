A County Court Judgment (CCJ) is a legal decision issued by a county court when someone owes money to another person or a company and fails to repay it as agreed. It’s like a formal notice stating that the person who owes the money, known as the debtor, needs to pay back the owed amount. This judgment can affect a person’s credit rating and financial reputation, making it harder to borrow money or get credit in the future. It’s important to address a CCJ promptly by either paying the owed amount or working out a repayment plan with the court. This helps avoid negative consequences and potential complications down the line.

What is a County Court Judgement

What if I Ignore a CCJ

If you ignore a County Court Judgment (CCJ), it can lead to serious financial and legal consequences. Ignoring a CCJ means you’re not taking the required action to address the debt you owe. This can result in the creditor taking further steps to collect the owed money, such as freezing your bank account, taking possessions to cover the debt, or even instructing bailiffs to recover the owed amount. Additionally, your credit rating could be severely affected, making it difficult to obtain loans, credit cards, or mortgages in the future. It’s crucial to address a CCJ promptly by either paying the debt or arranging a repayment plan with the court to avoid these negative outcomes.

What if I Can’t Afford the Amount Claimed on the CCJ

If you’re unable to afford the amount stated in a County Court Judgment (CCJ), you can use the response form provided with the CCJ to take action. This form typically allows you to detail your income and expenses, helping you present an accurate picture of your financial situation. Be sure to honestly list all your sources of income and your necessary expenditures. You can also indicate the amount you can realistically afford to pay each month towards the debt. This information will provide the court and the creditor with a clear understanding of your financial limitations. It’s important to engage with this process rather than ignoring the CCJ, as it increases the chances of reaching a more manageable repayment arrangement. By utilising the response form to honestly present your financial situation and proposing a feasible repayment plan, you’re taking a responsible step towards addressing the debt and avoiding more severe consequences down the line.

Provide Additional Evidence When Responding to a CCJ

When responding to a County Court Judgment (CCJ), you have the option to provide extra evidence to support your situation. This evidence could include documents like pay stubs, bills, or medical documents that can give a clearer picture of your financial circumstances, perhaps also giving the reason why you went into arrears. This extra information can be really helpful in showing why you can’t afford the full amount owed. If you can demonstrate that your income is limited and your expenses are high, the court might be more inclined to agree that you should pay a reduced amount each month. By offering this additional evidence, you’re giving the court a better understanding of your financial challenges and making a stronger case for a repayment plan that works better for your current situation.

Full Financial Fact Find

When responding to a County Court Judgment (CCJ), you can use tools like the Johnny Debt Income and Expenditure form for a thorough financial assessment. This form helps you gather detailed information about your income sources and all your monthly expenses. By filling out this form, you create a comprehensive overview of your financial situation, including things like rent, bills, household bills, and other necessary costs. This in-depth understanding of your finances can serve as valuable additional evidence. It provides a clear snapshot of why you can’t afford the full CCJ amount and how much you can realistically pay each month. Presenting this thorough financial fact find can greatly support your case for reduced monthly payments. It demonstrates to the court your commitment to addressing your debt responsibly and can increase the likelihood of reaching a more manageable repayment arrangement that aligns with your financial circumstances.