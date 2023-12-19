Council Tax Arrears and Dealing with Liability Orders

Council tax is a required fee imposed on individuals or businesses living in a property within a local authority area. If you fall behind on council tax payments, it can lead to various consequences, like getting a liability order. This legal document gives the council the power to enforce payment of the outstanding debt, and this might involve bailiffs seizing assets.

Understanding Liability Orders: The Legal Consequences of Unpaid Council Tax

A liability order is a court order issued by a magistrates’ court when a council can’t collect unpaid council tax after sending a summons and default judgment. It officially recognises the debt and allows the council to take legal action to recover the money. In a worst case scenario. this can also lead to being evicted if a liability order is ignored.

Recognising Early Warning Signs of Council Tax Issues

To avoid council tax debt escalating and facing the consequences of a liability order, it’s crucial to spot early warning signs. These signs may include:

Repeated reminders from the council asking for payment

Letters threatening court action

Warnings about bailiff involvement

Changes to payment arrangements or fines being imposed

Taking Action Early: Getting Help to Manage Council Tax Debt

If you’re struggling to pay your council tax, act as soon as possible. Delaying can worsen the situation. Seek advice from a debt charity or financial counsellor to create a manageable plan. They can guide you on budgeting, negotiating payment plans with the council, and accessing support services.

Understanding the Process of Liability Orders: Legal Procedures

Once a liability order is obtained, the council may take these steps to enforce payment:

Letter of Claim: The council sends a formal letter stating the amount owed and the details of the liability order. County Court Judgment: If the debt isn’t paid within a specified timeframe, the council may apply for a county court judgment, strengthening their legal position. Enforcement Action: If the judgment remains unpaid, bailiffs may be engaged to seize and sell assets to recover the debt.

Council Tax Arrears and Dealing with Liability Orders

I often have to wonder why Liability Orders are only signed and do not have a court stamp on them? Also, if you ring the courts and question anything to do with the Liability Order you will always be told to contact the council about them. It is almost as though the courts want nothing to do with them!

Will I be Sent to Prison for Non Payment of Council Tax?

Although it’s uncommon to end up in prison for not paying council tax, it can happen in certain situations, like deliberately neglecting or refusing to pay, even if you genuinely can’t afford it. Your local council, debt charities, and Citizens Advice can offer guidance and help to make sure you act promptly and steer clear of such outcomes.

Challenging Liability Orders: Exploring Options to Contest the Debt

If you believe there are grounds to challenge the order, you can appeal the decision in court. This might involve showing that the debt isn’t yours, you’ve already paid it, or there were procedural irregularities. This post on what to expect when you attend court may be of help to you. This post on providing evidence in court, could also be a useful tool

Negotiating Payment Arrangements: Finding a Sustainable Solution

The council is generally willing to negotiate payment arrangements based on your financial situation. This might involve reducing monthly payments, extending the repayment period, or providing a one-off payment holiday. It is probably now that you want to consider completing an income and expenditure which can also be used to show how you plan to resolve the issue.

Protecting Your Assets from Enforcement: Safeguarding Belongings

While bailiffs can seize assets, certain protections are in place:

Priority Payments: Essential items like clothing, food, and household goods can’t be seized.

Exemption Orders: If you receive certain benefits, you might be eligible for an exemption order, preventing the seizure of essential items.

Pre-Action Protocol: This provides a structured process for resolving debts before enforcement action, giving time to negotiate a payment plan and avoid bailiffs.

Court Documents Relating to Liability Orders

Application to Challenge Liability Order (N245): This form disputes the legitimacy of a liability order from a magistrates’ court. Debtors can use it if they believe the debt isn’t theirs, the council didn’t follow proper legal procedures, or if they’ve already fully paid the debt. Notice of Challenge to Liability Order (N446): This notice informs the council of the debtor’s intention to contest the liability order. Application to Temporarily Halt Enforcement (N246): Use this form to request a temporary pause in enforcing a liability order. Debtors might need this if they’re negotiating a payment plan, awaiting a decision on their challenge, or facing circumstances preventing immediate repayments. Notice of Intention to Halt Enforcement (N447): This notice informs the council of the debtor’s plan to apply for a suspension of enforcement. Application for Wage Deduction Order (DDO) (N322): This form requests the council to deduct a portion of the debtor’s wages to settle the council tax debt. Debtors who are employed and unable to make full repayments can agree to a DDO. Notice to Employer for Wage Deduction Order (N149): This notice is served to the debtor’s employer, informing them of their responsibility to deduct the agreed-upon amount from the debtor’s wages. Application to Protect Essential Goods from Seizure (N503): Use this form to request that vital items, like clothing, household appliances, or essential medical equipment, are not seized by bailiffs during enforcement. Debtors can apply if these items are crucial for their basic needs. Notice of Application to Protect Goods from Seizure (N499): This notice is sent to bailiffs, informing them of the debtor’s application for exemptions to prevent the seizure of essential goods.

Getting Professional Help: Consulting Debt Specialists

Handling council tax debt and liability orders can be overwhelming. Seeking advice from a debt counsellor or specialist Organization such as CAB can be invaluable. They provide personalised guidance, assist in negotiating payment arrangements, and help you understand your legal rights.Please remember Johnny Debt does not offer help with debt issues, we are just providing information to empower you.

Learning for the Future: Preventing Future Council Tax Issues

To prevent future council tax problems, maintain accurate records of income and expenses, create a realistic budget, and prioritise essential payments. Regular communication with your council can help identify potential issues early on.

