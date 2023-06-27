Debt Management Plan Steps

Step by Step Guide to a Debt Management Plan

Are you feeling overwhelmed by debt and struggling to regain control of your financial situation

? A debt management plan can be the key to helping you tackle your debts and pave the way towards financial freedom. While seeking professional assistance is an option, taking the initiative to manage your debts independently is not only empowering but also cost-effective.

In this comprehensive guide, we will walk you through the step-by-step process of creating and implementing a debt management plan on your own. By following these practical strategies, you can regain control over your finances and work towards becoming debt-free.

So, if you’re ready to take charge of your financial future, let’s dive into the step-by-step guide to a debt management plan that will equip you with the tools and knowledge to tackle your debts effectively.

Write to All Your Creditors and Debt Collection Agencies (DCA)

The first step in your debt management plan is to communicate with your creditors and debt collection agencies. This initial contact will help establish a line of communication and set the groundwork for your debt repayment strategy. It’s important to be proactive and assertive in addressing your financial difficulties. To initiate the conversation, you can use the following sample debt letter as a template:

Assessing Your Current Financial Situation

[Your Name] [Your Address] [City, Post Code] [Date][Creditors’ Name] [Creditors’ Address] [City, Post Code]Dear Sirs,Due to my financial difficulties, I, [Your Name], have decided to take a proactive approach regarding my debts.Would you please be kind enough to confirm the following:[DCA Name] is currently dealing with the above-named account?What is the outstanding balance on the above-named account?Once I am in receipt of the above-required information, I will be forwarding to you an in-depth Income/Expenditure statement with a proposed solution.I would like to thank you for your assistance regarding this matter.Sincerely, [Your Name]Remember to personalise the letter by filling in your own details and modifying it according to your specific situation. Sending this letter to your creditors and debt collection agencies will initiate the process of gathering necessary information and setting the stage for further discussions and negotiations.At this early stage, creditors and DCA’s may not freeze interest, as per your request.

To effectively manage your debts, it’s crucial to thoroughly assess your current financial situation. This step involves downloading an Income and Expenditure template, accurately completing all the sections, and listing all your creditors along with the amount owed. One helpful resource for this task is the Income and Expenditure Spreadsheet available for download on the Johnny Debt site. This spreadsheet is designed to assist you in organising your financial information and providing a clear overview of your debts, income, and expenses.

Start by accurately filling out the Income section of the spreadsheet, including all sources of income such as salaries, freelance work, or any other means of earning. Be sure to provide precise details of each income source to obtain an accurate representation of your total income.

Next, move on to the Expenditure section and enter all your expenses. Categorise them into fixed expenses (e.g., rent, utilities, loan repayments) and variable expenses (e.g., groceries, transportation, entertainment). This will help you understand your spending habits and identify areas where you can potentially cut back.NB. Creditors will look at all the sections of the spreadsheet! So, excessive expenses such as holiday, Christmas presents etc. is not advised, as creditors may want those expenses put towards paying off the debt.

Now, it’s time to list all your creditors and the respective amounts owed in the Debt section of the spreadsheet. This comprehensive overview will be vital for calculating the amount that you can afford to pay each creditor in an effective debt management plan.

Once you have accurately completed all the sections of the Income and Expenditure Spreadsheet, it will automatically calculate how much each creditor will receive on a pro-rata split. This calculation considers the total amount available for debt repayment and distributes it proportionally among your creditors, reflecting a fair and manageable payment arrangement.

By utilising the Income and Expenditure Spreadsheet, you can gain a precise understanding of your financial situation and ensure that your debt management plan is based on accurate data. This will empower you to make informed decisions and establish a repayment strategy that is both realistic and effective.

Minimum Payments Creditors Will Accept

When you complete your I&E (income and expenditure), in some cases you may wonder if your creditor will actually accept a token payment of £1.00 per month? Providing you have completed your I&E accurately, then yes, a creditor will accept a toke payment of £1.00. If you find that the amount is below £1.00 you will have to round it up.

Here is a copy of one persons Debt Management Plan monthly payments to creditors:

Debt Management Plan Monthly Payments

Write to All Your Creditors with an Offer of Payment

Dear [Creditor’s Name],

I am writing to you personally to address my current indebtedness and propose a mutually beneficial solution. Enclosed with this letter, you will find my completed Income & Expenditure form.

