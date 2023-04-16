How to Stick to a Debt Management Plan

Debt can be a major source of stress for many people, and the thought of trying to pay off all of your debts can seem overwhelming. However, with a solid debt management plan in place, you can take control of your finances and start working towards a debt-free future. In this blog post, we will explore some helpful tips for sticking to a debt management plan.

Create a Budget

The first step in creating a debt management plan (DMP) is to create a budget. This will help you to get a clear picture of your monthly income and expenses. You can use a spreadsheet or budgeting app to track your expenses and income, and then use this information to identify areas where you can cut back on spending. We do also have an Income and Expenditure (I&E) spreadsheet that you can use from this site.

When creating your budget, make sure to include all of your expenses, including rent or mortgage payments, utility bills, food, and transportation costs. You should also include any debt payments you are currently making.

Set Goals

Once you have a budget in place, it’s time to set some goals. Start by setting a debt-free date for yourself. This will give you a specific target to work towards and help keep you motivated.

You should also set smaller goals along the way, such as paying off a specific debt by a certain date. Make sure to write down your goals and keep them somewhere visible, such as on a whiteboard or bulletin board. These two posts may also help you in deciding which debts to clear first; Avalanche Method of Reducing Debt or the Snowball Method of Debt Reduction.

Track Your Progress

Tracking your progress is an important part of sticking to a debt management plan. It can be easy to lose motivation if you don’t see progress, so make sure to track your debt payments and celebrate each milestone along the way.

One way to track your progress is to create a debt payment chart. This can be as simple as a piece of paper with a list of your debts and the amount you have paid off. Each time you make a payment, cross off the amount on the chart. This will help you see how far you’ve come and keep you motivated to keep going.

Avoid New Debt

While you are working on paying off your current debts, it’s important to avoid taking on any new debt. This can be challenging, especially if unexpected expenses arise, but it’s important to stay focused on your goals.

One way to avoid new debt is to create an emergency fund. This can help you cover unexpected expenses without having to rely on credit cards or loans. Start by setting a small goal, such as saving £500, and then work your way up to a larger emergency fund.

Seek Help if Needed

If you are struggling to stick to your debt management plan, don’t be afraid to seek help. There are many resources available, if you are looking to seek help, maybe the CAB would be a good place to start.

A debt management plan is a agreement between you and your creditors to repay your debts at a specific amount over a period of time. A credit counselling service can help you create a debt management plan and negotiate with your creditors on your behalf. Just be aware, they they will charge fees for this service.

Debt consolidation loans can be another option if you have multiple debts with high interest rates. This type of loan allows you to combine all of your debts into one monthly payment with a lower interest rate.

Stay Motivated

Sticking to a debt management plan can be challenging, but it’s important to stay motivated. Keep reminding yourself of your goals and the progress you’ve made so far. Surround yourself with supportive friends and family who will encourage you along the way.

You can also find inspiration by reading personal finance blogs or listening to podcasts about debt management. Hearing about other people’s success stories can help you stay motivated and focused on your own goals.

In conclusion, sticking to a debt management plan requires dedication, patience, and a willingness to make some sacrifices along the way. By creating a budget, setting goals, tracking your progress, avoiding new debt, seeking help if needed, and staying motivated, you

Advantage of a Debt Management Plan

One real advantage of a DMP is, should your financial situation change, it is not too difficult to increase or decrease payments to creditors. You just need to make them aware of the situation and then change payments to them accordingly. Also, if you are doing your own DMP it is best to set up standing orders to creditors, this way you have more control over the payments to them and your finances.