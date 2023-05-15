How to Stop a Warrant of Execution

Here is an example of a Notice of Issue of Warrant of Execution for HFC Bank, with a total amount to be paid of £11418.21. If no action is taken after receiving a Warrant of Execution, the creditor may proceed with enforcing the warrant. This can involve bailiffs visiting the debtor’s property to seize assets or goods to be sold to recover the outstanding debt. If you have received a Warrant of Execution, you now need to act fast in this case the Notice is dated 07 December and the issue has to be resolved by the 17 December. So that does not leave you much time to respond.

Notice of Issue or Warrant of Execution

Form N245 Stops Warrant of Execution

Form N245 is a powerful tool that can be used to stop a Warrant of Execution in its tracks. This form is a formal application to the court to request a variation or suspension of the terms of the warrant, and it can be used to propose a reasonable payment plan or to seek a stay of execution. By completing Form N245 and submitting it to the court, debtors may be able to secure some breathing space and avoid the immediate threat of enforcement action. It is important to note, however, that the court will only grant such a request if the debtor can provide evidence of their financial circumstances and demonstrate that they are making a good faith effort to repay their debts.

Income and Expenditure Includes Form N245

If you are considering using Form N245 to stop a Warrant of Execution, it is important to know that this form is readily available for download on the Gov.UK website. Simply search for “Form N245” and you will be able to download the form as a PDF file. Alternatively, you will find Form included as a bottom tab in the Income and Expenditure spreadsheet on this website. It is essential to ensure that you complete the form accurately and provide all the necessary information, including your financial circumstances and proposed payment plan (you could also include the completed spreadsheet with the Form N245) This will give you the best chance of securing a stay of execution and avoiding further legal action. If you are unsure about how to complete the form or have any questions about the legal process, it may be beneficial to seek professional legal advice. Perhaps a free visit to the CAB may be useful.

Order Suspending Warrant Judgment

As you can see from the information above; It is ordered that the warrant of execution issued in this action be suspended for so long as the defendant do pay the claimant the outstanding sum of £11418.21 by instalments of £2.00 for every calendar month………..

Stopping a Warrant of Execution was achieved by completing Form N245, also you can include any other evidence that you thinks will help the courts come to a favourable decision. This could include medical documents, loss of employments records, even a more detailed income and expenditure, showing how much you can afford to pay each creditor.