After carefully reviewing my financial situation, I have calculated a monthly payment of [AMOUNT as shown on the I&E], as indicated in the enclosed Income & Expenditure form. I believe this amount is a realistic and manageable contribution towards reducing my outstanding balance with your company.

To facilitate timely payments, I kindly request that you provide me with the relevant bank account details. This will allow me to set up a standing order to ensure regular monthly payments are made directly to your company.

Furthermore, I respectfully request that any further accrual of interest on the outstanding balance be frozen for the duration of the repayment plan. I believe this request aligns with the principles outlined in section 14 of the British Banking Code and would greatly assist me in my efforts to repay the debt.

I would like to express my gratitude in advance for your understanding and cooperation in this matter. Your assistance will play a significant role in helping me regain control of my financial situation.

Yours sincerely,

[Your Name]



Usually at this point a creditor/DCA will freeze interest on your account. However, find that the creditor/DCA are still charging interest, write to them again threatening them that you will cease making payments until the stop charging interest. They really do want the money, so interest will be frozen.

Making Payment to Creditors

When it comes to repaying your creditors, it’s important to establish a payment method that offers you full control and flexibility. We highly recommend setting up payments through standing orders rather than direct debits. By opting for standing orders, you maintain complete control over the payment process, allowing you to easily make adjustments should your financial situation change. This gives you the freedom to adapt your payments according to your evolving circumstances, ensuring that your debt management plan remains realistic and manageable. Standing orders provide a level of autonomy that empowers you to stay in control of your repayment journey. Simply contact your bank or financial institution to set up standing orders to your creditors, ensuring regular and consistent payments are made towards reducing your outstanding debts.

What if My Financial Situation Changes

While you are diligently following your debt management plan, it’s important to acknowledge that life circumstances can change unexpectedly. If your financial situation undergoes any significant shifts, it’s essential to take proactive steps to ensure that your debt repayment remains viable. Here are a few key actions to consider:

Review and Adjust Standing Orders: If you experience a change in your income or expenses, promptly review your standing orders to each creditor. Adjust the payment amounts accordingly to align with your revised financial situation. By making these changes, you can continue to make realistic and manageable payments to your creditors.

Inform Creditors: It is crucial to maintain open lines of communication with your creditors. Write to each creditor individually, explaining the changes in your financial circumstances and providing an updated Income & Expenditure form. This demonstrates your commitment to transparency and allows creditors to reassess your repayment arrangement based on the new information.

Creditor and DCA Reviews

It is common for creditors and debt collection agencies (DCA) to periodically review accounts, typically every six months or yearly. These reviews serve as an opportunity for them to assess your financial situation and determine the progress of your debt management plan. During these reviews, it is important to provide up-to-date information to ensure accurate evaluations. Here’s what you should do:

Send an Updated Income & Expenditure Statement: Prior to each review, prepare and send an updated Income & Expenditure (I&E) statement to your creditors or DCA. This statement should accurately reflect your current financial circumstances, including any changes in your income, expenses, or other relevant factors. If there have been no significant changes, you can state that there is no change in your financial situation.

Offer Changes in Payments, if Applicable: If your financial situation has improved or you are able to increase your monthly payments, you may consider offering a change in payments to accelerate your debt repayment. In such cases, include a letter expressing your willingness to adjust your payments accordingly, demonstrating your commitment to clearing your debts in a timely manner.

How long can I be in a Debt Management Plan (DMP)? The duration of a Debt Management Plan can vary depending on individual circumstances and preferences. One of the benefits of a DMP is its flexibility, allowing you to choose the duration that suits your needs best. Short-term DMP: Some individuals opt for a short-term DMP as a temporary solution to gain financial stability and reassess their options. This gives them time to analyse their financial situation, explore alternative debt relief strategies, or consider long-term financial goals. Long-term DMP: On the other hand, a DMP can also be a suitable long-term arrangement for individuals who find it manageable and effective in gradually repaying their debts over an extended period. This option allows for consistent, affordable monthly payments that align with their budget and financial capabilities. Ultimately, the length of time you remain in a DMP depends on your personal circumstances, financial goals, and preferences. It’s important to regularly review your progress and assess whether the DMP continues to be the right approach for you. If your circumstances change or you find an alternative solution, you can always explore other debt management options or seek professional advice to adapt your strategy accordingly.