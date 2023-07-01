Do I Qualify for an IVA

Find Out If You Qualify – Free IVA Calculator

In the realm of debt solutions, companies offering Individual Voluntary Arrangements (IVAs) often promote “Free IVA Calculators” as a quick and convenient tool to determine eligibility. However, beneath the facade of helpfulness, it’s crucial to recognise that these calculators can serve as clever mechanisms for companies to filter out less profitable debtors. In this blog post, we will shed light on the hidden agenda behind these calculators, revealing how they are employed to prioritise more lucrative cases while providing an illusion of assistance to those seeking debt relief.

The Allure of Quick Eligibility Checks

The concept of a free IVA calculator appeals to individuals in search of a simple and efficient way to assess their eligibility. However, it’s essential to question the motives behind these calculators. Are they genuinely designed to help individuals or merely tools for companies to identify potential high-profit cases?

A Profit-Driven Selection Process

Behind the scenes, many companies employ algorithms and criteria that go beyond determining eligibility. These calculators are often tailored to identify individuals who are more likely to generate substantial fees for the company, while overlooking those who may not be as financially advantageous.

IVAs a Profit Driven Process

The Deceptive Facade of Assistance

By providing a free IVA calculator, companies create an illusion of support and guidance. However, individuals must be wary of the underlying motives. Are these calculators primarily designed to offer genuine assistance, or are they strategically employed to attract and prioritise profitable cases?

Overlooking the Financially Vulnerable

The unfortunate reality is that those who are in dire need of debt relief may be overlooked by companies that prioritise profit. Individuals with lower levels of debt or less potential for generating substantial fees may find themselves pushed aside, left without the comprehensive assistance they require.

Seeking Independent Advice

In light of these concerns, it becomes even more critical for individuals to seek independent advice when considering debt relief options. Consulting with reputable debt charities, financial advisors, or insolvency practitioners can provide a more objective assessment of an individual’s financial situation and the most suitable debt solutions available. Even debt charities may be getting a financial kick back for referring you to an IVA company! The whole debt industry can be an expensive minefield.

Conclusion

While the notion of a “Free IVA Calculator” may initially appear helpful, it’s important to recognise the underlying motives and potential biases of such tools. Individuals should exercise caution and seek independent advice when evaluating their eligibility for an IVA or any other debt relief solution. By empowering themselves with unbiased information and guidance, individuals can navigate the complex landscape of debt management and make informed decisions that genuinely prioritise their financial well-being.