How Much Will Creditors Settle for in Full and Final Settlement?

Here is a list showing what you can expect a creditor to settle for in a full and final settlement. One problem with a full and final settlement is that the lower the settlement figure, the more drawn out the process will be. In order to achieve a good full and final settlement, you have to be strong and respond to every letter explaining why you will not be able to pay the full amount! Also, if you have any other assets that the creditor is aware of, then maybe a full and final settlement is not for you. Within some of the posts below, there is information on regarding how to obtain a full and final settlement. Always do your research before entering into any form of debt solution!

Creditor Debt Amount Settlement Link Buchanan Clark & Wells £16,348 £5,022 http://www.johnnydebt.co.uk/full-final-settlements/debt-16348-settled-5022-barclays-full-final-settlement/ Barclaycard £12,138 £3,624 http://www.johnnydebt.co.uk/debt/barclaycard-debt-12138-settled-3624-full-final-settlement/ Fredrickson £11,160 £2,812 http://www.johnnydebt.co.uk/debt/debt-11160-settled-2812-full-final-settlement/ HBOS £5,924 £1,491 http://www.johnnydebt.co.uk/debt/debt-5924-settled-1491-full-final-settlement/ Equidebt £7,770 £2,625 http://www.johnnydebt.co.uk/debt/debt-of-7770-settle-for-2625-in-full-final-settlement/ 1st Credit £8,562.31 Various http://www.johnnydebt.co.uk/debt/1st-credit-settlement-offer/ Triton Credit £3,842 £1,184 http://www.johnnydebt.co.uk/full-final-settlements/debt-3842-settled-1184-triton-credit-services/ Barclays Bank £3,071 £1,145 http://www.johnnydebt.co.uk/debt/debt-3071-settled-1145-barclays-bank/ Capital One £3,750 £1,128 http://www.johnnydebt.co.uk/debt/capital-debt-3750-settled-1128/ Full and Final Settlement Success Stories

More Full and Final Settlement Information

For more full and final settlement success stories, just do a search of this site for Full and Final Settlements or Full & Final Settlements. You will find more full and final settlement stories and also addition information on how to offer full and final settlement and what to do if your full and final settlement offer has been rejected.

Debt Advice Handbook Recommended Reading

Having a copy of the Debt Advice Handbook is recommended reading. This book will give you a good insight as to what the creditors can and can’t do. Not only that, it will also give you fair warning of what to expect the creditor to do next. Remember, if you have any assets, including any equity in your home, then a full and final settlement may not be the right solution for you. However, if you have no assets, then maybe a full and final settlement is a good solution for getting rid of your debt at a much cheaper rate?? The Debt Advice Handbook can be found here: Debt Advice Handbook Essential Reading when in Debt.

Always seek as much advice as possible before embarking on any debt solution. Remember debt solution companies will smile and tell you that their solution will be right for you. Some make money from your situation, so of course they will be smiling.