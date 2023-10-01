If you’re dealing with debt, there are several court forms that can come in handy. These forms allow you to make various applications to the court, including: It is also worth searching Johnny Debt website for your specific problem. You may just find an example that will give you the information you are looking for. Many of the forms listed below, can be downloaded from Johnny Debt Download section on this site.

Admitting a Claim or Part of a Claim

Agreeing that you owe the amount claimed by the creditor.

You can also use this form to propose a repayment plan.

Defending a Claim

Denying that you owe the amount claimed by the creditor.

You can also use this form to file a counterclaim against the creditor.

Changing the Terms of a County Court Judgment (CCJ)

Requesting alterations to the CCJ, such as modifying instalment amounts or halting enforcement actions.

Applying for an Insolvency Matter

Addressing various insolvency-related issues, except for specific cases like administration orders, winding-up petitions, or bankruptcy petitions.

Some possible applications include challenging a statutory demand, cancelling a winding-up order, or appointing an administrator to a company.

These forms are complex, so it’s strongly recommended to seek legal advice before filling them out. However, this article will provide a brief overview of the most essential court forms for debtors.

5 Most Important Court Forms for Debtors

1. Admission Form (Specified Amount) – Form N9A

This form is used to admit or partially admit a claim for a specified sum of money.

By submitting Form N9A, you agree that you owe the amount claimed by the creditor.

You can also use this form to propose a repayment plan.

2. Defence and Counterclaim (Specified Amount) – Form N9B

Use this form to defend against a claim for a specified sum of money.

By filling out Form N9B, you contest the creditor’s claim.

It can also be used to initiate a counterclaim against the creditor.

3. Application Notice – Form N244

Form N244 is a general application notice suitable for a wide range of applications in the courts of England and Wales.

Debtors can use it to apply for actions such as setting aside or changing a judgment, suspending enforcement, or making specific applications to certain specialised court divisions.

4. Application to Vary a County Court Judgment (CCJ) – Form N245

If you’re struggling to meet the terms of a CCJ, you can use Form N245 to request modifications, such as changing instalment amounts or suspending execution orders.

It requires you to explain your financial situation and provide evidence of your income and expenses.

5. Application Notice (Insolvency) – Form IAA

Form IAA is used for all insolvency-related court applications, except for certain specific cases.

It covers various actions, including challenging a statutory demand, cancelling a winding-up order, and appointing an administrator or liquidator for a company.

Other Useful Court Forms

Besides the forms mentioned above, there are additional court forms that may be relevant based on your specific circumstances, including:

Applying for a time order to extend your debt repayment period.

Seeking a set-off to claim the creditor owes you money to reduce your debt.

Requesting the setting aside of a CCJ.

Applying to annul a bankruptcy order.

If you’re unsure about which court form to use, don’t hesitate to contact the court for guidance.

Application for Help with Court Fees Use Court Form EX160

To request a fee waiver in court in England and Wales, you’ll need to fill out Form EX160. You can find this form on the official GOV.UK website.

On Form EX160, you’ll be asked to share info about your financial situation and clarify why paying the court fees is a challenge for you. You might also have to back this up with evidence, such as copies of your bank statements or payslips.

Once you’ve completed Form EX160, send it to the specific court you’re dealing with. Don’t forget to send a copy to the other party involved, if there is one.

The court will review your application and decide whether to grant you a fee waiver. If they do, you won’t have to pay those court fees.

If you’re not sure if you qualify for a fee waiver or need assistance with Form EX160, it’s a good idea to get in touch with a solicitor or a legal advice service.

Here are some extra tips for your fee waiver application:

Always be truthful and accurate in your application.

Include as much supporting evidence as possible.

Elaborate on your financial circumstances, providing detailed explanations.

Clearly state why you’re unable to cover the court fees.

If you have any questions or need assistance, don’t hesitate to reach out to a solicitor or legal advice service.

Conclusion These court forms serve as valuable tools for debtors facing various situations. However, due to their complexity, it’s wise to consult with a solicitor who can assist you in selecting the appropriate form, filling it out correctly, and representing your interests in court if needed. Obviously, when you are in debt, you have no money left to pay for advice. Perhaps a good place to start would be the Citizens Advice .

It is also worth searching this site for the different forms listed above. You will be able to see examples of how some of these forms were actually used.