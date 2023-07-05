The Pitfalls of Rushing into an IVA: Why Proper Research is Crucial

Entering into an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA) is a significant decision with long-term implications for managing debt. Unfortunately, the potential dangers associated with IVAs are often overlooked, leading to misinformed choices and unfavourable outcomes. In this blog post, we will shed light on the mis-selling of IVAs, the high failure rate, the risk to property, the lucrative fees earned by IVA companies, and the challenges of finding independent advice. Understanding these pitfalls highlights the importance of conducting thorough research before committing to an IVA.

Mis-Selling: A Common Concern

IVAs are frequently mis-sold through deceptive marketing tactics that paint them as the perfect solution for resolving debt. Unscrupulous companies often downplay the risks and fail to provide individuals with a comprehensive understanding of the implications. As a result, individuals may enter into an IVA without fully grasping the potential drawbacks or considering alternative debt solutions.

High Failure Rate and Consequences

IVAs have a relatively high failure rate, with a significant number of individuals unable to complete the agreed-upon repayment plan. Factors such as unexpected financial setbacks or inadequate budgeting can contribute to the failure. When an IVA fails, individuals may face severe consequences, including legal actions from creditors, potential bankruptcy, and a negative impact on their credit rating. For further reading,What Happens if an IVA Fails.

IVA Petition for Bankruptcy

In the letter above you will see how the company that sold you an IVA, is now threatening you!

Property at Risk

One major concern with IVAs is the potential risk to property ownership. In certain cases, individuals may be required to release equity from their property to contribute to debt repayment. This can involve remortgaging or selling the property, which may disrupt personal lives and financial stability. Failing to meet these property-related obligations can result in the loss of assets or property.

Lucrative Fees for IVA Companies

It is essential to be aware of the financial interests of IVA companies. These companies earn substantial fees for administering IVAs, which can significantly impact the overall debt resolution process. The incentive to generate profits might prioritise the quantity of clients rather than their best interests. Individuals should carefully assess the fee structure and ensure that the costs involved align with the benefits received.

Challenges in Finding Independent Advice

Navigating the complexities of IVAs requires unbiased and independent advice. However, finding trustworthy sources of independent advice can be extremely difficult. Many advisory services are affiliated with IVA providers, raising concerns about conflicts of interest. This lack of independent guidance makes it challenging for individuals to make fully informed decisions based on their unique financial circumstances. Perhaps your first port of call would be the CAB? Remember, all these companies offer free advice, but eventually the solution pays for that advice!

Debt Management Plan Gives You Time to Think

A Debt Management Plan (DMP) offers individuals a valuable opportunity to carefully contemplate their financial circumstances and explore suitable solutions. By opting for a short or medium-term DMP, individuals are afforded the time necessary to engage in thoughtful reflection and decision-making. This breathing space allows for a thorough evaluation of income, expenditure, and debt obligations, enabling individuals to gain a comprehensive understanding of their financial landscape and make informed choices about their future financial well-being. Moreover, a DMP provides the flexibility to reassess and adjust the plan as circumstances evolve, ensuring a dynamic and adaptable approach to debt management.

Conclusion

The dangers associated with rushing into an IVA without proper research and understanding cannot be overstated. Mis-selling, a high failure rate, property risks, the lucrative fees earned by IVA companies, and the scarcity of independent advice all pose significant challenges. It is crucial for individuals to thoroughly research and consider alternative debt solutions, seek independent advice, and fully understand the implications before committing to an IVA. By doing so, individuals can make informed decisions and protect their financial well-being in the long run.